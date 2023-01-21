ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Calhoun County, AL

Comments / 0

Related
Calhoun Journal

Calhoun Sheriff’s Office Increasing Investigative Tools with New Camera System

Calhoun County, AL – Calhoun County Sheriff, Matthew Wade and the Calhoun County Commissioners held a press conference to discuss the new camera system that is expected to be deployed around the unincorporated areas of Calhoun County. The Flock Safety camera system is designed to capture and log vehicles, tag information, and other identifying information that can help the Sheriff’s Office investigate crimes committed in the area. During the press conference, Sheriff Wade discussed the use of this type of system to aid investigators in finding a local woman that had been kidnapped. The suspect was identified and later tracked down and arrested in Kentucky.
CALHOUN COUNTY, AL
WAAY-TV

UPDATE: Oxford Police find missing Calhoun County woman

UPDATE: Oxford Police say Megan Carlisle was found safe. The department thanked everyone for the messages and tips that were used to help locate her. The Oxford Police Department and Central Alabama CrimeStoppers are asking the public's help in finding 25-year-old Megan Rebecca Carlisle. Carlisle, 25, was last seen several...
OXFORD, AL
WSFA

Suspect arrested in Coosa County murder case

GOODWATER, Ala. (WSFA) - Coosa County authorities have arrested a man in connection to a recent fatal shooting in Goodwater. Lei-Keston Demicha Sharoy Ford, 21, of Alexander City, is charged with murder in the shooting death of 31-year-old Robin Braswell on Jan. 14. Circuit Judge David Law set Ford’s bail at $50,000.
COOSA COUNTY, AL
wbrc.com

UPDATE: Missing Oxford woman found safe

OXFORD, Ala. (WBRC) - UPDATE: A missing woman from Oxford has been found safe according to police. ORIGINAL: The Oxford Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in their search for Megan Rebecca Carlisle. Carlisle is 25 years old, about 176 pounds and 6 feet tall. She was...
OXFORD, AL
alreporter.com

DHR offering SNAP Replacement benefits to seven counties following Jan. 12 tornadoes

The Alabama Department of Human Resources is replacing SNAP benefits for program participants in seven counties who experienced storm-related food losses on Jan. 12. Eligible SNAP recipients in Autauga, Chambers, Coosa, Dallas, Elmore, Hale and Tallapoosa counties can request replacement benefits by visiting their local DHR offices by Thursday, Feb. 2. A combined 45,489 SNAP recipients live in the seven affected counties.
AUTAUGA COUNTY, AL
ABC 33/40 News

Crash closes Hwy 21/Hwy 78 intersection in Oxford

OXFORD, Ala. (WBMA) — All southbound lanes and one northbound lane at Highway 21 and Highway 78 in Oxford were closed Monday afternoon due to an accident. The Oxford Fire Department said the area will remain closed for an extended period of time. The closure is expected to last through Tuesday morning.
OXFORD, AL
wbrc.com

Major crash blocking several lanes on I-459 NB past Hwy 280

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Traffic is building up on I-459 N this morning after a crash shut down several lanes. It happened just past the HWY 280 exit just before 7 a.m. Officials are on the scene. No word yet on any injuries. Please use caution in this area. Get...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
ABC 33/40 News

Woman located after being reported missing in Oxford

CALHOUN COUNTY, Ala. (WBMA) — Authorities in Oxford announced Tuesday a woman who was reported missing was located. The East Metro Area Crime Center said 24-year-old Megan Rebecca Carlisle was safe after last being seen near the Holiday Inn in Oxford. Police said Carlisle had not contacted her family...
OXFORD, AL
WSFA

Alabama DHR helps SNAP recipients affected by severe weather

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Alabama Department of Human Resources program, Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, provides food assistance to lower income families monthly across the nation. After recent severe weather effecting multiple counties in Alabama, the program is extending their services. “We were able to secure a waiver from the...
ALABAMA STATE
Calhoun Journal

January 20, 2023 Most Wanted in Calhoun County

Calhoun County, AL – Each week the Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office released their current “Most Wanted” list. An “FTA” means that a person failed to appear for a court date and does not necessarily mean guilty of a criminal charge. A “Probation Violation” means that a person has been found guilty of a charge and […]
CALHOUN COUNTY, AL
wvtm13.com

City of Anniston to open public warming station

ANNISTON, Ala. — As Alabama expects more freezing temperatures Sunday night, people in Anniston have a place to go to stay warm. The city of Anniston is opening a public warming station at The Bridge at Anniston First United Methodist Church, located at 1400 Noble Street. It will be...
ANNISTON, AL
Calhoun Journal

Inmate Found Unresponsive in Calhoun County Jail

Anniston, AL. – The Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office has reported that on January 22, 2023, at approximately 5:10 pm, an inmate being held in the medical section of the jail was found unconscious and unresponsive. Ricky Newell, 73, was served his evening meal from a correctional officer at approximately 4:51 pm and appeared to be alert and normal. Approximately 20 minutes later other inmates alerted correctional officers that Newell appeared to be suffering from a medical emergency.
CALHOUN COUNTY, AL
weisradio.com

Centre Police Arrest Man on Multiple Counts

On the morning of January 20th, Centre Police Department Chief Investigator Randy Mayorga, Investigator Will Clark, and Officer Josh Thompson located and apprehended Dillion O’Cain, age 31 of Leesburg – whom they’d been actively looking for. O’Cain had outstanding felony warrants for Receiving Stolen Property 1st, Receiving...
CENTRE, AL
weisradio.com

Cherokee County Arrest Files for Monday, January 23rd

Kayla Ramsey, 29 of Ashville – UPOCS (x2), UPODP, and DUI/Any Substance;. Tony Wilson, 51 of Trion – Forgery 3rd Degree/Counterfeiting. Arrests are based on probable cause, and all suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Currently, there are 109 inmates housed in...
CHEROKEE COUNTY, AL

Comments / 0

Community Policy