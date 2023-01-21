ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Variety

‘Still’ Review: Candid Michael J. Fox Doc Is Funnier and a Lot More Entertaining Than You Might Think

By Peter Debruge
Variety
Variety
 4 days ago

Michael J. Fox tells his own story in “Still,” which director Davis Guggenheim treats as “a Michael J. Fox movie” by remixing clips from throughout the Emmy-winning actor’s career with cleverly restaged scenes from his private life. That’s a fun way to frame it, seeing as how the emotional crowd-pleaser stars Fox and features so many of the feels fans of “Family Ties,” “Back to the Future” and “Spin City” expect from him. Fox is a charismatic guy, and even though his personal story has been overshadowed by Parkinson’s disease, Guggenheim’s upbeat and ultra-polished documentary reminds what a peppy, relatable personality he was — and is — on-screen.

Fox may have grown up in Canada, but so many Americans feel like they grew up alongside him. Nearly a decade older than he looked, Fox had a knack for embodying faux-confident teenage awkwardness, and though he remembers how the network nearly nixed his breakthrough role on NBC sitcom “Family Ties,” the rest of us can’t imagine the show — or our childhoods — without him. Which is why it was a collective setback to learn that Fox had been diagnosed at 29 with Parkinson’s, a brain disease that causes some muscles to shake uncontrollably and others not to respond at all.

Guggenheim sees Fox as a trouper, focusing on how the actor fought to hide his symptoms for years, burying himself in his work so as not to face his handicap head-on. Today, the actor is a good sport about the terrible things Parkinson’s does to his body, cracking jokes about the tremors and, in the most Michael J. Fox scene of the entire movie, recovering from a spill on a New York sidewalk by calling out to a passing fan: “Nice to meet you! You knocked me off my feet!”

Parkinson’s is inevitably the elephant in the room here, and though it gets a fair amount of attention, the director dedicates nearly the first hour to Fox’s life before the world learned of his diagnosis. Together with archive producer Jackie Cleary, Guggenheim does an astonishing job of finding clips from Fox’s career to suit the story beats, especially during the exciting moment when he was shooting “Back to the Future” and “Family Ties” at the same time (a scene from the latter shows his character, Alex P. Keaton, being asked, “You think you can handle both jobs?”).

Looking back, Fox made it look easy, coming across laid-back and cool while secretly stressed. “The Secret of My Success” appears to be a rich source for clips, providing fun imagery for his very-’80s early professional anxiety. Guggenheim fills in the gaps with original footage, hiring actors of different ages to play Fox at various points, their faces always conveniently off camera. It’s hard to imagine, considering the star Fox became, but there was a moment when he first got to Los Angeles when he rented a one-room apartment in the “slums of Beverly Hills” and lived off fast food and Smucker’s Jam packets.

“I was the boy prince of Hollywood,” recalls Fox, whose marriage to Tracy Pollan makes up a good portion of the film. But fame is fickle, and Fox was scared of what it meant to be diagnosed with a terminal condition at such a young age. Sure, Fox has access to physical trainers and treatments that most Parkinson’s patients don’t; he also bears the scrutiny of an ableist society. The unfair challenge for those living with disabilities is the pressure it puts on them to make others feel comfortable with their condition. Fox never wanted to be the poster boy for Parkinson’s, but if he could sell Pepsi to an entire generation, then it was within his power to raise awareness for the disease that he’d been dealt.

And so he has, embracing roles that incorporate his symptoms — the spasms, the strained facial expressions, the difficulty walking — while pushing back against the kid-glove treatment of people with handicaps. He played a jerk on “The Good Wife” (you wouldn’t necessarily know it from the courtroom clip Guggenheim samples) and sprayed Larry David with soda on “Curb Your Enthusiasm” (a clever way of acknowledging his shaking). All told, Fox has raised visibility for the condition significantly, going even farther for this documentary, which lets Guggenheim’s cameras into his home.

Editor Michael Harte (“Three Identical Strangers”) does a terrific job of constructing the overall story, including a few stellar montages. One tracks back through many of Fox’s acting gigs in the ’90s — the decade when he knew but others didn’t of his Parkinson’s — revealing moments where he holds something in his left hand to disguise his symptoms. Guggenheim is the ideal interviewer for the task, asking sincere yet sensitive questions that yield candid answers. He and Harte do something else remarkable: They hold on Fox, including footage most editors would cut in which the actor appears vulnerable in the space between sound bites.

Through “Still,” Fox lets audiences see him as he is now. He’s smaller than many realize, and that’s another source of self-deprecating humor. But allowing his disability to be shown is a kind of strength. A montage of the actor shown running in many of his roles reminds how active he was in his heyday. Still is, testifying before the Senate, participating in this project, inspiring by example.

More from Variety Best of Variety

Comments / 0

Related
Variety

Taylor Swift Snubbed by Oscars for Best Original Song, Lady Gaga and Rihanna Score Nominations

Lady Gaga and Rihanna scored Oscar nods for best original song, while Taylor Swift’s “Carolina,” from “Where the Crawdads Sing,” was left off the nominations list for the 95th Academy Awards. The nominees for best song are “Lift Me Up” from “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever,” “Hold My Hand” from “Top Gun: Maverick,” “Naatu Naatu” from “RRR,” “Applause” from “Tell It Like a Woman” and “This Is a Life” from “Everything Everywhere All at Once.” Taylor Swift’s “Carolina” is from “Where the Crawdads Sing.” The song had been nominated for Critics Choice, Golden Globes and Hollywood Music in Media Awards this season. “Carolina”...
Variety

‘Young and the Restless’ Star Tracey Bregman is Given a Replacement Emmy After Devastating House Fire (TV News Roundup)

“Young and the Restless” star Tracey Bregman has her Daytime Emmy back. The star’s original Emmy was destroyed in 2018 when she lost her house during Malibu’s Woolsey Fire. As she appeared Tuesday on CBS’ “The Talk,” Bregman was surprised with a replacement statue from the National Academy of Television Arts & Sciences. Bregman won her Emmy back in 1985 for the category that was then known as Outstanding Ingenue/Woman in a Drama Series. She appeared on “The Talk” to help celebrate her 40th anniversary on the show (which is also celebrating its 50th anniversary this year). Her on-screen husband, Christian...
Variety

Music Industry Moves: Grammy Award-Winning Hip-Hop Producer Zaytoven Sells Catalog to Ultra International Publishing

Ultra International Music Publishing has signed Atlanta-based songwriter and producer Zaytoven, whose catalog includes work for Future, Travis Scott, and Migos, to a co-publishing deal that will focus on the development of new music. The deal will additionally aim to build his ongoing collaborations with the company in Los Angeles, Atlanta and London. UIMP has also fully acquired Zaytoven’s remaining co-published interest in his existing catalog alongside the writer’s share of the existing catalog, which consists of 560 songs written between 2005 and 2022, including Migos’ “Versace,” Travis Scott’s “3500,” Lil Wayne’s “Problems,” and 21 Savage’s “Famous,” among others. He has also...
Variety

Taylor Swift-Themed ‘Bad Blood’ Breakup Bar to Open in Chicago Ahead of Valentine’s Day

Calling all Sniff-ties! A Chicago bar and restaurant is transforming into a destination for hardcore Taylor Swift fans who want to spend the winter month wallowing in her words and music. On Feb. 3, Electric Garden, in Chicago’s West Loop neighborhood, will launch Bad Blood, a pop-up concept in honor of the singer whose song of the same name debuted in 2014. Alex Vazquez, executive chef and general manager, says Swift was the perfect choice for a concept geared at the anti-Valentine’s Day crowd because of her long history of break-up songs and personal boyfriend drama splashed across the headlines. “What...
CHICAGO, IL
Variety

Stevie Nicks Adds Solo Arena Tour Dates for 2023 on Top of Stadium Gigs With Billy Joel

Stevie Nicks has extended her 2023 touring plans to include 14 solo dates across the US. The tour, produced by Live Nation, will kick off on March 15 at Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle, and make stops in Las Vegas, San Francisco and more, before concluding on June 27 in Louisville, Kentucky at the KFC Yum! Center. These dates are in addition to the eight previously announced joint headlining stadium dates with Billy Joel. Joel and Nicks are set to play their first co-headlining date at the SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles on March 10 and their last appearance will...
KENTUCKY STATE
Variety

Jennifer Connelly Says Tom Cruise Deserves Oscar Nom for ’Top Gun: Maverick‘ Performance: ‘He’s Extraordinary’

Jennifer Connelly starred in one of the biggest movies of 2022, “Top Gun: Maverick,” as badass bar owner Penelope Benjamin, who has a love connection with Tom Cruise’s Maverick. Cruise’s name has been kicked around as a potential dark horse best actor Oscar nominee, and Connelly told Variety that the nod would be well-deserved due to the scope of his accomplishments on set. “He’s extraordinary,” she said. “He does an amazing job in the movie. He’s extraordinary as a person and fantastic as an actor, and I think that he is just perfect. He embodies that character so beautifully, and I...
Variety

