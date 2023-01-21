ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chambersburg, PA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Franklin County Free Press

Robert J “Bob” Willhide 1933~2023

Mr. Robert J “Bob” Willhide, 90, a resident of Providence Place, Chambersburg and formerly of Waynesboro, passed away Tuesday morning, January 24, 2023, in the retirement home. Born January 2, 1933 in Waynesboro, he was the son of the late H. Albert and Neva N. (Snowberger) Willhide. Mr....
WAYNESBORO, PA
Franklin County Free Press

Autry G Ryder obituary 1937~2023

Autry G Ryder, 85, of Fort Loudon Pennsylvania, passed away on Saturday, January 21, 2023 in Chambersburg, PA. Born February 10, 1937, in Fort Loudon, he was son of Winfried and Calvin Leab. Autry worked 37 years at Valley Quarries Inc. as a truck driver and paving blacktop, and 8...
FORT LOUDON, PA
Franklin County Free Press

Wilbur J McNew obituary 1946~2023

Wilbur J McNew, 76, of Chambersburg, PA passed away Saturday, January 21, 2023 in the Chambersburg Hospital. Born May 6, 1946 in Chambersburg he was the son of the late Wilbur H. and Emma (Rhone) McNew. He was employed as a truck driver for 52 years working for various companies...
CHAMBERSBURG, PA
Franklin County Free Press

Judith Norene Capello obituary 1944~2023

Judith Norene Capello, 78, of Chambersburg, Pennsylvania went home to be with the Lord on January 21, 2023, at Chambersburg Hospital after a courageous battle with cancer, surrounded by her family and friends. She was born on August 4, 1944, in Fayetteville, Pennsylvania to Harry John Newell and Florence Louise...
CHAMBERSBURG, PA
Franklin County Free Press

Doris J Nagle Monn obituary 1931~2023

Doris J Nagle Monn, 91, of Fairfield passed away Sunday, January 22, 2023 at the Gardens at Gettysburg, PA. She was born August 27, 1931 in Littlestown, PA the daughter of the late Raymond and Marion Hawk Reed. Her husband, Robert E. Monn died May, 2022. Doris and her husband...
FAIRFIELD, PA
Franklin County Free Press

Janice H Steiger obituary 1929~2023

Janice H Steiger, 93, of Mercersburg, PA, died January 18, 2023. Born August 17, 1929 in Mercersburg, she was a daughter of the late John L. and Hazel (Trumpower) Heinbaugh. Janice was a graduate of Mercersburg High School., class of 1947. She married Henry A. Steiger on May 26, 1951.
MERCERSBURG, PA
Franklin County Free Press

Maude M Thomas obituary 1926~2023

Maude M Thomas, age 96, of McConnellsburg, PA, passed away on Saturday, January 21, 2023, at the Fulton County Medical Center in McConnellsburg, PA. Maude was born on September 21, 1926, in Wells Tannery, PA, the daughter of the late Caulder Dickinson and Flo Truax Dickinson. Maude married the late...
MCCONNELLSBURG, PA
Franklin County Free Press

Barbara A Taylor obituary 1939~2023

Barbara A Taylor, 83, of Chambersburg, PA, passed away unexpectedly on Friday evening, January 20, 2023 at her home. Born September 18, 1939 in Chambersburg, she was a daughter of the late Robert C. and Madeline Shatzer Raifsnider. She was a 1957 graduate of the Chambersburg Area Senior High School...
CHAMBERSBURG, PA
Franklin County Free Press

Verna Mae Youse obituary 1933~2023

Verna Mae Youse, 89, of Mercersburg, passed away on Wednesday, January 18, 2023 in Chambersburg, PA. Born October 15, 1933, in Fort Loudon, PA, she was a daughter of the late George E. and Eliza C. Kaetzel Zeis. Verna enjoyed taking care others in need and worked as a private...
MERCERSBURG, PA
Franklin County Free Press

Violet A Reed obituary 1946~2023

Violet A Reed, 76, of Spring Run, entered into rest peacefully in Aprontree Personal Care Home on January 19, 2023. She was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Carl, in November, 2020. Born March 29, 1946, in Turbett Township, Juniata County, she was the last surviving of 10 children...
SPRING RUN, PA
Franklin County Free Press

Sandra E Durham obituary 1944~2023

Sandra E Durham (Baker), 78, of Carlisle and formerly of Halifax passed away Sunday January 22, 2023 in Forest Park Health Center, Carlisle. She was born July 30, 1944 in Pawtucket, RI a daughter of Arthur and Elsie Wheatley Baker. Mrs. Durham had worked as a medical transcriptionist. She had...
CARLISLE, PA
Franklin County Free Press

Esther M Brechbill obituary 1929~2023

Esther M Brechbill, 93, of Chambersburg, went home to be with her Lord and Savior on Thursday, January 19, 2023 at the Chambersburg Hospital. Born April 12, 1929 in Letterkenny Township, she was a daughter of the late Daniel D. and Mary S. Sollenberger Byers. Her beloved husband, Blaine J....
CHAMBERSBURG, PA
Franklin County Free Press

Darlene G Gladhill obituary 1946~2023

Mrs. Darlene G Gladhill (George), 76, a resident of South Mountain Restoration Center and formerly of Waynesboro passed away Friday, January 20, 2023, in the Chambersburg Hospital. Born April 24, 1946 in Waynesboro, she was the daughter of the late Melvin G. and Gladys I. (Mentzer) George. Mrs. Gladhill was...
WAYNESBORO, PA
Franklin County Free Press

Betty L Carnes obituary 1929~2023

Betty L Carnes (Clark), 93, a resident of Quincy Village in Waynesboro, passed away on Wednesday evening, January 18, 2023. Born March 24, 1929 in Pueblo, Colorado, she was the daughter of the late Chauncey L. and Avis Mary (Allen) Clark, and widow of the late Victor A. Carnes, who preceded her in death on December 21, 2018.
WAYNESBORO, PA
Franklin County Free Press

Daniel “Danny” R Poe obituary 1967~2023

Daniel “Danny” R Poe, 55, of Chambersburg, Pennsylvania passed away unexpectedly at home on January 14, 2023. He was born on December 30, 1967 to Edna (Brake) Shatzer. Danny was well regarded by anyone who knew him. He was a kind and caring person, was actively involved in his community and belonged to several local organizations.
CHAMBERSBURG, PA
Franklin County Free Press

Joan M Shaffer obituary 1933~2023

Joan M Shaffer, 89, of Chambersburg, passed away on Wednesday, January 18, 2023 at Laurel Lakes Rehabilitation and Wellness Center. Born November 22, 1933 in Chambersburg, she was the daughter of John R. and Martha Weaver Wingerd. Her beloved husband, Paul E. Shaffer, preceded her in death. Joan was a...
CHAMBERSBURG, PA
PennLive.com

Cumberland County doughnut shop relocates

A doughnut shop in Carlisle recently relocated to a bigger shop. Crazy Glazed moved to 333 B St. in Carlisle with its warm vanilla cake doughnuts dipped in glazes and topped with candies, nuts and drizzles. Last spring, owner Kelly Cloud opened Crazy Glazed at 204 N. Hanover St. in Carlisle.
CARLISLE, PA
Franklin County Free Press

Franklin County Free Press

Chambersburg, PA
7K+
Followers
7K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Franklin County Free Press is your local independent online news source, free to read.

 https://fcfreepresspa.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy