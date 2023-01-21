Read full article on original website
Related
WITN
D.A. says Jacksonville police fatal shooting of teen justified
JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Onslow County’s district attorney says the November shooting death of a teenager in November was justified. District Attorney Ernie Lee held a news conference to release his findings this morning after an SBI investigation into the shooting. Last November 8th, a Jacksonville police officer shot...
wcti12.com
Suspect identified in nail salon larceny, another still sought
KINSTON, Lenoir County — The Kinston Police Department is looking for two suspects of larceny after they did not pay for their services at a nail salon. Police said the women left the salon in a black BMW. Anyone with information about the suspects is asked to call 252-939-4020...
neusenews.com
Kinston Police Department seeks public assistance regarding a larceny
The Kinston Police Department is asking for the publics assistance regarding a larceny. on January 19, 2023, two unknown white females received goods and services from a local nail salon. Both left the establishment without paying. They were seen leaving in a black BMW. Anyone with information pertaining to the...
Arrest made in Kinston after reports of gunfire
KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT) — A Kinston teen has been arrested after a report of shots fired on Monday. Kinston police responded to the area of Mitchell Wooten Apartments at around 12:40 p.m. after a report of shots fired. Police said several shell casings were found on the ground and at least one apartment had been […]
wcti12.com
Police looking for three suspects in fraud of vape shop
BRIDGETON, Craven County — The Bridgeton Police Department is looking for three people as people of interest in defrauding a vape shop. Anyone with information on the people is asked to call the Bridgeton Police Department at 252-637-2033 or Craven County Crime Stoppers at (252) 633-5141.
WITN
Kinston police make quick arrest in afternoon shooting
KINSTON, N.C. (WITN) - Kinston police say help from the community this afternoon landed a suspected gunman behind bars. Officers were called around 12:40 p.m. to shots being fired near Mitchell Wooten Apartments. They found one apartment had been hit by the gunfire, while people in the neighborhood quickly told police exactly what happened.
WITN
Craven County Crime Stoppers
Craven County Crime Stopper’s mission is to reduce crime in your area. Craven County citizens are helping make Craven County a safer place to live, play and work. Crimestoppers is a proven, effective method of helping law enforcement authorities bring criminals to justice. Nationwide, the conviction rate for arrests made with the assistance of Crimestopper tips is more than 98%. It works because citizens provide the police with information that can lead to the arrest and conviction of crime offenders.
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Wilmington business sees several overdose and drug related incidents
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY)– Recently, there’s been an uptick in drug overdoses in the City of Wilmington. “From what I see where I work, it’s not good. It’s not good,” said Rona Barnes, Employee of the Family Fare convenience store on Market Street in Wilmington. The...
WITN
New Bern man headed to prison after pleading guilty to murder and assault
NEW BERN, N.C. (WITN) -A New Bern man is headed to prison after pleading guilty to second-degree murder and assault with a deadly weapon on a government official. Craven County District Attorney Scott Thomas says 50-year-old Timothy Harris was sentenced to a maximum of up to 25 years in prison.
WITN
Grifton man arrested on heroin, cocaine charges
PITT COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A Grifton man remains in jail after his arrest on multiple drug charges. Pitt County deputies arrested John Hopkins on Thursday after a four-month investigation. Hopkins has been charged with five counts of possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver heroin, two counts of possession with intent...
WECT
Armed robbery suspect in custody following incident at Family Dollar in Leland
LELAND, N.C. (WECT) - The Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office has announced that a suspect is in custody following an armed robbery that took place at a Family Dollar in Leland on Jan. 22. According to the announcement, 25-year-old Alexander Diano Neil of Wilmington has been charged with robbery with...
cbs17
Witness recalls 1961 Bomber crash that dropped 2 nuclear bombs near Goldsboro
GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WNCN) – It is a day that nearly changed the course of history. Sixty-two years ago, a B-52 bomber crashed over Goldsboro, accidentally dropping two nuclear bombs. People who saw that crash still think about what could’ve happened. A field, just north of Goldsboro near the...
Teenagers confess to vandalizing NC Public Safety Memorial
JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — The Onslow County Sheriff’s Office on Friday said juvenile petitions were taken out on two teenagers after they confessed to vandalizing the Onslow County Public Safety Memorial. The sheriff’s office said it received “multiple tips from citizens” that led to the two suspects, a 15-year-old male and a 16-year-old female. Their […]
One dead, two injured, including likely shooter, in North Carolina
NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) — One person is dead and two are injured, including the likely shooter, in an incident New Bern police said happened early Saturday. Police responded just before 3 a.m. to the 1500 block of South Glenburnie Road for a report of a shooting. They found three Black men suffering from gunshot […]
wcti12.com
Two men killed, another in hospital with condition of stable after shooting
NEW BERN, Craven County — Officers with the New Bern Police Department responded to a gunshot victim early Saturday morning, Jan. 21, 2023 in the 1500 block of South Glenburnie Road. Officers found three people suffering from apparent gunshot wounds when they arrived. One person, a man, was pronounced...
carolinacoastonline.com
A-D's Metal Roofing Company fined for fatal accident at Morehead City library
- The North Carolina Department of Labor (NCDL) issued a financial penalty Saturday, Jan. 21 to a roofing company involved in a fatal accident at the Morehead City Library. A-D's Metal Roofing Company received a $4,350.60 Occupational Safety and Health Act (OSHA) citation following the death of employee Miguel Trinidad Delgado, 36, of Beulaville.
Decades later, teacher accused of grooming, molestation stands trial
WAYNE COUNTY, N.C. — Arguments began Monday in the trial of a former teacher accused of molesting two 11-year-old female students at a Christian school in Wayne County in the mid-1990s. 53-year-old Warren Riley is charged with multiple counts of indecent liberties with a child. On the first day...
WITN
FEDS: Kinston drug dealer who also threatened police officers & their families sentenced
RALEIGH, N.C. (WITN) - A convicted Kinston drug dealer who prosecutors said threatened police officers and their families is going to spend the next nine years in federal prison. Joseph “Mike Mike” Wilson was sentenced on two counts of distribution of cocaine. The U.S. Attorney’s Office said Wilson pled guilty...
wcti12.com
New Bern authorities investigating armed robbery
NEW BERN, Craven County — The New Bern Police Department is investigating an armed robbery at a local tobacco and vape shop. According to a release from the department, on Jan. 20, at 11:53 a.m. police responded to Happy Smoke, located 2305 Neuse Blvd., in reference to a report of an armed robbery.
WITN
Lenoir County Veteran skydives for his 98th birthday
OAK ISLAND, N.C. (WITN) - A retired Eastern Carolina service member has crossed off a milestone on his bucket list at 98 years old. Roy Jernigan is a La Grange resident who decided to skydive with his daughter and granddaughter for his birthday. Jernigan was a Naval Corpsman during the...
Comments / 0