‘Avatar: The Way of Water’ Becomes Sixth Film in History to Surpass $2 Billion Globally

After just six weeks of release, James Cameron’s blockbuster sequel “Avatar: The Way of Water” has surpassed $2 billion in global ticket sales. It’s the sixth film in history — and first in pandemic times — to cross the coveted milestone, joining an exclusive club that includes “Avatar,” “Avengers: Endgame,” “Titanic,” “Star Wars: The Force Awakens,” and “Avengers: Infinity War.” Now, Cameron is responsible for three of the six-highest grossing movies of all time. He’s also the only director with three films to cross $2 billion. Notably, Zoe Saldaña, who plays Neytiri in the “Avatar” series, has now starred in four...
Variety

What Is ‘My Year of Dicks,’ the Oscar-Nominated Animated Short That Made Riz Ahmed Giggle?

Allison Williams and Riz Ahmed did an admirable job of pronouncing names and film titles at Tuesday morning’s Academy Award nominations telecast, but there’s usually one moment in the annual list reading that gets people talking. This year, that would be “My Year of Dicks,” the Sara Gunnarsdottir short that nabbed a best animated short nod from the film academy. Immediately after announcing the title, Ahmed giggled (most likely because the acclaimed actor had been up all night preparing for the event, which kicked off at 5:30 a.m. PT). It was a moment of levity reminiscent of the infamous 2014 gaffe when...
Variety

Jimmy Kimmel to Executive Produce Vice TV Series Based on ‘Super70sSports’ Twitter Feed

Vice TV has ordered the series “Super Maximum Retro Show,” from Jimmy Kimmel’s Kimmelot and ITV America. The series, which is based on the Super70sSports viral Twitter feed, launches on Tuesday, March 7 at 10 p.m. ET. Ricky Cobb is behind the Twitter account, while comedian Chris Distefano will host. The show will include videos, photos, ads and games from the pre-Internet era and focus on things that would have gone viral had the web existed back then. A group of guest panelists will join in and comment, as well as share their memories from the 1970s, 80s and 90s. Among the...
Variety

M&Ms Replaces ‘Spokescandies’ With Maya Rudolph After Tucker Carlson Called Them ‘Woke,’ ‘Less Sexy’ in Viral Video

The colorful, talking M&Ms “spokescandies” — you’ve no doubt seen them in countless ads — are taking an “indefinite pause,” the company announced Monday, after they received some strange blowback from Tucker Carlson that went viral on Twitter after the candies’ last makeover. Comedian Maya Rudolph will now be the face of M&Ms and appear in a new ad during this year’s Super Bowl. “In the last year, we’ve made some changes to our beloved spokescandies. We weren’t sure if anyone would even notice. And we definitely didn’t think it would break the internet. But now we get it — even...
Variety

John Carney’s ‘Flora and Son’ Sells to Apple for Roughly $20 Million Following Sundance Premiere

John Carney’s “Flora and Son” has sold to Apple Original Films following its premiere at the Sundance Film Festival this weekend. The sale closed at $20 million, one source familiar with the film told Variety. Another insider disputed this, and said the number was just approaching $20 million. The “Sing Street” filmmakers big-ticket deal follows “Fair Play,” a psychosexual drama that went to Netflix for $20 million. The film is a big-hearted look at Flora, a struggling single mom (Eve Hewson of “Bad Sisters”) who finds a way to connect with her troubled teenage son (Oren Kinlan, making his big-screen...
Variety

Justin Simien’s Culture Machine Aims to Help Filmmakers Navigate the Business with ‘Not Another Diversity Panel’ at Sundance

It’s been nearly a decade since Justin Simien stormed Sundance with his debut feature “Dear White People.” Premiering in Park City in January 2014 — his first trip to the festival — it marked the realization of a long held dream. The audacious social satire had been Simien’s passion project, inspired by his own college experience and fueled by a concept trailer that went viral and an Indiegogo campaign that raised $40,000 for the cause. The reception to “Dear White People” — for which Simien won the breakthrough talent special jury prize — launched the filmmaker’s career, spawning a four-season...
Variety

Razzie Awards 2023: Jared Leto, Tom Hanks Up for Worst Performances

Awards season is upon us, and while Hollywood is honoring 2022’s best films and performances, the Razzie Awards shine a light on the “worst” movies and actors of the year. Leading the field is Andrew Dominik’s controversial Marilyn Monroe biopic “Blonde,” with eight nominations. While Ana de Armas is not up for worst actress, the film is nominated for worst picture and Dominik for worst director and screenplay. Evan Williams and Xavier Samuel are also both competing for worst supporting actor alongside Mod Sun and Pete Davidson for “Good Mourning” and Oscar winner Tom Hanks for “Elvis.” Hanks is also in the...
Variety

