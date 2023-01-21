The dispatchers for the Florida Department of Transportation are unsung heroes, watching out for us on the roads and ensuring traffic is moving the way it’s supposed to. Dispatchers working for FDOT have their eyes are on the roads at all times using a series of cameras. Whether it’s a rollover, rain on the interstate or a stalled-out semitruck, you may wonder what happens when you dial *347 for help. Dispatchers don’t just look for trouble on Southwest Florida roads; they answer direct calls from drivers who need help.

FLORIDA STATE ・ 16 HOURS AGO