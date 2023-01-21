ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte County, FL

WINKNEWS.com

1 dead in Cape Coral shooting

One person is dead after a church was hit with gunfire over the weekend. Cape Coral police confirmed one person is dead in what detectives call a case of self-defense. No specific details have been released. For days neighbors here wondered and worried about what happened at the church. Bullet...
CAPE CORAL, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Man filmed biting, hanging onto police officer during Sarasota arrest

A startling bodycam video captured a man biting a police officer and not letting go during a tumultuous Saturday arrest in Sarasota. Darryl Williams, 36, is in the Sarasota County Jail facing felony charges for biting an officer, aggravated battery and resisting arrest with violence. In the video, he is seen on the ground struggling with officers as they try to arrest him on charges of beating a pregnant woman a day earlier. The woman told officers on Friday that Williams beat her and threw her around her home.
SARASOTA, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Crash kills bicyclist in Cape Coral Monday

A bicyclist was killed in a crash in Cape Coral early Monday evening. According to the City of Cape Coral, John Stephen Kopins, 66, was riding a bike on Del Prado Boulevard South off Southeast Fourth Street when a Dodge Challenger crashed into him. The Dodge Challenger, driven by Marvin...
CAPE CORAL, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Bruno’s of Brooklyn proposing food truck park in Lee County

Bruno’s of Brooklyn has drawn up plans for a food truck park in Fort Myers, but they still need approval from the city. WINK News spoke exclusively with the owners about the plans and the impact the food truck park would have on the community. Calcedonio Bruno and his...
FORT MYERS, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Port Charlotte woman fights for insurer to cover post-Ian house repairs

First came Hurricane Ian, then came the battles with insurance companies. One woman in Port Charlotte has fought continuously to have her insurer pay out her claim appropriately. Susan Natke-Brown is constantly reminded of Ian’s destruction whenever she’s in her house—and she works from home. Water stains spill across the...
PORT CHARLOTTE, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Parents fight for future of Fort Myers Beach Elementary School

Passionate parents want Fort Myers Beach Elementary to stay on the island, and they plan to say so at Tuesday night’s Lee County School Board meeting and beyond. Hurricane Ian severely damaged the beloved school, but parents have rallied together with demands to preserve the future of the school. The School District of Lee County has given no definite answers, but the next school board meeting will provide an opportunity to discuss Fort Myers beach Elementary’s recovery from the storm.
FORT MYERS BEACH, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Lee County woman helping San Carlos Park Ian victims

Since Hurricane Ian, one woman, with the help of volunteers, has been distributing supplies to communities in desperate need. Nearly four months later, the unique circle neighborhood near San Carlos Park is still recovering from the storm. Most people are done with the cleanup phase and they’re progressing to the...
LEE COUNTY, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Man hospitalized after wrong-way crash, possible DUI in North Fort Myers

A man was hospitalized after driving the wrong way on US-41 Business early Monday morning and crashing into a pickup truck in North Fort Myers. According to the Florida Highway Patrol, a 43-year-old Cape Coral man was driving an SUV north in the southbound inside lane of US-41 Business just before 2 a.m. Just north of the Edison Bridge, he collided head-on with a pickup truck driven by a 35-year-old man from North Fort Myers.
NORTH FORT MYERS, FL
WINKNEWS.com

How Florida Department of Transportation dispatchers handle road safety

The dispatchers for the Florida Department of Transportation are unsung heroes, watching out for us on the roads and ensuring traffic is moving the way it’s supposed to. Dispatchers working for FDOT have their eyes are on the roads at all times using a series of cameras. Whether it’s a rollover, rain on the interstate or a stalled-out semitruck, you may wonder what happens when you dial *347 for help. Dispatchers don’t just look for trouble on Southwest Florida roads; they answer direct calls from drivers who need help.
FLORIDA STATE
WINKNEWS.com

The Continental restaurant reopens in Old Naples

The Continental on Third Street South in Old Naples reopened this month after being closed due to flooding damage from Hurricane Ian. Owner Richard D’Amico also owns Third Street’s Campiello, which reopened less than a month after the storm ripped through Southwest Florida. The Continental’s damage was more...
NAPLES, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Calusa Waterkeeper January bacteria sampling results

The Calusa Waterkeeper released the January bacteria sampling results Tuesday evening. According to the Calusa Waterkeeper, new sampling areas were added, such as the Estero River, Hendry Creek, Spring Creek, and more. The Calusa Waterkeeper notes that the results were very high all around Pine Island.
LEE COUNTY, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Why researchers are studying SWFL mangroves after Hurricane Ian

Mangroves are protected wetland ecosystems. People cannot build on or within them as they do so much for us, the water, and animals. WINK News environmental reporter Liz Biro spoke with two groups studying the mangroves after Hurricane Ian. Getting to the mangroves is the easy part. Getting through the...
LEE COUNTY, FL
WINKNEWS.com

FEMA villages returning to Charlotte County

Leaders in Charlotte County are transforming temporary sites into FEMA villages after the commission unanimously voted in favor of the FEMA villages. This comes despite a commissioner telling WINK News he didn’t want to create these villages because of all the crime they attracted after Hurricane Charley. As of...
CHARLOTTE COUNTY, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Report: Board member Patricca created hostile work environment

Bullying, threats, and intimidation, WINK News obtained the results of an investigation that found all of that taking place inside the School District of Lee County. Now, one school board member could face possible sanctions from the governor. WINK News investigative reporter Peter Fleischer takes you through the allegations, the...

