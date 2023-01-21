Daniel “Danny” R Poe, 55, of Chambersburg, Pennsylvania passed away unexpectedly at home on January 14, 2023. He was born on December 30, 1967 to Edna (Brake) Shatzer. Danny was well regarded by anyone who knew him. He was a kind and caring person, was actively involved in his community and belonged to several local organizations.