‘Blood’ Review: Michelle Monaghan Finds Some Bad Habits Can’t Be Broken in a Harsh Horror Film

Vampirism has been treated as a metaphor for more prosaic addictions in movies before. In “Blood,” however, it’s one more hassle a recovering addict doesn’t need added to the burdens of her already discordant family life. Starring Michelle Monaghan as a mother just out of rehab whose young son gets bitten — then develops an insatiable appetite for the titular fluid — Brad Anderson’s film steers a middle course between dysfunctional domestic drama and supernatural horror. That balance doesn’t completely work. But solid performances and some strong, occasionally unpleasant content make this an involving if not entirely satisfying watch. Vertical Entertainment...
Variety

‘Beyond Utopia’ Director Madeleine Gavin on Capturing the Harrowing Journey of North Korean Defectors: ‘I Wanted to Crack That World Open’

“Beyond Utopia” offers an astonishing look at the lengths people will go for freedom. The new documentary, which premiered at the Sundance Film Festival, where it has attracted interest from several streaming companies, takes viewers on a harrowing journey as one family risks everything to escape from North Korea. For director Madeleine Gavin, “Beyond Utopia” is an opportunity to change the conversation around the repressive regime by moving the focus from its brutal leader Kim Jong-un and onto the ordinary citizens who have been abused and neglected by the country. “As I researched this film, I became more and more...
Variety

Justin Bieber Sells Music Rights to Hipgnosis Songs for $200 Million-Plus

As expected, Justin Bieber has sold his music rights to Blackstone-backed Hipgnosis Songs Capital for north of $200 million, the company has announced. News of the impending deal, which had been rumored for weeks, was widely reported last month. The deal includes Bieber’s shares of his publishing and recorded-music catalog, which Bieber’s interest in his publishing copyrights (including the writer’s share of performance), master recordings and neighboring rights for his entire back catalogue, comprising over 290 titles released before December 31, 2021. Sources tell Variety that Bieber’s songs will continue to be administered by Universal Music, the singer’s longtime home. The acquisition has been made on behalf...
Variety

‘It’s an Ambiguous Territory’: Christopher Murray Takes on the Supernatural in Sundance Drama ‘Sorcery’

Chilean director Christopher Murray travels all the way to Chile’s Chiloé Island in “Sorcery,” where a teenage Huilliche girl, Rosa Raín (Valentina Véliz Caileo), witnesses the murder of her father by a German settler. At first, she seems helpless. But when she encounters much-older Mateo (Daniel Antivilo), he makes her aware of her roots and magic that comes straight from the land.  “I was always intrigued by that place. It’s an ambiguous territory,” he tells Variety.  Following its world premiere at Sundance, the film — produced by Larraín brothers’ Fabula and co-produced by Pimienta Films and the Match Factory, the latter also handling...
Variety

Murdochs Withdraw Proposal to Combine News Corp., Fox

The Murdoch family is tamping down its push to merge the two media conglomerates it controls after some investors seemed lukewarm to the idea. Rupert Murdoch sent letters to the board of directors of News Corp. and Fox Corp. on Tuesday, informing both groups he had decided to withdraw his recent proposal to recombine the two companies, which his family, controlling shareholders of both, split apart in 2013. Murdoch, and his son Lachlan, who holds senior executive posts at both companies, ” have determined that a combination is not optimal for shareholders of News Corp and Fox at this time,” News Corp. said...
Variety

Cynthia Erivo on Making the Gritty, Emotionally Devastating Sundance Refugee Drama ‘Drift’

It’s Cynthia Erivo’s first time in Park City, Utah for the Sundance Film Festival. It’s a remarkably short trip — about 48-hours, not including flying time, as she takes a quick break from filming “Wicked” in London. But it’s a particularly momentous occasion: Erivo is celebrating the debut of her latest movie “Drift,” the first film she’s ever produced. “It’s really cool to go with a film that I’m in and producing — apparently that is a rare thing for your first film to do that — so I’m quite pleased,” Erivo tells Variety, sounding a bit like a proud parent. “Drift”...
PARK CITY, UT
Variety

Variety

97K+
Followers
67K+
Post
43M+
Views
ABOUT

The business of entertainment.

 https://variety.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy