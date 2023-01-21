ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Irondequoit, NY

Ambulance service partners with Irondequoit to get ‘steady funding’ back for operations

By Alex Love
News 8 WROC
News 8 WROC
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=37LfZi_0kM6tYoh00

IRONDEQUOIT, N.Y (WROC) — The Town of Irondequoit is stepping in to keep a long-time ambulance service in the town able to remain fully staffed and keep up with high call volumes to serve the town.

After studying how Irondequoit Ambulance operates for two years, the Town Board learned the non-profit emergency service was having a hard time bringing in enough funds to pay for more resources to meet the demand these days. So, a new partnership was created.

In a unanimous decision, Irondequoit Councilmembers voted to approve a one-year contract to pay Irondequoit Ambulance up to $300,000 to respond to calls within the town.

“You see EMS struggling all over the state and country and Irondequoit is no exception to that,” Irondequoit Supervisor Rory Fitzpatrick said. “They provide great service and local service. I was provided with a bunch of data and information and in order to provide our residents with the proper service, we feel this is necessary.”

Because Irondequoit Ambulance is not part of the town government, almost all their funding comes from patients’ insurance plans, Medicare, and Medicaid. But those payments can take months to come in, impacting the agency’s budget.

“So as our costs continue to increase and everything we do in our lives and the ambulance service increase there’s very little ability to expand that,” Chief Thomas Kirchoff stated. “So, this is a big change to finally able to have a relatively steady funding source.”

Chief Thomas Kirchoff says their department last year received almost 7,000 calls. Plus, new challenges brought on by the pandemic called for more help to be needed.

“We initially lost a lot of EMTs and paramedics in the system that decided they no longer wanted to do this due to the pandemic,” Chief Kirchoff continued. “And as the stress built on the hospitals our crews had to spend longer times at the hospitals so we couldn’t get them back out. So, to refresh our crews this is a very big benefit to keep the services running in Irondequoit.”

A majority of the calls Irondequoit Ambulance handles are on the East side of town. The town council also voted unanimously to approve a contract with Monroe Ambulance this year to cover different parts of town.

Under the contract, the Town will only pay for these ambulance services when they’re deployed throughout the town and taxpayers won’t be billed if they are called out to assist other agencies.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to RochesterFirst.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
News 8 WROC

Rochester City Council approves measure to boost police presence outside schools

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The Rochester City Council voted Tuesday to approve overtime pay required to add police patrols outside RCSD schools. Several councilmembers expressed hesitation but, agreed the increased violence requires the added police presence. The addition of police on school campus is not a new idea, but the Rochester City School District made […]
ROCHESTER, NY
News 8 WROC

Plans to expand? UPrep proposing a move to Irondequoit

EAST IRONDEQUOIT, N.Y. (WROC) — The University Preparatory Charter School for Young Men, also known as UPrep, is seeking to expand after more than 13 years in the City of Rochester. Officials said the school has grown over the years; and is now outgrowing their current location on Lake Avenue. A conceptual expansion outlines a […]
IRONDEQUOIT, NY
News 8 WROC

RG&E customer says high bill ‘corrected’ to $9,335

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Earlier this month, News 8 spoke to DeeAnna Chambers about her RG&E bill of $8,617 dollars. She said RG&E corrected that to $4,127, then corrected it again to $9,335 dollars. Monday, RG&E called her.  “She really seemed like she really genuinely wanted to help me understand. But I am still kind […]
ROCHESTER, NY
News 8 WROC

Nationwide Ozempic drug shortage now seen by local pharmacists

IRONDEQUOIT, N.Y. (WROC) — Pharmacists are seeing a recent trend involving the drug Ozempic, typically prescribed for those with type 2 diabetes, being requested for another use: weight loss. Weight loss is a noted side effect from Ozempic. However, another drug prescribed for obesity carries the same chemical found in the drug. While Ozempic is […]
IRONDEQUOIT, NY
News 8 WROC

Rochester student collects blankets for homeless population

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A second grade student at the Dr. Walter Cooper Academy School No. 10 made it her mission to provide blankets to the homeless. District leaders say after Kalena Guadalupe was made aware of the need for blankets for the homeless population, she approached her principal and said that she wanted to […]
ROCHESTER, NY
News 8 WROC

Rochester police issue alert for missing teenager

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Rochester police issued an alert Tuesday for a missing 15-year-old who may be in Greece. According to the RPD, Ahmad Woods-Crenshaw was reported missing on Friday. He was last seen at his home on Cedar Street in Rochester. Anyone with information is asked to call 911.
ROCHESTER, NY
News 8 WROC

With flu numbers down, local doctors still urge caution

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — On average, the Centers for Disease Control says about 8 percent of the US population gets sick with the flu each season, but it can range between 3 percent to 11 percent.  “It’s just cyclical and the numbers are starting to come down,” said Dr. Edward Lewis of Lewis Pediatrics. Lewis […]
ROCHESTER, NY
News 8 WROC

Rochester man hospitalized after stabbing on N. Clinton Ave.

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A man was hospitalized with life-threatening injuries after he was stabbed on N. Clinton Ave. Saturday evening, officers with the Rochester Police Department said. Just after 9:15 p.m. officers received a report of a person stabbed in the area. They located a 52-year-old city resident suffering from at least one stab […]
ROCHESTER, NY
News 8 WROC

ATF provides on-call agent & ballistics expert to Rochester

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A task force made up of Rochester police and several federal partners is changing its approach in order to get some of the most violent criminals, and more dangerous weapons, off the streets. The specialized task force has been around for about 20 years and as the nature of crimes evolve, […]
ROCHESTER, NY
WHEC TV-10

Police surround multiple vehicles after incident in Greece

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Police were involved in a chase involving multiple vehicles on Tuesday morning in the city. A News10NBC crew at the scene saw police officers surround multiple vehicles reportedly related to an incident in Greece. This is taking place off St. Paul Street near the Genesee Brew House.
GREECE, NY
News 8 WROC

News 8 WROC

28K+
Followers
20K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

The CBS affiliate in Rochester, New York. Local news. Local people. The team you can trust.

 https://www.rochesterfirst.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy