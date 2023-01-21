Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Ebbets Field Apartments - Brooklyn’s Most Famous Housing ComplexEbbets Field ApartmentsBrooklyn, NY
New York City Braces for Winter Storm, A Nearly Year-Long Snowless Streak Comes to an Endhard and smartNew York City, NY
Migrant Melee in Hotel Erupts with Stabbing and ArrestAnne SpollenNew York City, NY
New York Rapper China Mac Says, "I was So Close" At Monterey Park Mass Shooting in LA.Source MoneyNew York City, NY
Black Mayors For Three of the Largest Cities Sat Down Together Last WeekTom HandyHouston, TX
Related
norwoodnews.org
Out & About: Bronx Opera, Become a Lifeguard, Nominations for Women’s Celebration & More!
The 4 Bronx Project and Female Fight Club are sponsoring a contest to Celebrate Women in the Community who are actively making the community a better place. The organizers of the event are asking for nominations of outstanding women in Riverdale, Norwood, Wakefield, Van Cortlandt and Marble Hill. The celebration...
VIDEO: Gunman shoots at clerk, customer during failed robbery at NYC bodega
A gunman opened fire on a clerk and a customer during a failed robbery at a Staten Island bodega this week, shocking video released Tuesday shows.
Slashing suspect sought: Man's face sliced while walking in Lower Manhattan
Police are searching for a suspect after a man was slashed across the face while walking in Lower Manhattan this month. The NYPD released surveillance video Tuesday showing the suspect hopping a subway turnstile.
Teen boy shot on NYC bus is son of top area police official: sources
A teenager who was shot on an MTA bus in the Bronx over the weekend was wounded during a gang-related fight with other youngsters — and is the son of a high-ranking Westchester County police official, law enforcement sources told The Post. The 17-year-old victim in the Saturday evening shooting is the son of Mount Vernon Police Deputy Commissioner Jeniffer Lackard, according to the sources. The teen, whose name is being withheld by The Post, had boarded the BX5 bus in Soundview around 6 p.m. with three other boys, two of them 12 and one 10-year-old, the sources said. A pair of teenagers...
17 injured, 1 critically, in Brooklyn fire after deadly weekend in NYC
A residential fire in Brooklyn on Monday morning injured 17 people, including a resident who was critically injured, officials said after fires killed multiple people, including a boy, in the city over the weekend.
Stepfather released after questioning for death of Bronx boy, 15, following dispute
A 15-year-old boy died Monday after he was found unresponsive at his Bronx apartment, and police are questioning his stepfather in the case, sources said Tuesday.
2nd person of interest sought in killing of Maria Hernandez, 74, in her Upper West Side apartment
NEW YORK -- Police have released an image of a person of interest after a woman's body was found tied up inside her Upper West Side apartment. On Saturday, police arrested Lashawn Mackey of Brooklyn, three days after 74-year-old Maria Hernandez was found dead at her ransacked apartment on West 83rd Street. On Monday, police announced they were looking for a second person of interest, who was spotted on video with Mackey. Maria Terrero, Hernandez's sister, told CBS2 she discovered the body. "I'm in shock. I can't believe that, the most terrifying moment of my life," said Terrero. "I found her in the bedroom. She was on the floor, covered with all this stuff."Police sources said Hernandez was bound and gagged, and her bedroom was ransacked.Police said Mackey, 47, works at the building. He was charged with murder, attempted murder and burglary. Anyone with any information is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.
Man brutally beaten in Brooklyn robbery, 2 sought
A 39-year-old man was beaten up in a Brooklyn daylight robbery earlier this month, police said as they released photos of the suspects they’re seeking.
norwoodnews.org
Belmont: Search for 16-Year-Old Missing Girl
The NYPD is asking for the public’s help locating a 16-year-old girl who was reported missing from Belmont. Police said that Taniah Gale, of 588 East 181st Street, Bronx, NY, was last seen Saturday, Jan. 14, at around 8 p.m., leaving her home. She is described as female, is around 5 feet tall, weighs 140 pounds, and has brown eyes and black hair. She was last seen wearing a black coat, beige and white pajama pants, and red, black and white sneakers.
