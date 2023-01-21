ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Variety

‘South Park’ Season 26 to Premiere Next Month on Comedy Central (TV News Roundup)

By Charna Flam
Variety
Variety
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0G0chp_0kM6vIrt00

Next month, “ South Park ” returns to its broadcasting home and long-running time slot, airing on Comedy Central on Wednesday nights. The animated series’ 26th season is set to premiere Feb. 8 at 10 p.m.

“South Park” fans won’t have to worry about the fate of Stan, Eric, Kyle and Kenny until 2028 as co-creators Trey Parker and Matt Stone signed an expansive deal with MTV Entertainment Studios, taking the series through an unprecedented 30th Season. This deal also includes 14 “South Park” original made-for-streaming events exclusively on Paramount+, including “South Park: The Streaming Wars” Parts 1 and 2, “South Park: Post COVID” and “South Park: Post COVID: The Return of COVID”.

After the Season 26 premiere, all new episodes will be available to stream in HD on SouthPark.cc.com , CC.com and the Comedy Central App.

Watch the teaser for “South Park’s” 26th Season below.

PROGRAMMING

Just over a year since its final episode, Issa Rae’s comedy series “ Insecure ” joins the Oprah Winfrey Network’s schedule for two back-to-back 45-minute episodes on Tuesday nights. The HBO series will start in order with the Season 1 pilot airing on Feb. 7 at 9 p.m.

Starring eight-time Emmy and Golden Globe nominee Issa Rae, “Insecure” explores the Black female experience through best friends Issa (Rae) and Molly (Yvonne Orji), who must deal with their own flaws as they attempt to navigate different worlds and cope with an endless series of uncomfortable everyday experiences. “Insecure” was created by Rae and Larry Wilmore and executive produced by Rae, Prentice Penny, Melina Matsoukas, Michael Rotenberg, Dave Becky, Jonathan Berry, Amy Aniobi and Jim Klever-Weis.

*

Reelz announced its new weekly primetime series, “MLW Underground Wrestling,” will premiere on Feb. 7 at 10 p.m. ET on both its linear channel and streaming site. “MLW Underground Wrestling” celebrates the fastest growing wrestling league in the world by documenting a new era of wrestling for a new generation of fans. The series will feature an electrifying mix of world class fighters including MLW world champion Alex Hammerstone, “The Certified G” Real1, women’s featherweight champion Taya Valkyrie, John Hennigan, Jacob Fatu, “The World’s Greatest Wonder” Microman and more. The premiere will begin with Hammerstone vs. ex-NFL player E.J. Nduka in a “Last Man Standing” world championship match.

More from Variety Best of Variety

Comments / 0

Related
Variety

Ballet Documentary ‘Call Me Dancer’ Sets World Premiere, Sales Agents – Global Bulletin (EXCLUSIVE)

FESTIVALS Leslie Shampaine and Pip Gilmour‘s feature documentary “Call Me Dancer” will have its world premiere at the Santa Barbara International Film Festival, in competition for best documentary, on Feb. 9, followed by its New York premiere at the Dance on Camera Film Festival at the Lincoln Center on Feb. 10. The film follows Manish Chauhan, a young and talented street dancer from Mumbai who struggles against his parents’ insistence that he follow a traditional path.When he accidentally walks into an inner-city dance school and encounters curmudgeonly 70-year-old Israeli ballet master Yehuda Maor, a hunger develops within him and he is...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Variety

A24 Closing on Deal for Sundance Midnight Breakout ‘Talk to Me’ (EXCLUSIVE)

A24 is in final talks to acquire the North American rights to “Talk to Me” after the feature’s debut at the Sundance Film Festival, Variety has learned. The film fetched a figure in the high seven-figure range, according to sources. The Australian horror feature enjoyed a buzzy premiere in the festival’s genre-slanted Midnight Selections lineup, drawing strong reviews for its striking performances and gnarly gore. The distributor has set plans to give “Talk to Me” a wide theatrical release over the summer movie season. Bankside Films is negotiating the sale, and the deal has yet to close. The film, which stars...
Variety

‘9-1-1: Lone Star’: Gina Torres on Tommy’s Faith-Filled Premiere Twist and ‘Staying Far, Far Away’ From T.K.’s Wedding

SPOILER ALERT: This interview contains spoilers from Monday’s Season 4 premiere of “9-1-1: Lone Star” on Fox. Oh, lord. The fourth season premiere of Fox’s “9-1-1” spinoff “Lone Star” began with a spark igniting between Tommy Vega (Gina Torres) and one of the 126’s latest rescues, Trevor Parks (series newcomer D.B. Woodside), and ended with Tommy being surrounded by hellfire as she found out her new crush is also her new reverend. “You can’t just go out and have drinks and get sloppy with the pastor,” Torres tells Variety of the chief paramedic’s realization that the first man she’s been truly interested...
Variety

‘Zorro’ Producer Secuoya Studios Unveils 2023 Production Slate (EXCLUSIVE)

Making its U.S. market debut, Spain’s Secouya Studios has unveiled a weighty 2023 slate underscoring its ambitions to consolidate as one of the biggest film-TV producers in the Spanish-speaking world.  Ranging from fiction series, docuseries, feature documentaries and entertainment formats, 2023  projects take in, among unannounced drama series, “Crudo,” the first skein out of the gate from a framework deal between Secuoya Studios and Colombia’s Caracol Television unveiled just before September’s Iberseries.  Also new is “Hola, Mundo,” an eight-episode co-production with Weekend Studio, part owned by Mediwan; and “Efímero,” billed as a romantic drama.   Among fresh docuseries, Carlos Sainz, Spain’s two-time World...
Variety

‘Young and the Restless’ Star Tracey Bregman is Given a Replacement Emmy After Devastating House Fire (TV News Roundup)

“Young and the Restless” star Tracey Bregman has her Daytime Emmy back. The star’s original Emmy was destroyed in 2018 when she lost her house during Malibu’s Woolsey Fire. As she appeared Tuesday on CBS’ “The Talk,” Bregman was surprised with a replacement statue from the National Academy of Television Arts & Sciences. Bregman won her Emmy back in 1985 for the category that was then known as Outstanding Ingenue/Woman in a Drama Series. She appeared on “The Talk” to help celebrate her 40th anniversary on the show (which is also celebrating its 50th anniversary this year). Her on-screen husband, Christian...
buzzfeednews.com

It Appears George Santos Also Lied About Appearing On “Hannah Montana”

If Rep. George Santos — the new Republican member of Congress from Long Island who has been besieged by a litany of lies about his past that have come to light, including his purported time as a drag performer — were to appear on a TV show, it seems fitting that he’d pick one where the main character lives a double life and changes wigs a lot.
Variety

Guadalajara Content City Planned by Micelio Media Group as Jalisco Announces New Incentives

MIAMI  — Spain’s Roots Group, the real estate developer behind Madrid Content City, the site of Netflix’s European Production Hub, unveiled Tuesday at Content Americas that it has put into development plans for a Guadalajara Content City, to built in Mexico’s second biggest city.  The development will be channelled through the Micelio Media Group, Secuoya Studios’ joint venture with BTF Media founded by Ricardo Coeto and Francisco Cordero.  Plans forms part of an ambitious build in Guadalajara’s arsenal of lures for the Mexican and international film-TV industry which was revealed by Jalisco governor Enrique Alfaro at Content Americas on Tuesday.  These take in cash...
Variety

ITV Studios-Backed Poison Pen Studios Expands London Team

ITV Studios-backed Poison Pen Studios, founded by former Left Bank Pictures exec Ben Stephenson, has expanded its London team with a raft of new hires. Luke Woellhaf joins as director of development, Fern McCauley joins as head of IP acquisitions and Oluchi Ezeh has been appointed development director. In September, Stephenson tapped Preethi Mavahalli as the new creative director for the L.A. and London label. Woellhaf, who joins from Left Bank, will work alongside Mavahalli and Stephenson, building out Poison Pen’s slate of international premium drama. He has previously developed projects including “Without Sin,” which he also assistant produced. McCauley, who joins from Hachette,...
Variety

France’s Cesar Awards Nominations Unveiled (Updating Live)

Louis Garrel’s “The Innocent” and Dominik Moll’s thriller “The Night of the 12th” are leading the race at the 48th Cesar Awards, France’s equivalent to the Oscars. Nominated for 11 Cesar nominations, “The Innocent” is a heist romantic comedy starring Garrel, Roschdy Zem and Noemie Merlant, who previously starred in “Portrait of a Lady on Fire” and most recently in “Tár.” Produced by Anne-Dominique Toussaint at Les Films des Tournelles, the crowdpleaser world premiered out of competition at Cannes for the 75th anniversary of the festival. “The Night of the 12th,” meanwhile, is in the running for 10 Cesar awards. The brooding...
Variety

Lunar New Year Brings Revived China Box Office Cheer

The Chinese New Year holidays have brought back scenes not seen in mainland China cinemas for a year – a slew of new release titles and crowds to match. Few records will be broken. But after several months of desertification, the flood of returning cinema-goers may be a relief to the wider industry. The holiday period, marked by family reunions, began on Saturday. New releases of some of the year’s most anticipated films followed on Sunday. Most prominent among these were “The Wandering Earth 2,” a prequel to a massive sci-fi hit from 2019 and historical suspense comedy “Full River Red,” from Zhang...
Variety

‘Flora and Son’ Review: Eve Hewson Has Major Movie-Star Presence in John Carney’s Irresistible Dublin Musical Bauble

They say the era of movie stars is fading. If so, there are many reasons for that, but it’s funny how movie stardom works. It might be fading…until you see someone who has star quality spilling right out of her. Suddenly, her stardom seems more than a hope — it feels inevitable. That’s what I think about Eve Hewson after watching her in “Flora and Son,” the latest spiky wistful Dublin pop-rock bauble from writer-director John Carney (“Once,” “Spring Street”). Hewson, from “Bad Sisters,” plays the kind of character we’ve seen many times before: a feisty, dissolute single mother who’s swimming...
Variety

Julian Sands Remains Missing as Authorities Provide Update After 11-Day Search

Julian Sands, best known for his starring roles in “A Room With a View” and “Warlock,” remains missing as the search for the English actor stretches to 11 days. On Tuesday, authorities provided an update on the effort to locate Sands, who had been hiking in the Baldy Bowl hiking area, located roughly 50 miles east of Los Angeles. Sands was reported missing on the evening of Jan. 13. “The Sheriff’s Department is closing in on the second full week of the search for missing hiker, Julian Sands. Numerous ground and air search efforts have taken place. As of this time,...
SAN BERNARDINO COUNTY, CA
Variety

David Crosby, Remembered by Jason Isbell and Amanda Shires: ‘He Was Proud of the Person That He Had Become in His Old Age’

David Crosby died Jan. 18 at age 81, while in the midst of planning a new album and tour. Two of the many younger musicians he sang with and championed toward the end of his life were Jason Isbell and Amanda Shires, who are both leading lights in Americana music as well as husband and wife and sometimes bandmates. They first joined up with Crosby on stage and in song at the Newport Folk in 2018, and Crosby’s last public performance was singing “Ohio” with Isbell at a Santa Barbara gig in 2022. In-between, the legend sang harmony on Isbell’s...
ALABAMA STATE
Variety

Sundance: Sony Pictures Classics Buys ‘A Little Prayer’ as Market Heats Up

Sony Pictures Classics has nabbed worldwide rights to “A Little Prayer” following its premiere at this year’s Sundance Film Festival. The exact sales price isn’t clear, but sources state the film fetched a figure in the low seven-figure range. The deal reunites Sony Pictures Classics with Angus MacLachlan, who wrote the screenplay for “Junebug,” which the indie label released. MacLachlan directs this film, in addition to writing the script. WME Independent brokered the sale. “A Little Prayer” follows Tammy (Jane Levy) and David (Will Pullen), a married couple in Winston-Salem, North Carolina, who share home with David’s parents, Bill (David...
Variety

Spain’s Grupo iZen and Argentina-Based Non Stop Launch New Shingle Cacao & Cia

Spain’s Grupo iZen and Argentina-based Non Stop have launched Cacao & Cia, a new shingle aimed at producing content for the global Spanish-speaking market. With offices in Madrid and Mexico, the joint venture will be headed by Non Stop’s Pedro Dávila, who will lead a creative team in close collaboration with Juliana Barrera from iZen in Madrid. Among its first projects are biopics of celebrated Argentine Formula 1 race car driver Juan Manuel Fangio and legendary Mexican singer Chavela Vargas. The latter is based on the book “Las verdades de Chavela” by Maria Cortina, which is being adapted by Arantxa Echevarría (“El...
Variety

