Anthony Davis could return in one week

By Robert Marvi
 4 days ago
Over the last several days, Anthony Davis of the Los Angeles Lakers has continued making measurable progress in his recovery from a stress injury in his right foot.

He started by doing a bit of work on the court last weekend, progressed to individual workouts of up to an hour each and then participated in some non-contact work during practice on Thursday.

Through it all, Davis has remained virtually pain-free, which is the biggest key in his rehab.

The hope has been that he would return sometime in the first half of February prior to the All-Star break. But his rehab has been going so well that he could return before that.

“Anthony Davis is, as we speak right now, potentially a week away from returning,” said ESPN’s Dave McMenamin. “He’s going to continue the ramp-up process, go through a couple full-fledged practices full court, and it’ll be all about how his body responds the next day. But, if he has everything continue to go the right way, he will be back playing for the Lakers next week at Crypto.com Arena and be with them for that entire road trip.”

The Lakers begin a very challenging five-game road trip on Saturday, Jan. 28 with a contest against the Boston Celtics. Having Davis back for that contest would be huge. L.A. has gone 8-9 without him.

