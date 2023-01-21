Read full article on original website
Donald E Sleighter obituary 1932~2023
Donald E Sleighter, “Slick” “Gene”, 90, of Chambersburg, PA passed away Monday, January 23, 2023 in Magnolias of Chambersburg. Born December 12, 1932 on a farm in Greenvillage, PA he was raised by his grandparents, Norman and Ruth Sleighter. He was a graduate of Chambersburg High...
Robert J “Bob” Willhide 1933~2023
Mr. Robert J “Bob” Willhide, 90, a resident of Providence Place, Chambersburg and formerly of Waynesboro, passed away Tuesday morning, January 24, 2023, in the retirement home. Born January 2, 1933 in Waynesboro, he was the son of the late H. Albert and Neva N. (Snowberger) Willhide. Mr....
Janice H Steiger obituary 1929~2023
Janice H Steiger, 93, of Mercersburg, PA, died January 18, 2023. Born August 17, 1929 in Mercersburg, she was a daughter of the late John L. and Hazel (Trumpower) Heinbaugh. Janice was a graduate of Mercersburg High School., class of 1947. She married Henry A. Steiger on May 26, 1951.
Maude M Thomas obituary 1926~2023
Maude M Thomas, age 96, of McConnellsburg, PA, passed away on Saturday, January 21, 2023, at the Fulton County Medical Center in McConnellsburg, PA. Maude was born on September 21, 1926, in Wells Tannery, PA, the daughter of the late Caulder Dickinson and Flo Truax Dickinson. Maude married the late...
Larry Bruce Holtry obituary 1951~2023
Larry Bruce Holtry, 71, of Chambersburg, passed away on Sunday, January 22, 2023 at his home. Born February 18, 1951, in Chambersburg, he was the son of Naomi Mae Swartz Holtry and the late Bruce Leroy Holtry. Larry was a 1969 graduate of Shippensburg High School. He was employed as...
Wilbur J McNew obituary 1946~2023
Wilbur J McNew, 76, of Chambersburg, PA passed away Saturday, January 21, 2023 in the Chambersburg Hospital. Born May 6, 1946 in Chambersburg he was the son of the late Wilbur H. and Emma (Rhone) McNew. He was employed as a truck driver for 52 years working for various companies...
Judith Norene Capello obituary 1944~2023
Judith Norene Capello, 78, of Chambersburg, Pennsylvania went home to be with the Lord on January 21, 2023, at Chambersburg Hospital after a courageous battle with cancer, surrounded by her family and friends. She was born on August 4, 1944, in Fayetteville, Pennsylvania to Harry John Newell and Florence Louise...
Doris J Nagle Monn obituary 1931~2023
Doris J Nagle Monn, 91, of Fairfield passed away Sunday, January 22, 2023 at the Gardens at Gettysburg, PA. She was born August 27, 1931 in Littlestown, PA the daughter of the late Raymond and Marion Hawk Reed. Her husband, Robert E. Monn died May, 2022. Doris and her husband...
Delanie “Dela” Marie Polca 1996~2023
Delanie “Dela” Marie Polca passed away unexpectedly in her home on January 19, 2023. The family is deeply saddened and shocked by her sudden death. Delanie was born on September 23, 1996, in Chambersburg, PA. A Loving Mother, her daughter Arrietty was everything to her. She loved and...
Richard Charles “Rick” Derrick 1956~2023
Richard Charles “Rick” Derrick, 66, of Big Cove Tannery, PA passed away Friday, January 20, 2023 at his residence. Rick was born in Takoma Park, MD on July 9, 1956, the son of the late Anna (Beninghove) and Robert Milton Derrick. He was the husband of Nannette Marie...
Sandra E Durham obituary 1944~2023
Sandra E Durham (Baker), 78, of Carlisle and formerly of Halifax passed away Sunday January 22, 2023 in Forest Park Health Center, Carlisle. She was born July 30, 1944 in Pawtucket, RI a daughter of Arthur and Elsie Wheatley Baker. Mrs. Durham had worked as a medical transcriptionist. She had...
Esther M Brechbill obituary 1929~2023
Esther M Brechbill, 93, of Chambersburg, went home to be with her Lord and Savior on Thursday, January 19, 2023 at the Chambersburg Hospital. Born April 12, 1929 in Letterkenny Township, she was a daughter of the late Daniel D. and Mary S. Sollenberger Byers. Her beloved husband, Blaine J....
Jeremy S Thompson obituary 1979~2023
Jeremy S Thompson, 44, of Chambersburg, departed this life on Tuesday, January 17, 2023, at his home. He was born on January 16, 1979, in Chambersburg, the son of the late Steven F. Thompson and Sherry M. (Kunkleman) Sanders. His step-father John D. Sanders survives him. Jeremy worked at OSI...
DCI to once again cure the mid-winter blues with 2023 IceFest celebration
For more than 20 years, thousands of tri-state residents and beyond have marveled at the intricate ice sculptures lining Main Street in downtown Chambersburg during the last weekend in January. Downtown Chambersburg Inc. along with the Downtown Business Council of Chambersburg, and the Council for the Arts will once again...
Dorothy Weeks “Dori” Clary 1065~2023
Dorothy Weeks “Dori” Clary of McConnellsburg, PA, passed away January 11th at UPMC West Shore after a very long illness. Dori was the youngest daughter of the late Paul Harrison Barter and the late Doris Irene Barter (Graves) of New Hampshire. Dori was a woman of many talents....
Shirley Ann Eberly obituary 1935~2023
Shirley Ann Eberly, age 87, of Greencastle, PA, passed away on Monday, January 16, 2023, at Providence Place in Chambersburg, PA. Born in Waynesboro, PA on June 1, 1935, she was the daughter of the late James E. and Pauline Cosey Miller. Mrs. Eberly was a 1953 graduate of Greencastle-Antrim...
Patricia L Butts obituary 1930~2023
Patricia L Butts (Miller), 92, of Chambersburg, Pennsylvania passed away January 16, 2023, at Paramount Senior Living. Patricia was born on October 28, 1930, in Chambersburg, Pennsylvania to Samuel Bowers and Lottie (Ehrhart) Miller. She loved family genealogy, gardening, and the beach. Patricia is survived by her husband of 74...
Alice Rose Heefner obituary 1942~2023
Alice Rose Heefner (Hirschman), 80, widow of Lowell Heefner, passed away Friday, January 13, 2023 at UPMC Harrisburg Hospital. Born October 17, 1942 in Columbus, OH she was the daughter of the late Harold and Clara (Albert) Hirschman. Alice and her family moved to Renovo PA her junior year of...
Lisa M West obituary 1976~2023
Lisa M West, 46, of Metal Township, passed away January 15, 2023. Born June 15, 1976, in Chambersburg, she was the daughter of Bobby and Willa (Bender) Allison. Lisa was a graduate of Fannett Metal High School and attended Carrick United Methodist Church. Her great love of animals, especially dogs, brought her much enjoyment. She will also be remembered for her unique and distinctive laughter.
Robert “Bob” L Donovan obituary 1945~2023
Robert “Bob” L Donovan, age 77, of Shippensburg, passed away on Monday, January 16, 2023 at his home in Shippensburg. He was born on May 4,1945 in Penn Township, PA as the son of the late Harold Patrick and Helen Arlene (Ellerman) Donovan. Robert graduated in the Class...