Police: Suspects steal unmarked police car, crash it by Bruckner Expressway
Sources tell Eyewitness News that two of four people of interest are being questioned.
Four shot, one dead in Bronx shooting
NEW YORK, NY – Four people were shot, and one person, a 33-year-old man, was killed in a shooting that occurred last night in the Bronx. At around 11:30 pm, 911 calls reported shots being fired in the area of Morris Avenue near McClellan Street in the Claremont section of the Bronx. When police arrived at the scene, they located two male victims with gunshot wounds. The first victim, a 29-year-old man, was shot in the arm and taken by EMS to NYC Health and Hospitals/Lincoln in stable condition. Te second victim, shot in the stomach, was also taken to The post Four shot, one dead in Bronx shooting appeared first on Shore News Network.
NYPD sketch shows how Staten Island boy Patrick Alford would look today, 13 years after he vanished
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — The NYPD released an age-progression image of how Staten Islander Patrick Alford might look today to mark 13 years since the date of his mysterious disappearance as a young boy in Brooklyn. A sketch showing a likeness of Patrick at his current age of 20...
Bronx jail officer hospitalized after exposed to fentanyl in mail
On Friday night while sorting mail in the Bronx, the officer's hands went numb despite wearing gloves.
bronx.com
NYCHA Employee, Darryl Lynch, 38, Arrested
On Sunday, January 22, 2023, at 2245 hours, the following 38-year-old male off-duty New York City employee was arrested and charged within the confines of the 26th Precinct / PSA #6 in Manhattan. Arrested:. Darryl Lynch. NYCHA. Charges:. assault. The investigation remains ongoing. All charges are merely accusations and all...
NYC to address flooding problem at Bronx’s Van Cortlandt Park
VAN CORTLANDT PARK, the Bronx (PIX11) — Part of the greenway in the Bronx’s Van Cortlandt Park will be extended as part of an effort to address flooding issues at the park. “It is a big deal. We’ve been asking for this for 20+ years,” said Christina Taylor, deputy director of the Van Cortlandt Park […]
MTA bus strikes 2 pedestrians near Bronx Zoo
The pedestrians were hit by the bus at East Fordham Road and Crotona Avenue in the Belmont section just before 7:30 p.m. Sunday.
bkreader.com
Two Dead, 4 Wounded in Separate Shootings in Brooklyn and The Bronx
Just after 9PM, two people were shot on East 46th street and Avenue K in Flatlands section of Brooklyn. Two people were killed and four others were wounded in separate shootings in The Bronx and Brooklyn Saturday night, police said. A 30-year-old man was shot in the torso and a...
Perjury trial of former NYPD detective Joseph Franco continues
NEW YORK -- Joseph Franco, a former NYPD detective, is on trial, accused of lying about witnessing drug deals to secure convictions.Prosecutors say the undercover narcotics detective exhibited a pattern of lying about what he saw to secure arrests, sending innocent people to jail and jeopardizing hundreds of cases.Franco, 50, sat in court Tuesday charged with six counts of perjury, five counts of official misconduct, and 15 counts of providing false documents to a public official.He is accused of falsely claiming he saw drug deals go down in three cases between 2017 and 2018.READ MORE: Opening statements begin in perjury trial...
2 migrants stabbed in back after throwing bottles at Manhattan hotel: NYPD
Editor’s Note: Police initially arrested a security worker in the case. Additional investigation revealed he was innocent, according to the Manhattan District Attorney’s Office. The DA’s office moved on Monday to drop the charges against him. MIDTOWN, Manhattan (PIX11) — Two migrants were stabbed in the back after they allegedly threw glass bottles inside a […]
NYC man arrested for allegedly strangling a mother and daughter to death almost 30 years ago
NEW YORK (TCD) -- A 64-year-old man was taken into custody nearly 30 years after he allegedly fatally strangled a mother and daughter at their home in Harlem. The NYPD announced the arrest in a tweet, which read, "On Feb. 20, 1994, police discovered Sarah and Sharon Roberts strangled in an apartment in Manhattan. Their deaths remained unsolved for almost 29 years, but thanks to the resilient work of our @NYPDDetectives, a 64-year-old man was arrested for their murders."
Comments / 0