Tracking crime and safety in your neighborhood

Related
Police Officer Pulls Woman Over And Tells Her To Pop The Trunk, Doesn’t Realize He’s On Camera
County Henrico in Virginia One man determined that performing his job duties as a police officer for Henrico County, Virginia, was insufficient. The county officer stopped his squad car when he noticed a driver in need, and he did something unexpected for Chy-Niece Thacker.
ABC30 Central Valley
Fresno, CA
64K+
Followers
12K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT
ABC30 Action News brings you breaking news, weather, exclusives and original programs from Central California.https://www.abc30.com
Comments / 0