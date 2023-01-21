‘South Park’ Season 26 to Premiere Next Month on Comedy Central (TV News Roundup)

Next month, “ South Park ” returns to its broadcasting home and long-running time slot, airing on Comedy Central on Wednesday nights. The animated series’ 26th season is set to premiere Feb. 8 at 10 p.m.

“South Park” fans won’t have to worry about the fate of Stan, Eric, Kyle and Kenny until 2028 as co-creators Trey Parker and Matt Stone signed an expansive deal with MTV Entertainment Studios, taking the series through an unprecedented 30th Season. This deal also includes 14 “South Park” original made-for-streaming events exclusively on Paramount+, including “South Park: The Streaming Wars” Parts 1 and 2, “South Park: Post COVID” and “South Park: Post COVID: The Return of COVID”.

After the Season 26 premiere, all new episodes will be available to stream in HD on SouthPark.cc.com , CC.com and the Comedy Central App.

Watch the teaser for “South Park’s” 26th Season below.

PROGRAMMING

Just over a year since its final episode, Issa Rae’s comedy series “ Insecure ” joins the Oprah Winfrey Network’s schedule for two back-to-back 45-minute episodes on Tuesday nights. The HBO series will start in order with the Season 1 pilot airing on Feb. 7 at 9 p.m.

Starring eight-time Emmy and Golden Globe nominee Issa Rae, “Insecure” explores the Black female experience through best friends Issa (Rae) and Molly (Yvonne Orji), who must deal with their own flaws as they attempt to navigate different worlds and cope with an endless series of uncomfortable everyday experiences. “Insecure” was created by Rae and Larry Wilmore and executive produced by Rae, Prentice Penny, Melina Matsoukas, Michael Rotenberg, Dave Becky, Jonathan Berry, Amy Aniobi and Jim Klever-Weis.

Reelz announced its new weekly primetime series, “MLW Underground Wrestling,” will premiere on Feb. 7 at 10 p.m. ET on both its linear channel and streaming site. “MLW Underground Wrestling” celebrates the fastest growing wrestling league in the world by documenting a new era of wrestling for a new generation of fans. The series will feature an electrifying mix of world class fighters including MLW world champion Alex Hammerstone, “The Certified G” Real1, women’s featherweight champion Taya Valkyrie, John Hennigan, Jacob Fatu, “The World’s Greatest Wonder” Microman and more. The premiere will begin with Hammerstone vs. ex-NFL player E.J. Nduka in a “Last Man Standing” world championship match.