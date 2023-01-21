ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kenmare, ND

KFYR-TV

Fire damages home in southeast Minot

MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) – A fire caused heavy damage at a home in southeast Minot Tuesday morning. The fire department said crews arrived around 9:30 a.m. to help the homeowner at 4600 16th Avenue SE evacuate. Investigators said no one was hurt, but several pets died in the fire.
MINOT, ND
KFYR-TV

Push for more pulse crops production at conference in Minot

MINOT, N.D (KMOT) – The Northern Pulse Grower’s Association promoted chickpeas, dry peas, fava beans and lentils at a convention in Minot Tuesday. Eight speakers talked about topics related to those crops from farm bill policy issues to geopolitics. Erin Becker, a marketing specialist with the organization, said...
MINOT, ND
valleynewslive.com

Two killed in head-on collision in central ND

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Two people are dead after a fatal crash on January 22. The Highway Patrol say a 32-year-old Minot man crossed the center line on Highway 52 near Velva, ND and collided head-on with another vehicle driven by a 41-year-old Velva man coming from the other direction.
VELVA, ND
KFYR-TV

Member schools vote Minot’s Mitch Lunde and Glenburn’s Larry Derr to NDHSAA Board

VALLEY CITY, N.D. (KMOT) - The North Dakota High School Activities Association will have two fresh faces from the Minot area on its board of directors next school year. Minot Public Schools Activities Director Mitch Lunde and Glenburn Public School Superintendent Larry Derr will represent the Class A West and Class B Northwest regions, respectively.
MINOT, ND
KFYR-TV

Minot woman facing DUI refusal charge after child left at Bismarck museum

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Bismarck police arrested a Minot woman after they say she left a child at a museum and failed to complete field sobriety tests. Police say witnesses reported 40-year-old Kelly Parker went to the North Dakota Heritage Center and Museum with two children Friday but drove off with only one. They say she later refused a DUI test.
BISMARCK, ND
Hot 97-5

6 North Dakota Cities With A Bedbug Outbreak Right Now

You probably grew up with your parents telling you, "sleep tight and don't let the bed bugs bite." Bedbugs were a common occurrence in America back in the early 1900s. They were then mostly eradicated with the advanced use of pesticides for a good share of the century. As more and more immigrants moved to America from third-world countries in the late 1900s and the early 20th century, we have once again seen a bed bug explosion in America.
FARGO, ND
KFYR-TV

Minot State University optimistic about future student enrollments

MINOT, N.D (KMOT) – According to the website Higher Ed Dive, more than a dozen colleges and universities across the country have closed in the last two years, and more are set to close in the coming years for several reasons. While none of these are in North Dakota,...
MINOT, ND
KFYR-TV

State senators approve change to gross production tax requirement

BISMARCK, N.D. (KUMV) - North Dakota Senators have approved a bill that would remove a required property tax levy for oil-producing counties. According to state law, counties like Williams, McKenzie, and Mountrail are required to levy at least 10 mills toward roads to receive their share of the gross production tax. Senate Bill 2162 would eliminate that requirement, which passed unanimously last week. Watford City Senator Dale Patten, who sponsored the bill, says it could provide tax relief to people in the region.
MOUNTRAIL COUNTY, ND
KX News

Williams County Forum discusses what’s to come

WILLIAMS COUNTY, N.D. (KXNET) — Three weeks ago, legislators from Districts 1, 2, and 23 joined their fellow legislators in Bismarck for the beginning of the 68th Legislative Assembly. This group, consisting of the Williston Area Chamber of Commerce, Williams County, and Western Region Economic Development, came together to form a forum to discuss and […]
WILLIAMS COUNTY, ND
KFYR-TV

Minot State names Ian Shields head football coach

MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) - Less than one week after interviewing candidates, Minot State University tabbed Ian Shields to be the school’s head football coach. Shields will be the 22nd head coach in team history. “Ian was a very impressive candidate on paper, he really impressed the committee in his...
MINOT, ND

