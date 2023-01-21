ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Waynesboro, PA

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

Donald E Sleighter obituary 1932~2023

Donald E Sleighter, “Slick” “Gene”, 90, of Chambersburg, PA passed away Monday, January 23, 2023 in Magnolias of Chambersburg. Born December 12, 1932 on a farm in Greenvillage, PA he was raised by his grandparents, Norman and Ruth Sleighter. He was a graduate of Chambersburg High...
CHAMBERSBURG, PA
Robert J “Bob” Willhide 1933~2023

Mr. Robert J “Bob” Willhide, 90, a resident of Providence Place, Chambersburg and formerly of Waynesboro, passed away Tuesday morning, January 24, 2023, in the retirement home. Born January 2, 1933 in Waynesboro, he was the son of the late H. Albert and Neva N. (Snowberger) Willhide. Mr....
WAYNESBORO, PA
Janice H Steiger obituary 1929~2023

Janice H Steiger, 93, of Mercersburg, PA, died January 18, 2023. Born August 17, 1929 in Mercersburg, she was a daughter of the late John L. and Hazel (Trumpower) Heinbaugh. Janice was a graduate of Mercersburg High School., class of 1947. She married Henry A. Steiger on May 26, 1951.
MERCERSBURG, PA
Maude M Thomas obituary 1926~2023

Maude M Thomas, age 96, of McConnellsburg, PA, passed away on Saturday, January 21, 2023, at the Fulton County Medical Center in McConnellsburg, PA. Maude was born on September 21, 1926, in Wells Tannery, PA, the daughter of the late Caulder Dickinson and Flo Truax Dickinson. Maude married the late...
MCCONNELLSBURG, PA
Wilbur J McNew obituary 1946~2023

Wilbur J McNew, 76, of Chambersburg, PA passed away Saturday, January 21, 2023 in the Chambersburg Hospital. Born May 6, 1946 in Chambersburg he was the son of the late Wilbur H. and Emma (Rhone) McNew. He was employed as a truck driver for 52 years working for various companies...
CHAMBERSBURG, PA
Judith Norene Capello obituary 1944~2023

Judith Norene Capello, 78, of Chambersburg, Pennsylvania went home to be with the Lord on January 21, 2023, at Chambersburg Hospital after a courageous battle with cancer, surrounded by her family and friends. She was born on August 4, 1944, in Fayetteville, Pennsylvania to Harry John Newell and Florence Louise...
CHAMBERSBURG, PA
Doris J Nagle Monn obituary 1931~2023

Doris J Nagle Monn, 91, of Fairfield passed away Sunday, January 22, 2023 at the Gardens at Gettysburg, PA. She was born August 27, 1931 in Littlestown, PA the daughter of the late Raymond and Marion Hawk Reed. Her husband, Robert E. Monn died May, 2022. Doris and her husband...
FAIRFIELD, PA
Sandra E Durham obituary 1944~2023

Sandra E Durham (Baker), 78, of Carlisle and formerly of Halifax passed away Sunday January 22, 2023 in Forest Park Health Center, Carlisle. She was born July 30, 1944 in Pawtucket, RI a daughter of Arthur and Elsie Wheatley Baker. Mrs. Durham had worked as a medical transcriptionist. She had...
CARLISLE, PA
Esther M Brechbill obituary 1929~2023

Esther M Brechbill, 93, of Chambersburg, went home to be with her Lord and Savior on Thursday, January 19, 2023 at the Chambersburg Hospital. Born April 12, 1929 in Letterkenny Township, she was a daughter of the late Daniel D. and Mary S. Sollenberger Byers. Her beloved husband, Blaine J....
CHAMBERSBURG, PA
Jeremy S Thompson obituary 1979~2023

Jeremy S Thompson, 44, of Chambersburg, departed this life on Tuesday, January 17, 2023, at his home. He was born on January 16, 1979, in Chambersburg, the son of the late Steven F. Thompson and Sherry M. (Kunkleman) Sanders. His step-father John D. Sanders survives him. Jeremy worked at OSI...
CHAMBERSBURG, PA
Shirley Ann Eberly obituary 1935~2023

Shirley Ann Eberly, age 87, of Greencastle, PA, passed away on Monday, January 16, 2023, at Providence Place in Chambersburg, PA. Born in Waynesboro, PA on June 1, 1935, she was the daughter of the late James E. and Pauline Cosey Miller. Mrs. Eberly was a 1953 graduate of Greencastle-Antrim...
GREENCASTLE, PA
Patricia L Butts obituary 1930~2023

Patricia L Butts (Miller), 92, of Chambersburg, Pennsylvania passed away January 16, 2023, at Paramount Senior Living. Patricia was born on October 28, 1930, in Chambersburg, Pennsylvania to Samuel Bowers and Lottie (Ehrhart) Miller. She loved family genealogy, gardening, and the beach. Patricia is survived by her husband of 74...
CHAMBERSBURG, PA
Alice Rose Heefner obituary 1942~2023

Alice Rose Heefner (Hirschman), 80, widow of Lowell Heefner, passed away Friday, January 13, 2023 at UPMC Harrisburg Hospital. Born October 17, 1942 in Columbus, OH she was the daughter of the late Harold and Clara (Albert) Hirschman. Alice and her family moved to Renovo PA her junior year of...
CHAMBERSBURG, PA
Lisa M West obituary 1976~2023

Lisa M West, 46, of Metal Township, passed away January 15, 2023. Born June 15, 1976, in Chambersburg, she was the daughter of Bobby and Willa (Bender) Allison. Lisa was a graduate of Fannett Metal High School and attended Carrick United Methodist Church. Her great love of animals, especially dogs, brought her much enjoyment. She will also be remembered for her unique and distinctive laughter.
CHAMBERSBURG, PA
