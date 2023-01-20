Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The second richest person in Denver, ColoradoLuay RahilDenver, CO
Have Your Say: Will banning assault weapons in Colorado stop mass shootings?Kelly E.Colorado State
Denver round-up: DougCo school investigated for use of excessive restraint on a second grader, new DIA flights and moreMike RomanoDenver, CO
Aurora Rec Center Opening: Everything you need to knowKelly E.Aurora, CO
Electric vehicle ownership plugged by city, state, federal governmentsDavid HeitzColorado State
Related
KDVR.com
COVID cases spike at local school
A Colorado school sent a note to parents informing them that multiple teachers had COVID. FOX31's Kim Posey is learning more. A Colorado school sent a note to parents informing them that multiple teachers had COVID. FOX31's Kim Posey is learning more. Teen charged as adult in 16-year-old girl’s killing...
Do you recognize this Boulder pot thief suspect?
A man recently allegedly stole several marijuana plants from a facility and police are looking for him after recovering some of the products.
Cold case: Who murdered this young mom in 1985?
The Arapahoe County Sheriff's Office and Colorado Bureau of Investigation are working to solve the cold case murder of Vicki Clements Carpenter over 37 years ago.
Black-eyed Pea closes restaurant in Colorado
DENVER — The only Black-eyed Pea restaurant in Denver has closed its doors. The restaurant, located on South Colorado Boulevard north of Interstate 25, permanently closed on Sunday. After the closure, the Southern comfort food restaurant will not operate any restaurants in Denver. The Black-eyed Pea still has eight...
Man Finds Snake Coming Out of His Toilet in a Colorado Hotel
As a kid, there was one movie that scared me for life. Well, maybe not the movie, but one particular scene from the horror flick called "Ghoulies". If you have seen the movie or the trailer, you know exactly what I am talking about. The infamous toilet scene. I am pretty sure that scene had me looking in the toilet for a monster for years after seeing it.
Colorado Police Officer Does the Unthinkable – In a Good Way
Each day, when scouring over the vast wasteland of horribles on the Internet for something - anything - that might resonate as "Feel Good News," I always love it when I discover something above and beyond the call of duty done by police officers. It's even better when they're right here at home, or at least, really close to home.
17-year-old charged as adult, accused of shooting and killing 16-year-old girl
Suspect Brandon Louis Sandoval, 17, is being charged as an adult after being accused of shooting and killing a 16-year-old girl in Denver's Montebello neighborhood during a drug deal gone wrong on Jan. 11, Denver DA confirmed in a press release on Monday.According to the DA press release, Denver Police Department originally responded to the report of a shooting just before 6:30 p.m. in the 4600 block of N Peoria Street, where officers found the victim in the passenger seat of a car with a gunshot injury. She was taken to the hospital and died on Jan. 12 a day...
oilcity.news
One dead, teen driver and passenger injured in rollover on icy I-25
CHUGWATER, Wyo. — A 15-year-old juvenile was the driver in a single-vehicle rollover that killed one passenger and injured another on Interstate 25 north of Chugwater on Saturday, according to a Wyoming Highway Patrol release. A 49-year-old resident of Laporte, Colorado, identified as Adam Mitchell, was not wearing a seatbelt and succumbed to his injuries at the crash scene, the highway patrol said.
Family friends of Northglenn shooting victim speak out on his character
Northglenn police responded to a disturbance at home late Saturday morning, where they found a 19-year-old man, who had been shot. He was taken to the hospital where he died. A close family friend says that 19-year-old was a Cherry Creek graduate, Angel Escobar. "He was like a son to me," Rose Smoak said. "My son loved him very much, they loved each other." Smoak says Angel was best friends with her son Malik, who died last month, after taking a pill that may have been laced with fentanyl. "Angel, he was deeply affected by this, and he's been grieving and instead...
Last Place: Denver Ranks as the Worst City to Raise a Family
When it comes to having a family, one certain element is pretty important. The place you live. We're not just talking about the home your family lives in, but the city your family lives too. There are many great cities in the United States to raise a family. In fact,...
Vape pen sale gone wrong led to teen girl's shooting death, affidavit says
More details about what led to the deadly shooting of a 16-year-old girl in Denver have been revealed in an arrest affidavit unsealed by Denver police Monday.
Suspect arrested in connection to Loveland church arson
A man has been taken into custody in connection with an arson at a Loveland church that happened earlier this week.
1 dead in early morning crash in Denver’s University neighborhood
One person is dead and at least one more was injured after being involved in a two-vehicle crash early overnight.
Mountain lion spotted lurking in Denver metro area
According to a January 20 statement from the Englewood Police Department, a mountain lion was reportedly spotted in the area of South Tejon Street and West Wesley Avenue. This is near multiple businesses and homes, less than a mile southwest of Ruby Hill Park. Despite the urban nature of this...
9News
Family remembers 16-year-old killed in Denver homicide
"Justice for my daughter. That’s all I want, is justice for my daughter," Tayanna Manuel's mother said Sunday, after a suspect was arrested in her death.
Denver round-up: DougCo school investigated for use of excessive restraint on a second grader, new DIA flights and more
Everyone knows where to find the big headlines and the front page stories, but each week I like to focus on highlighting some pieces by NewsBreak's Contributor Network that are worth checking out in case they didn't end up on your feed.
1 killed, 1 juvenile hospitalized in Loveland shooting, suspects at large
One man is dead and a 16-year-old boy has been hospitalized after a shooting erupted at an apartment complex late Friday night and as of Saturday morning, those responsible are still at large.
Another Local Colorado Food Favorite Closes After 15 Years
Sadly, Colorado lost another local favorite in 2023. This small family-owned and operated business was a sweet snack go-to for 15 years, and now we say goodbye. So far in 2023, we've had to say goodbye to a lot of mainstays across our state. Stores like TJ Maxx on the famous 16th Street Mall in Denver after 30 years. The 16th Street Mall McDonald's also closed after 40 years. Four different Big Lots stores in Colorado, including the Fort Collins Location. Even a popular local Colorado Brewery announced this week that it's locking up shop at the beginning of February after 15 years. It just feels like one after another, we're losing so many of our favorite places. Sadly, another very popular local food favorite has announced its closure this week as well.
Opinion: Dancing Quebec panhandler dies of overdose
(Denver, Colo.) Not often do I become so shaken up by the news that I have a hard time writing about it. But now is one of those times. Today, peer specialists from Colorado Coalition for the Homeless are going door to door in my building, Fusion Studios, asking people to please not use drugs by themselves. You see, two people have overdosed – died – in two days here. Both were on my floor. Some of you may even know one of the victims. More on that in a moment.
1310kfka.com
Larimer Co. serial burglar arrested
A serial burglar, who hit several properties in Larimer County, has been arrested. Deputies said 43-year-old Ryan Harmon burglarized at least 10 homes in the Crystal Mountain area between September and December of last year. Harmon, who had been living out of a tent in an unincorporated part of Larimer County, was first arrested by Broomfield police on January 13 after investigators said they found stolen property, two guns and explosive materials inside a Denver metro apartment linked to Harmon. Harmon also had five existing warrants out for his arrest on charges of theft, trespassing, drug possession, criminal mischief and traffic offenses.
KOOL 107.9 KBKL
Grand Junction, CO
13K+
Followers
11K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT
KOOL 107.9 plays the best classic hits music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Grand Junction, Colorado. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0