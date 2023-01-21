Read full article on original website
Samuel “Sam” M Gardner 1948~2023
Samuel “Sam” M Gardner, age 74, of Chambersburg PA, passed away on January 21, 2023. He was born November 6, 1948 in Waynesboro. Sam graduated from Waynesboro Area Senior High School in 1966. Early in his working career he began at the former J.J. Newberry Co. In 1969,...
Robert J “Bob” Willhide 1933~2023
Mr. Robert J “Bob” Willhide, 90, a resident of Providence Place, Chambersburg and formerly of Waynesboro, passed away Tuesday morning, January 24, 2023, in the retirement home. Born January 2, 1933 in Waynesboro, he was the son of the late H. Albert and Neva N. (Snowberger) Willhide. Mr....
Autry G Ryder obituary 1937~2023
Autry G Ryder, 85, of Fort Loudon Pennsylvania, passed away on Saturday, January 21, 2023 in Chambersburg, PA. Born February 10, 1937, in Fort Loudon, he was son of Winfried and Calvin Leab. Autry worked 37 years at Valley Quarries Inc. as a truck driver and paving blacktop, and 8...
Wilbur J McNew obituary 1946~2023
Wilbur J McNew, 76, of Chambersburg, PA passed away Saturday, January 21, 2023 in the Chambersburg Hospital. Born May 6, 1946 in Chambersburg he was the son of the late Wilbur H. and Emma (Rhone) McNew. He was employed as a truck driver for 52 years working for various companies...
Richard Charles “Rick” Derrick 1956~2023
Richard Charles “Rick” Derrick, 66, of Big Cove Tannery, PA passed away Friday, January 20, 2023 at his residence. Rick was born in Takoma Park, MD on July 9, 1956, the son of the late Anna (Beninghove) and Robert Milton Derrick. He was the husband of Nannette Marie...
Judith Norene Capello obituary 1944~2023
Judith Norene Capello, 78, of Chambersburg, Pennsylvania went home to be with the Lord on January 21, 2023, at Chambersburg Hospital after a courageous battle with cancer, surrounded by her family and friends. She was born on August 4, 1944, in Fayetteville, Pennsylvania to Harry John Newell and Florence Louise...
Doris J Nagle Monn obituary 1931~2023
Doris J Nagle Monn, 91, of Fairfield passed away Sunday, January 22, 2023 at the Gardens at Gettysburg, PA. She was born August 27, 1931 in Littlestown, PA the daughter of the late Raymond and Marion Hawk Reed. Her husband, Robert E. Monn died May, 2022. Doris and her husband...
Delanie “Dela” Marie Polca 1996~2023
Delanie “Dela” Marie Polca passed away unexpectedly in her home on January 19, 2023. The family is deeply saddened and shocked by her sudden death. Delanie was born on September 23, 1996, in Chambersburg, PA. A Loving Mother, her daughter Arrietty was everything to her. She loved and...
Janice H Steiger obituary 1929~2023
Janice H Steiger, 93, of Mercersburg, PA, died January 18, 2023. Born August 17, 1929 in Mercersburg, she was a daughter of the late John L. and Hazel (Trumpower) Heinbaugh. Janice was a graduate of Mercersburg High School., class of 1947. She married Henry A. Steiger on May 26, 1951.
Maude M Thomas obituary 1926~2023
Maude M Thomas, age 96, of McConnellsburg, PA, passed away on Saturday, January 21, 2023, at the Fulton County Medical Center in McConnellsburg, PA. Maude was born on September 21, 1926, in Wells Tannery, PA, the daughter of the late Caulder Dickinson and Flo Truax Dickinson. Maude married the late...
Barbara A Taylor obituary 1939~2023
Barbara A Taylor, 83, of Chambersburg, PA, passed away unexpectedly on Friday evening, January 20, 2023 at her home. Born September 18, 1939 in Chambersburg, she was a daughter of the late Robert C. and Madeline Shatzer Raifsnider. She was a 1957 graduate of the Chambersburg Area Senior High School...
Verna Mae Youse obituary 1933~2023
Verna Mae Youse, 89, of Mercersburg, passed away on Wednesday, January 18, 2023 in Chambersburg, PA. Born October 15, 1933, in Fort Loudon, PA, she was a daughter of the late George E. and Eliza C. Kaetzel Zeis. Verna enjoyed taking care others in need and worked as a private...
Violet A Reed obituary 1946~2023
Violet A Reed, 76, of Spring Run, entered into rest peacefully in Aprontree Personal Care Home on January 19, 2023. She was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Carl, in November, 2020. Born March 29, 1946, in Turbett Township, Juniata County, she was the last surviving of 10 children...
Sandra E Durham obituary 1944~2023
Sandra E Durham (Baker), 78, of Carlisle and formerly of Halifax passed away Sunday January 22, 2023 in Forest Park Health Center, Carlisle. She was born July 30, 1944 in Pawtucket, RI a daughter of Arthur and Elsie Wheatley Baker. Mrs. Durham had worked as a medical transcriptionist. She had...
Esther M Brechbill obituary 1929~2023
Esther M Brechbill, 93, of Chambersburg, went home to be with her Lord and Savior on Thursday, January 19, 2023 at the Chambersburg Hospital. Born April 12, 1929 in Letterkenny Township, she was a daughter of the late Daniel D. and Mary S. Sollenberger Byers. Her beloved husband, Blaine J....
Darlene G Gladhill obituary 1946~2023
Mrs. Darlene G Gladhill (George), 76, a resident of South Mountain Restoration Center and formerly of Waynesboro passed away Friday, January 20, 2023, in the Chambersburg Hospital. Born April 24, 1946 in Waynesboro, she was the daughter of the late Melvin G. and Gladys I. (Mentzer) George. Mrs. Gladhill was...
Betty L Carnes obituary 1929~2023
Betty L Carnes (Clark), 93, a resident of Quincy Village in Waynesboro, passed away on Wednesday evening, January 18, 2023. Born March 24, 1929 in Pueblo, Colorado, she was the daughter of the late Chauncey L. and Avis Mary (Allen) Clark, and widow of the late Victor A. Carnes, who preceded her in death on December 21, 2018.
Daniel “Danny” R Poe obituary 1967~2023
Daniel “Danny” R Poe, 55, of Chambersburg, Pennsylvania passed away unexpectedly at home on January 14, 2023. He was born on December 30, 1967 to Edna (Brake) Shatzer. Danny was well regarded by anyone who knew him. He was a kind and caring person, was actively involved in his community and belonged to several local organizations.
Joan M Shaffer obituary 1933~2023
Joan M Shaffer, 89, of Chambersburg, passed away on Wednesday, January 18, 2023 at Laurel Lakes Rehabilitation and Wellness Center. Born November 22, 1933 in Chambersburg, she was the daughter of John R. and Martha Weaver Wingerd. Her beloved husband, Paul E. Shaffer, preceded her in death. Joan was a...
