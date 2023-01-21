Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Ebbets Field Apartments - Brooklyn’s Most Famous Housing ComplexEbbets Field ApartmentsBrooklyn, NY
New York City Braces for Winter Storm, A Nearly Year-Long Snowless Streak Comes to an Endhard and smartNew York City, NY
Migrant Melee in Hotel Erupts with Stabbing and ArrestAnne SpollenNew York City, NY
New York Rapper China Mac Says, "I was So Close" At Monterey Park Mass Shooting in LA.Source MoneyNew York City, NY
‘Bloody’ Mystery in Death of Homeless Man in BronxBronxVoiceBronx, NY
Related
Police: 2 Danbury teens facing multiple charges for 2 shootings, stealing car
Police say a 15 and 17-year-old drove through the area in a stolen car shooting at homes.
News 12
Police: Man arrested in Southbury traffic stop after crack cocaine, heroin, and fentanyl found
A man was arrested after a traffic stop in Southbury turned up crack cocaine, heroin, and fentanyl, police say. Southbury police say they conducted a traffic stop Sunday. Officers say the driver of the car was found to have 230 bags of heroin, containing fentanyl, 6 bags of crack cocaine and a large amount of cash.
Police: Man arrested for attempted murder following altercation in Lynbrook
According to detectives, Vincent T. Lynch, 36, of Jamaica, and the male victim, 27, were passengers sitting inside a gray colored sedan parked in front of 710 Merrick Rd. when a physical altercation ensued.
Monroe man accused of speeding, leading police on chase before cash
Police say no one was injured, and Davis was released on an appearance ticket.
News 12
Police: Suspects wanted in abduction attempt in Elmsford
A manhunt is underway for a suspect, or suspects, in an alleged abduction attempt in Elmsford on Sunday. Police say the incident happened near the Sam's Club on Saw Mill River Road around 5 p.m. News 12 cameras captured officers going into the store and sectioning off a portion of...
Trio charged with armed robbery of woman in N.J. Costco parking lot
Three men were charged with an armed robbery last year in the Costco parking lot in Teterboro, authorities said. The robbery occurred about 4:30 p.m. May 26, 2022, in the lot next to Costco at 2 Teterboro Landing Driving, according to Bergen County Prosecutor Mark Musella. TapInto.net reported last year...
News 12
Authorities arrest school bus driver who crashed into New Hempstead home last year
The driver of a school bus who crashed into a house and injured children in the Village of New Hempstead last year was arrested and charged on Tuesday. The bus crash occurred on Dec. 1, 2022, and resulted in extensive property damage. Multiple children between the ages of 4 and 10 were hurt, according to officials.
Elmsford veterinarian pleads guilty to forgery, animal cruelty
The doctor allegedly kicked an old, three-legged German shepherd and then pulled his ear.
Police: Man in custody after killing wife in Jersey City apartment
The Hudson County Prosecutor’s Office says 39-year-old Lucas Cooper shot and killed his wife just before 7:30 a.m. Tuesday.
Road Rage: Woman Beat's Man Car With Metal Bat In Ramapo, Police Say
A 30-year-old Hudson Valley woman was arrested following an alleged road rage incident in which she beat a man's car with a bat and then stole his cell phone as he tried to call the police, authorities said. The incident took place in Rockland County around noontime Sunday, Jan. 22...
YAHOO!
Man killed in quadruple shooting in Brookhaven identified; shooter charged
Police have charged a man suspected of shooting three people and himself at a Brookhaven apartment Sunday, killing one of the victims. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. Police said they responded to reports of a shooting in the 3100 block of Buford Highway around 10:35...
Woman wanted for multiple robberies in Suffolk County
Detectives say the spree started in December with the last one taking place on Jan. 9.
jcitytimes.com
Bergen-Lafayette Woman Dies in Domestic Shooting
This story has been updated here. A Bergen-Lafayette woman died from gunshot wounds this morning in a case of apparent domestic violence. She had been rushed to Jersey City Medical Center after being shot by the father of her daughter. According to radio reports, the woman’s 14-year-old daughter heard her...
Drunk Driver Was Going 127 MPH Before Seaford Crash That Killed Half-Brother, DA Says
A 23-year-old drunk driver was going more than twice the speed limit moments before a deadly crash on a busy Long Island roadway that killed his half-brother, prosecutors allege. Joshua Pena, of Valley Stream, was formally arraigned on manslaughter and vehicular manslaughter charges in the death of 23-year-old Xavier Pena...
News 12
Mount Vernon officials: Teen shot on MTA bus is son of deputy police commissioner
Mount Vernon officials say a teen shot on an MTA bus over the weekend is the son of Deputy Police Commissioner Jennifer Lackard. Mayor Shawyn Patterson-Howard said in a statement that they are "saddened by this tragic news" and that they are praying for Lackard's family. Police say the 17-year-old...
Neighbors report deadly shooting in Jersey City apartment
Family members are reporting a deadly shooting in Jersey City at the Toy Factory apartments.
GOTCHA! Hardcore Ex-Con Trio Robbed 80-Year-Old Shopper In Route 46 Costco Lot: Prosecutor
UPDATE: Authorities charged three hardcore criminals from Newark with robbing a defenseless 80-year-old shopper in the parking lot of a Costco off Route 46 in Teterboro. Ex-cons Alex Carroll, 35, David Fate, 38, and Tariq Kyam, 57, all have extensive, violent criminal histories, records show. Kyam and Fate were both...
manhattanexpressnews.nyc
Burglar cuffed for allegedly murdering Upper West Side senior woman during break-in: cops
Sign up for our amNY Sports email newsletter to get insights and game coverage for your favorite teams. Detectives cuffed on Saturday the brute that, they say, killed a senior during an apparent burglary on the Upper West Side earlier this week. Police investigators quickly fingered Brooklyn resident Lashawn Mackey,...
bronx.com
NYCHA Employee, Darryl Lynch, 38, Arrested
On Sunday, January 22, 2023, at 2245 hours, the following 38-year-old male off-duty New York City employee was arrested and charged within the confines of the 26th Precinct / PSA #6 in Manhattan. Arrested:. Darryl Lynch. NYCHA. Charges:. assault. The investigation remains ongoing. All charges are merely accusations and all...
Police: Homeowner hears intruder inside Woodland Park home
A homeowner woke up to someone breaking into her house on Rifle Camp Road in Woodland Park, police say.
Comments / 0