CU Buffs Hall of Famer Kordell Stewart expects instant success from friend Deion Sanders
Kordell Stewart remembers like it was yesterday. It was Week 10 of the 2004 season and he was the backup quarterback for the Baltimore Ravens. They were on the road facing the Jets and Stewart was called into action — only not at quarterback. Seeing Stewart at a position...
49ers fans trapped in 'worst traffic jam in Levi's Stadium history'
Before fans could get into Levi's Stadium to watch the 49ers face the Cowboys, they had to deal with a nightmare on the road.
Popculture
Super Bowl 2023 National Anthem Singer Revealed
The NFL has found its national anthem singer for Super Bowl LVII. On Tuesday, the league announced that Chris Stapleton will sing the national anthem at the big game which will be played at State Farm Stadium in Arizona on Sunday, Feb. 12 on Fox. The NFL also announced that Babyface will sing "American the Beautiful," and Sheryl Lee Ralph will sing "Lift Every Voice and Sing" before the game. Academy Award winner Troy Kotsur will perform the national anthem in American Sign Language (ASL). The NFL previously announced that Rihanna will headline the Apple Music Super Bowl Halftime Show.
Super Bowl 2023 tickets going for around $5,000. Here’s what else you can buy with that amount
(KTXL) — This year’s Super Bowl matchup will be decided on Sunday with the NFC and AFC championship games. The Philadelphia Eagles will host the San Francisco 49ers in the NFC Championship game. The Kansas City Chiefs will host the Cincinnati Bengals in the AFC Championship, a rematch of last year’s title game. •Video Above: […]
NFL Legend Dies
National Football League legend Art McNally, an official who was known as the "father of instant replay," has died at the age of 97, according to CNN. McNally died on Sunday at a hospital in Pennsylvania of natural causes, according to the reports.
NFL Superstar Appears To Announce Retirement
With the end of an NFL season, there are always many changes. Some players enter free agency, some are traded, coaches switch to other teams or are fired, and some players decide it is time to hang up their cleats and end their time as a professional athlete.
Former NFL Star and Coach Dies
The NFL community is mourning the loss of one of their former players and coaches this week after his passing was announced late last week by his former team. Former San Francisco 49ers star linebacker Ed Beard reportedly died last Monday, however, his death was not announced by the team until Friday. In a tweet, the Niners announced his passing while also reaching out with condolences to his family, friends, and wife Bobbie.
A trip down the most mysterious road in California, Zzyzx Road
A crucifix-shaped swimming pool crumbles in the desert sun.
NFL Star Suffers "Very Serious" Injury
The divisional round of the 2023 NFL playoffs concluded on Sunday, and we now know who will be playing in both the NFC and AFC championship games next weekend. But the weekend did not end without us seeing a star running back go down with a very serious injury.
New video shows how 49ers had Tom Brady in hell at Bay Area homecoming
Despite his propensity for saying the hated "San Fran," Tom Brady is a born-and-raised Bay Area boy.
5 hotels where 49ers fans can book a NFC Championship stay in Philly
NFC Championship, here we come!
Rare San Francisco mini-compound for sale for $1.7M
The six-home residential court is one of just five such properties in the heart of the city.
NFL Star Undergoes Major Surgery
During Sunday's playoffs between the Dallas Cowboys and the San Francisco 49ers, Dallas Cowboys star running back Tony Pollard was carted off the field with a very serious injury. The injury was clearly bad as the medical staff immediately put his leg into an air cast.
Paul Heyman riles up WWE crowd in Philly with taunt about 49ers' Brock Purdy
Seems like Philly fans are ready for Sunday.
earnthenecklace.com
Meet Yazmina Gonzalez, South Carolina QB Spencer Rattler’s Girlfriend
One-time Netflix star Spencer Rattler is putting off the NFL for a bit to return to the South Carolina Gamecocks for another season. That means he will be away from his high school sweetheart for a little longer. But Spencer Rattler’s girlfriend, Yazmina Gonzalez, isn’t shy about showing how proud she is of her boyfriend. They’ve been together since they were teens, and she even appeared in QB1: Beyond the Lights. So we reveal more about her background in this Yazmina Gonzalez wiki.
San Francisco's best burgers may be at this Potrero Hill market
One of SF's best burger joints is not what you'd expect.
Christian McCaffrey's mom Lisa shreds 'jabroni' Skip Bayless for 49ers take
Lisa McCaffrey had no time for Skip's nonsense.
Yardbarker
Wisconsin Football Recruiting: USC Offers Badgers Commit, Junior Day Recap, More
It’s been a busy couple of days for the Wisconsin football program, especially on the recruiting front, but fear not because BadgerNotes can help get you back up to speed with a roundup of some important news you may have missed. USC Offers Wisconsin Football Commit. The first commitment...
Bay Area home prices fell more than anywhere else in US last month
The days of outrageous overbidding may be behind us.
Waymo driverless car brings San Francisco traffic to a halt during rush hour
The car was seemingly confounded by "a very complex and busy intersection."
