Harrison, NY

News 12

Police: Suspects wanted in abduction attempt in Elmsford

A manhunt is underway for a suspect, or suspects, in an alleged abduction attempt in Elmsford on Sunday. Police say the incident happened near the Sam's Club on Saw Mill River Road around 5 p.m. News 12 cameras captured officers going into the store and sectioning off a portion of...
ELMSFORD, NY
jcitytimes.com

Bergen-Lafayette Woman Dies in Domestic Shooting

This story has been updated here. A Bergen-Lafayette woman died from gunshot wounds this morning in a case of apparent domestic violence. She had been rushed to Jersey City Medical Center after being shot by the father of her daughter. According to radio reports, the woman’s 14-year-old daughter heard her...
JERSEY CITY, NJ
bronx.com

NYCHA Employee, Darryl Lynch, 38, Arrested

On Sunday, January 22, 2023, at 2245 hours, the following 38-year-old male off-duty New York City employee was arrested and charged within the confines of the 26th Precinct / PSA #6 in Manhattan. Arrested:. Darryl Lynch. NYCHA. Charges:. assault. The investigation remains ongoing. All charges are merely accusations and all...
NEW YORK CITY, NY