Roger Deakins on Receiving His 16th Oscar Nomination for ‘Empire of Light’: ‘I’m Glad to Be Representing the Movie’

Roger Deakins has landed his 16th Oscar nomination for best cinematography for “Empire of Light.” “I’m glad to be there representing the movie and all the people that put so much effort into it,” Deakins said speaking with Variety. The legendary cinematographer and two-time Oscar winner scored the only Oscar nomination for the film, which marked his fifth time working with director Sam Mendes. “It’s for everybody,” he says of the recognition. “The look of the film is created by the production designer, the wardrobe, costume and actors. It’s so hard to separate all the amazing elements.” “Empire of Light” is...
Variety

William Levy Plays ‘Montecristo’ in First Look at ViX+’s Modern Retelling of Alexandre Dumas Classic (EXCLUSIVE)

ViX+, the fledgling Spanish-language SVOD from TelevisaUnivision, is dipping into literary classics once more with the modern retelling of Alexandre Dumas’ popular revenge tale, “The Count of Monte Cristo.” The news follows the Jan. 20 bow of ViX+’s Anna Karenina adaptation, “Volver a Caer” with Kate del Castillo. Last year, ViX+ unveiled an adaptation of Nobel Prize laureate Mario Vargas Llosa’s “Travesuras de la Niña Mala” (“Bad Girl”). In an exclusive first look, ViX+ unveils footage of the six-part series, simply titled “Montecristo,” with William Levy (“Resident Evil: The Final Chapter”) playing the enigmatic lead. Produced by Spain’s Secouya Studios, “Montecristo” follows Alejandro...
Variety

Camilo and Camila Cabello Go Anywhere but a Hospital in New Music Video for ‘Ambulancia’

Camilo has released the music video for his and Camila Cabello’s flirty pop bachata track “Ambulancia.” The colorful visual, directed by Camilo’s wife, Venezuelan actress-singer Evaluna Montaner, sees the two Latin stars cozied up atop an ambulancia (ambulance) as they float in front of different green-screened backgrounds like a field of sunflowers, outer space and busy streets. Between bongo beats, the pair’s silky vocals melt into one as they sing about the intensity of yearning, love and desire. “You have me sick, I think I need a medic,” the pair sing in harmony as a bachata beat drives the tune....
Variety

Music Industry Moves: Grammy Award-Winning Hip-Hop Producer Zaytoven Sells Catalog to Ultra International Publishing

Ultra International Music Publishing has signed Atlanta-based songwriter and producer Zaytoven, whose catalog includes work for Future, Travis Scott, and Migos, to a co-publishing deal that will focus on the development of new music. The deal will additionally aim to build his ongoing collaborations with the company in Los Angeles, Atlanta and London. UIMP has also fully acquired Zaytoven’s remaining co-published interest in his existing catalog alongside the writer’s share of the existing catalog, which consists of 560 songs written between 2005 and 2022, including Migos’ “Versace,” Travis Scott’s “3500,” Lil Wayne’s “Problems,” and 21 Savage’s “Famous,” among others. He has also...
Variety

Ira Sachs’ Sundance Premiere ‘Passages’ Acquired by Mubi

Ira Sachs’ romantic drama “Passages” has been acquired by Mubi out of the film’s premiere at the Sundance Film Festival. The distributor will bring the film to the Berlin Film Festival’s panorama section for an international premiere in February; additionally, it has set a theatrical release for later in 2023. WME Independent and SBS International led talks for the final deal with Mubi. The film, starring Ben Whishaw, Franz Rogowski and Adèle Exarchopoulos, marks Sachs’ sixth feature film and his first since 2019’s “Frankie,” starring Isabelle Huppert. Sachs rose to prominence as an independent filmmaker at Sundance in 1997, debuting his...
Variety

Variety

97K+
Followers
67K+
Post
43M+
Views
ABOUT

The business of entertainment.

 https://variety.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy