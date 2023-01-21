Read full article on original website
weather.gov
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Barton, Cedar, Hickory, St. Clair, Vernon by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-25 03:02:00 CST Expires: 2023-01-25 09:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. In Kansas, call 5 1 1 for road conditions. In Missouri, call 1-888-275-6636 for road conditions. Target Area: Barton; Cedar; Hickory; St. Clair; Vernon WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST THIS MORNING * WHAT...Snow. Additional snow accumulations up to one inch. * WHERE...Portions of southeast Kansas. Portions of central, southwest, and west central Missouri. * WHEN...Until 9 AM CST this morning. * IMPACTS...Roads, and especially bridges and overpasses, are slick and hazardous. Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions will impact the Wednesday morning commute.
weather.gov
Winter Storm Warning issued for Huron, Sanilac, St. Clair by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-25 10:00:00 EST Expires: 2023-01-26 00:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. Target Area: Huron; Sanilac; St. Clair WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO MIDNIGHT EST TONIGHT * WHAT...Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 6 to 8 inches. * WHERE...Huron, Sanilac and St. Clair Counties. * WHEN...From 10 AM this morning to midnight EST tonight. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the evening commute. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Light snow will spread northward over the into the I-69 corridor by around 7 am resulting in just enough snow accumulation for hazardous driving conditions during the morning commute. Snow will then steadily increase coverage and intensity with the peak of the heaviest snowfall rates between 5 PM and 10 PM Wednesday. Travel conditions will deteriorate considerably during the afternoon into the evening commute.
weather.gov
Winter Storm Warning issued for Crawford, Franklin, Gasconade, Iron, Jefferson, Madison by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-25 03:13:00 CST Expires: 2023-01-25 12:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: The rapid accumulation of snow will make travel extremely difficult, if not impossible. If travel is necessary, be sure to exercise extreme caution. If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. In Illinois, the latest road conditions can be obtained at www.gettingaroundillinois.com. In Missouri, the latest road conditions can be obtained at traveler.modot.org/map or by calling 1-888-275-6636. Persons should consider delaying all travel. Motorists should use extreme caution if travel is absolutely necessary. Those planning travel should be advised that visibilities will vary greatly across the area, and weather conditions in rural areas will be much worse than those in a nearby town or city. Do not be fooled, if you are planning travel in an open area, make certain you and your car are prepared for the elements. Although treated roads may just be wet, untreated surfaces will be ice covered and very slippery. Motorists should remain alert for rapid changes in road conditions, especially when turning onto lesser travelled roads, side streets, or parking lots. Remember that shoveling snow is hard work, even for those in good physical condition. Be certain to take frequent breaks, and dress warmly. Target Area: Crawford; Franklin; Gasconade; Iron; Jefferson; Madison; Reynolds; St. Francois; Ste. Genevieve; Washington WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST TODAY * WHAT...Heavy snow. Additional snow accumulations between 1 and 3 inches. * WHERE...Portions of south central and southwest Illinois. Portions of east central and southeast Missouri. * WHEN...Until Noon CST today. * IMPACTS...Roads, and especially bridges and overpasses, will likely become slick and hazardous. Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the Wednesday morning commute.
weather.gov
Severe Weather Statement issued for Iberia, St. Martin, St. Mary by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-24 20:31:00 CST Expires: 2023-01-24 21:00:00 CST Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 100 AM CST for south central Louisiana. For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Iberia; St. Martin; St. Mary A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 900 PM CST FOR NORTHEASTERN IBERIA...CENTRAL ST. MARY AND SOUTHEASTERN ST. MARTIN PARISHES At 830 PM CST, severe thunderstorms were located over mainly rural areas of Iberia parish to near Centerville, moving southeast at 35 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Franklin, Patterson, Burns Point, Ellerslie, Patterson Memorial Airport, Pierre Part and Centerville. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
weather.gov
Winter Storm Warning issued for Bond, Clinton, Fayette, Marion, Monroe, Montgomery, Randolph by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-25 03:13:00 CST Expires: 2023-01-25 12:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: The rapid accumulation of snow will make travel extremely difficult, if not impossible. If travel is necessary, be sure to exercise extreme caution. If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. In Illinois, the latest road conditions can be obtained at www.gettingaroundillinois.com. In Missouri, the latest road conditions can be obtained at traveler.modot.org/map or by calling 1-888-275-6636. Persons should consider delaying all travel. Motorists should use extreme caution if travel is absolutely necessary. Those planning travel should be advised that visibilities will vary greatly across the area, and weather conditions in rural areas will be much worse than those in a nearby town or city. Do not be fooled, if you are planning travel in an open area, make certain you and your car are prepared for the elements. Although treated roads may just be wet, untreated surfaces will be ice covered and very slippery. Motorists should remain alert for rapid changes in road conditions, especially when turning onto lesser travelled roads, side streets, or parking lots. Remember that shoveling snow is hard work, even for those in good physical condition. Be certain to take frequent breaks, and dress warmly. Target Area: Bond; Clinton; Fayette; Marion; Monroe; Montgomery; Randolph; St. Clair; Washington WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST TODAY * WHAT...Heavy snow. Additional snow accumulations between 1 and 3 inches. * WHERE...Portions of south central and southwest Illinois. Portions of east central and southeast Missouri. * WHEN...Until Noon CST today. * IMPACTS...Roads, and especially bridges and overpasses, will likely become slick and hazardous. Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the Wednesday morning commute.
weather.gov
Winter Weather Advisory issued for St. Charles, St. Louis, St. Louis City, Warren by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-25 03:13:00 CST Expires: 2023-01-25 18:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. In Illinois, the latest road conditions can be obtained at www.gettingaroundillinois.com. In Missouri, the latest road conditions can be obtained at traveler.modot.org/map or by calling 1-888-275-6636. Target Area: St. Charles; St. Louis; St. Louis City; Warren WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST THIS EVENING WINTER STORM WARNING IS CANCELLED * WHAT...Snow. Additional snow accumulations between 1 and 3 inches. * WHERE...Portions of southwest Illinois. Portions of east central Missouri. * WHEN...Until 6 PM CST this evening. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the Wednesday morning and evening commutes.
