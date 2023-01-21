ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

New York Post

Teen boy shot on NYC bus is son of top area police official: sources

A teenager who was shot on an MTA bus in the Bronx over the weekend was wounded during a gang-related fight with other youngsters — and is the son of a high-ranking Westchester County police official, law enforcement sources told The Post. The 17-year-old victim in the Saturday evening shooting is the son of Mount Vernon Police Deputy Commissioner Jeniffer Lackard, according to the sources. The teen, whose name is being withheld by The Post, had boarded the BX5 bus in Soundview around 6 p.m. with three other boys, two of them 12 and one 10-year-old, the sources said. A pair of teenagers...
BRONX, NY
CBS New York

2nd person of interest sought in killing of Maria Hernandez, 74, in her Upper West Side apartment

NEW YORK -- Police have released an image of a person of interest after a woman's body was found tied up inside her Upper West Side apartment. On Saturday, police arrested Lashawn Mackey of Brooklyn, three days after 74-year-old Maria Hernandez was found dead at her ransacked apartment on West 83rd Street. On Monday, police announced they were looking for a second person of interest, who was spotted on video with Mackey. Maria Terrero, Hernandez's sister, told CBS2 she discovered the body. "I'm in shock. I can't believe that, the most terrifying moment of my life," said Terrero. "I found her in the bedroom. She was on the floor, covered with all this stuff."Police sources said Hernandez was bound and gagged, and her bedroom was ransacked.Police said Mackey, 47, works at the building. He was charged with murder, attempted murder and burglary. Anyone with any information is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.  
NEW YORK CITY, NY
norwoodnews.org

Belmont: Search for 16-Year-Old Missing Girl

The NYPD is asking for the public’s help locating a 16-year-old girl who was reported missing from Belmont. Police said that Taniah Gale, of 588 East 181st Street, Bronx, NY, was last seen Saturday, Jan. 14, at around 8 p.m., leaving her home. She is described as female, is around 5 feet tall, weighs 140 pounds, and has brown eyes and black hair. She was last seen wearing a black coat, beige and white pajama pants, and red, black and white sneakers.
BRONX, NY
Shore News Network

Four shot, one dead in Bronx shooting

NEW YORK, NY – Four people were shot, and one person, a 33-year-old man, was killed in a shooting that occurred last night in the Bronx. At around 11:30 pm, 911 calls reported shots being fired in the area of Morris Avenue near McClellan Street in the Claremont section of the Bronx. When police arrived at the scene, they located two male victims with gunshot wounds. The first victim, a 29-year-old man, was shot in the arm and taken by EMS to NYC Health and Hospitals/Lincoln in stable condition. Te second victim, shot in the stomach, was also taken to The post Four shot, one dead in Bronx shooting appeared first on Shore News Network.
BRONX, NY
bronx.com

NYCHA Employee, Darryl Lynch, 38, Arrested

On Sunday, January 22, 2023, at 2245 hours, the following 38-year-old male off-duty New York City employee was arrested and charged within the confines of the 26th Precinct / PSA #6 in Manhattan. Arrested:. Darryl Lynch. NYCHA. Charges:. assault. The investigation remains ongoing. All charges are merely accusations and all...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
PIX11

NYC to address flooding problem at Bronx’s Van Cortlandt Park

VAN CORTLANDT PARK, the Bronx (PIX11) — Part of the greenway in the Bronx’s Van Cortlandt Park will be extended as part of an effort to address flooding issues at the park. “It is a big deal. We’ve been asking for this for 20+ years,” said Christina Taylor, deputy director of the Van Cortlandt Park […]
BRONX, NY
CBS New York

Perjury trial of former NYPD detective Joseph Franco continues

NEW YORK -- Joseph Franco, a former NYPD detective, is on trial, accused of lying about witnessing drug deals to secure convictions.Prosecutors say the undercover narcotics detective exhibited a pattern of lying about what he saw to secure arrests, sending innocent people to jail and jeopardizing hundreds of cases.Franco, 50, sat in court Tuesday charged with six counts of perjury, five counts of official misconduct, and 15 counts of providing false documents to a public official.He is accused of falsely claiming he saw drug deals go down in three cases between 2017 and 2018.READ MORE: Opening statements begin in perjury trial...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
PIX11

2 migrants stabbed in back after throwing bottles at Manhattan hotel: NYPD

Editor’s Note: Police initially arrested a security worker in the case. Additional investigation revealed he was innocent, according to the Manhattan District Attorney’s Office. The DA’s office moved on Monday to drop the charges against him. MIDTOWN, Manhattan (PIX11) — Two migrants were stabbed in the back after they allegedly threw glass bottles inside a […]
MANHATTAN, NY
truecrimedaily

NYC man arrested for allegedly strangling a mother and daughter to death almost 30 years ago

NEW YORK (TCD) -- A 64-year-old man was taken into custody nearly 30 years after he allegedly fatally strangled a mother and daughter at their home in Harlem. The NYPD announced the arrest in a tweet, which read, "On Feb. 20, 1994, police discovered Sarah and Sharon Roberts strangled in an apartment in Manhattan. Their deaths remained unsolved for almost 29 years, but thanks to the resilient work of our @NYPDDetectives, a 64-year-old man was arrested for their murders."
NEW YORK CITY, NY

