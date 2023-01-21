Read full article on original website
Calhoun Sheriff’s Office Increasing Investigative Tools with New Camera System
Calhoun County, AL – Calhoun County Sheriff, Matthew Wade and the Calhoun County Commissioners held a press conference to discuss the new camera system that is expected to be deployed around the unincorporated areas of Calhoun County. The Flock Safety camera system is designed to capture and log vehicles, tag information, and other identifying information that can help the Sheriff’s Office investigate crimes committed in the area. During the press conference, Sheriff Wade discussed the use of this type of system to aid investigators in finding a local woman that had been kidnapped. The suspect was identified and later tracked down and arrested in Kentucky.
WAAY-TV
UPDATE: Oxford Police find missing Calhoun County woman
UPDATE: Oxford Police say Megan Carlisle was found safe. The department thanked everyone for the messages and tips that were used to help locate her. The Oxford Police Department and Central Alabama CrimeStoppers are asking the public's help in finding 25-year-old Megan Rebecca Carlisle. Carlisle, 25, was last seen several...
southarkansassun.com
SNAP to The Rescue: Alabama DHR Offers Replacement Benefits to Tornado-Affected Counties
The Alabama Department of Human Resources announced they will provide replacement benefits through the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) to those affected by the recent tornadoes in the state, as stated in an article by The Huntsville Times on January 20, 2023. In total, 42,071 individuals in the counties of...
WSFA
Suspect arrested in Coosa County murder case
GOODWATER, Ala. (WSFA) - Coosa County authorities have arrested a man in connection to a recent fatal shooting in Goodwater. Lei-Keston Demicha Sharoy Ford, 21, of Alexander City, is charged with murder in the shooting death of 31-year-old Robin Braswell on Jan. 14. Circuit Judge David Law set Ford’s bail at $50,000.
wbrc.com
UPDATE: Missing Oxford woman found safe
OXFORD, Ala. (WBRC) - UPDATE: A missing woman from Oxford has been found safe according to police. ORIGINAL: The Oxford Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in their search for Megan Rebecca Carlisle. Carlisle is 25 years old, about 176 pounds and 6 feet tall. She was...
alreporter.com
DHR offering SNAP Replacement benefits to seven counties following Jan. 12 tornadoes
The Alabama Department of Human Resources is replacing SNAP benefits for program participants in seven counties who experienced storm-related food losses on Jan. 12. Eligible SNAP recipients in Autauga, Chambers, Coosa, Dallas, Elmore, Hale and Tallapoosa counties can request replacement benefits by visiting their local DHR offices by Thursday, Feb. 2. A combined 45,489 SNAP recipients live in the seven affected counties.
ABC 33/40 News
Crash closes Hwy 21/Hwy 78 intersection in Oxford
OXFORD, Ala. (WBMA) — All southbound lanes and one northbound lane at Highway 21 and Highway 78 in Oxford were closed Monday afternoon due to an accident. The Oxford Fire Department said the area will remain closed for an extended period of time. The closure is expected to last through Tuesday morning.
wbrc.com
Major crash blocking several lanes on I-459 NB past Hwy 280
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Traffic is building up on I-459 N this morning after a crash shut down several lanes. It happened just past the HWY 280 exit just before 7 a.m. Officials are on the scene. No word yet on any injuries. Please use caution in this area. Get...
ABC 33/40 News
Woman located after being reported missing in Oxford
CALHOUN COUNTY, Ala. (WBMA) — Authorities in Oxford announced Tuesday a woman who was reported missing was located. The East Metro Area Crime Center said 24-year-old Megan Rebecca Carlisle was safe after last being seen near the Holiday Inn in Oxford. Police said Carlisle had not contacted her family...
WSFA
Alabama DHR helps SNAP recipients affected by severe weather
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Alabama Department of Human Resources program, Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, provides food assistance to lower income families monthly across the nation. After recent severe weather effecting multiple counties in Alabama, the program is extending their services. “We were able to secure a waiver from the...
Alabama school system raising money for headstones for 6-year-old, 18-month-old brothers killed in alleged abuse cases
The alleged beating death of an Alabama first grader, just several years after the similar slaying of his younger brother, has shaken his community and his school system. Jessie Taylor McCormack, a 6-year-old first grader at Alexandria Elementary School in Calhoun County, died Friday at Children’s of Alabama in Birmingham.
January 20, 2023 Most Wanted in Calhoun County
Calhoun County, AL – Each week the Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office released their current “Most Wanted” list. An “FTA” means that a person failed to appear for a court date and does not necessarily mean guilty of a criminal charge. A “Probation Violation” means that a person has been found guilty of a charge and […]
wvtm13.com
City of Anniston to open public warming station
ANNISTON, Ala. — As Alabama expects more freezing temperatures Sunday night, people in Anniston have a place to go to stay warm. The city of Anniston is opening a public warming station at The Bridge at Anniston First United Methodist Church, located at 1400 Noble Street. It will be...
Inmate Found Unresponsive in Calhoun County Jail
Anniston, AL. – The Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office has reported that on January 22, 2023, at approximately 5:10 pm, an inmate being held in the medical section of the jail was found unconscious and unresponsive. Ricky Newell, 73, was served his evening meal from a correctional officer at approximately 4:51 pm and appeared to be alert and normal. Approximately 20 minutes later other inmates alerted correctional officers that Newell appeared to be suffering from a medical emergency.
City of Anniston World Changers Home Repair Applications Due Soon
Anniston, AL – Per the Public Relations Director, Jackson Hodges, the World Changers will be in Anniston from July 24th to July 28th to perform home repairs! Applications may be picked up at Anniston City Hall (4309 McClellan Blvd, Anniston, AL 36206), or downloaded at this link: https://bit.ly/3Xi5RCp.
Calera man ID’d as pedestrian struck, killed on I-65 in Hoover
A Shelby County man has been identified as the pedestrian fatally struck on Interstate 65 in Hoover. Hoover 911 received a call at 9:08 p.m. Friday reporting a person waling in the travel lines of I-65 northbound, said police Capt. Keith Czeskleba. A second caller then reported a male had...
weisradio.com
Centre Police Arrest Man on Multiple Counts
On the morning of January 20th, Centre Police Department Chief Investigator Randy Mayorga, Investigator Will Clark, and Officer Josh Thompson located and apprehended Dillion O’Cain, age 31 of Leesburg – whom they’d been actively looking for. O’Cain had outstanding felony warrants for Receiving Stolen Property 1st, Receiving...
81-year-old Trussville man indicted in wife’s strangulation/suffocation death
An 81-year-old man has been indicted in the 2022 slaying of his wife at their Trussville home. John B. Harris is charged with murder in the death of 82-year-old Jo Ann Henry Harris. A Jefferson County grand jury indicted Harris in December, and the indictment was made public Tuesday. According...
Traffic Accident with Injuries and Entrapment in Oxford
Oxford, AL – Per Calhoun County 911 on US Hwy 78 West between Carterton Hts and Wilson Willingham Rd Intersections in City of Oxford. The roadway is shutdown due to a traffic accident with injuries and entrapment. Please avoid the area.
weisradio.com
Cherokee County Arrest Files for Monday, January 23rd
Kayla Ramsey, 29 of Ashville – UPOCS (x2), UPODP, and DUI/Any Substance;. Tony Wilson, 51 of Trion – Forgery 3rd Degree/Counterfeiting. Arrests are based on probable cause, and all suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Currently, there are 109 inmates housed in...
