The Razzie Awards certainly took some razzing this week after it nominated 12-year-old Firestarter star Ryan Kiera Armstrong for Worst Actress. Today the head of the group behind the Golden Raspberry Awards offered an apology. Responding to the widespread uproar over the nom, the Razzies’ John Wilson said: “Sometimes, you do things without thinking, Then you are called out for it. Then you get it. It’s why the Razzies were created in the first place.” Read his full statement below. Related Story Razzie Awards Nominations: ‘Blonde’ Leads Films With 8 Nods; Tom Hanks Listed Twice For ‘Elvis’ & ‘Pinocchio’ Related Story Wizard Wobble A Wake-Up Call For Marvel As 'Doctor...

35 MINUTES AGO