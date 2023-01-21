Read full article on original website
1 dead in Cape Coral shooting
One person is dead after a church was hit with gunfire over the weekend. Cape Coral police confirmed one person is dead in what detectives call a case of self-defense. No specific details have been released. For days neighbors here wondered and worried about what happened at the church. Bullet...
Man filmed biting, hanging onto police officer during Sarasota arrest
A startling bodycam video captured a man biting a police officer and not letting go during a tumultuous Saturday arrest in Sarasota. Darryl Williams, 36, is in the Sarasota County Jail facing felony charges for biting an officer, aggravated battery and resisting arrest with violence. In the video, he is seen on the ground struggling with officers as they try to arrest him on charges of beating a pregnant woman a day earlier. The woman told officers on Friday that Williams beat her and threw her around her home.
3 men detained at FGCU after being spotted with realistic pellet gun
Three men with a pellet gun shaped like an AR-15 were detained at Florida Gulf Coast University early Monday morning after students and staff received a late-night text warning them of a man with a weapon reported on campus. FGCU police say there is no threat, but those three men...
Crash kills bicyclist in Cape Coral Monday
A bicyclist was killed in a crash in Cape Coral early Monday evening. According to the City of Cape Coral, John Stephen Kopins, 66, was riding a bike on Del Prado Boulevard South off Southeast Fourth Street when a Dodge Challenger crashed into him. The Dodge Challenger, driven by Marvin...
Man breaks into Joe’s Crab Shack in Fort Myers, defecates on the floor
A man defecated on the floor of a restaurant in Fort Myers after breaking in early Saturday morning and stealing alcohol and other items. The Fort Myers Police Department needs help identifying the suspect. According to the FMPD, around 2:30 a.m. on Saturday, the suspect climbed through a small window...
64-year-old Cape Coral woman killed in multi-vehicle Charlotte County crash
Florida Highway Patrol says a 64-year-old woman died after a three-vehicle crash on US-41 in Charlotte County on Monday. Troopers say a pickup truck towing a trailer was traveling south on US-41 near Zemel Road just before 8 a.m. when they lost control. FHP says the truck crossed the median and collided head-on with an SUV.
Bruno’s of Brooklyn proposing food truck park in Lee County
Bruno’s of Brooklyn has drawn up plans for a food truck park in Fort Myers, but they still need approval from the city. WINK News spoke exclusively with the owners about the plans and the impact the food truck park would have on the community. Calcedonio Bruno and his...
Port Charlotte woman fights for insurer to cover post-Ian house repairs
First came Hurricane Ian, then came the battles with insurance companies. One woman in Port Charlotte has fought continuously to have her insurer pay out her claim appropriately. Susan Natke-Brown is constantly reminded of Ian’s destruction whenever she’s in her house—and she works from home. Water stains spill across the...
Parents fight for future of Fort Myers Beach Elementary School
Passionate parents want Fort Myers Beach Elementary to stay on the island, and they plan to say so at Tuesday night’s Lee County School Board meeting and beyond. Hurricane Ian severely damaged the beloved school, but parents have rallied together with demands to preserve the future of the school. The School District of Lee County has given no definite answers, but the next school board meeting will provide an opportunity to discuss Fort Myers beach Elementary’s recovery from the storm.
Lee County woman helping San Carlos Park Ian victims
Since Hurricane Ian, one woman, with the help of volunteers, has been distributing supplies to communities in desperate need. Nearly four months later, the unique circle neighborhood near San Carlos Park is still recovering from the storm. Most people are done with the cleanup phase and they’re progressing to the...
Frequently forgotten Fort Myers Beach area still devastated by Ian
Recovery efforts continue at Fort Myers Beach in the wake of Hurricane Ian. But some of the hardest-hit areas might be out of the line of sight. The North side of the island, if you make a right at the base of the bridge instead of a left, is still living in a world of both progress and pain.
Man hospitalized after wrong-way crash, possible DUI in North Fort Myers
A man was hospitalized after driving the wrong way on US-41 Business early Monday morning and crashing into a pickup truck in North Fort Myers. According to the Florida Highway Patrol, a 43-year-old Cape Coral man was driving an SUV north in the southbound inside lane of US-41 Business just before 2 a.m. Just north of the Edison Bridge, he collided head-on with a pickup truck driven by a 35-year-old man from North Fort Myers.
How Florida Department of Transportation dispatchers handle road safety
The dispatchers for the Florida Department of Transportation are unsung heroes, watching out for us on the roads and ensuring traffic is moving the way it’s supposed to. Dispatchers working for FDOT have their eyes are on the roads at all times using a series of cameras. Whether it’s a rollover, rain on the interstate or a stalled-out semitruck, you may wonder what happens when you dial *347 for help. Dispatchers don’t just look for trouble on Southwest Florida roads; they answer direct calls from drivers who need help.
The Continental restaurant reopens in Old Naples
The Continental on Third Street South in Old Naples reopened this month after being closed due to flooding damage from Hurricane Ian. Owner Richard D’Amico also owns Third Street’s Campiello, which reopened less than a month after the storm ripped through Southwest Florida. The Continental’s damage was more...
Leoma Lovegrove plans downtown Fort Myers art studio, lists Matlacha property for $2.5M
Leoma Lovegrove said she always would be a part of Matlacha. However, the artist who spent the past 25 years there put her studio up for sale, moved to North Fort Myers and is planning a new shop and studio for downtown Fort Myers. Lovegrove also has been turning trash...
Calusa Waterkeeper January bacteria sampling results
The Calusa Waterkeeper released the January bacteria sampling results Tuesday evening. According to the Calusa Waterkeeper, new sampling areas were added, such as the Estero River, Hendry Creek, Spring Creek, and more. The Calusa Waterkeeper notes that the results were very high all around Pine Island.
Why researchers are studying SWFL mangroves after Hurricane Ian
Mangroves are protected wetland ecosystems. People cannot build on or within them as they do so much for us, the water, and animals. WINK News environmental reporter Liz Biro spoke with two groups studying the mangroves after Hurricane Ian. Getting to the mangroves is the easy part. Getting through the...
FEMA villages returning to Charlotte County
Leaders in Charlotte County are transforming temporary sites into FEMA villages after the commission unanimously voted in favor of the FEMA villages. This comes despite a commissioner telling WINK News he didn’t want to create these villages because of all the crime they attracted after Hurricane Charley. As of...
Report: Board member Patricca created hostile work environment
Bullying, threats, and intimidation, WINK News obtained the results of an investigation that found all of that taking place inside the School District of Lee County. Now, one school board member could face possible sanctions from the governor. WINK News investigative reporter Peter Fleischer takes you through the allegations, the...
