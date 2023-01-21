ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Worthington, WV

New backpacks make rescues easier for Worthington firefighters

By Jeena Cadigan
WBOY 12 News
WBOY 12 News
 4 days ago

WORTHINGTON, W.Va. – Firefighters in Worthington are better prepared to handle structure fires and rescues thanks to new state of the art equipment.

Costing a total of $150,987, the department got 12 new self-contained breathing apparatus backpacks after getting a grant from FEMA’s Assistance to Firefighter program. The backpacks have a mask connected to an oxygen tank so that firefighters don’t breathe in smoke. The backpacks also have a microphone that’s connected to the mask so they can hear each other better when on scene of a fire with thick smoke.

How volunteer firefighters impacted north central West Virginia in 2022
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3MelTI_0kM6sqGC00
Long time Worthington firefighter wearing new backpacks (WBOY Image)

Firefighters will also be able to rescue people from structure fires better with the thermal camera attached to one of the straps. Most fire departments have a handheld thermal camera – with these backpacks every firefighter on scene has one.

“You can look in total darkness or see through smoke conditions to find heat signatures to either rescue a victim or find your way in and out of a building,” Chris McIntire, chief of the Worthington Fire Department said about the thermal cameras.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ppvtg_0kM6sqGC00
Thermal camera on backpack (WBOY Image)

The fire department can use money from the tax levies in Marion County for new equipment. However, backpacks like these are so expensive, they applied for the grant to get them.

“We apply for every grant we could possibly get,” Chief McIntire said. “We just replaced a fire hose from the 1970s and it makes it a safety issue for us when we have equipment that’s old and failing so we have to take every opportunity we’ve got to find funding wherever we can get it to keep improving to keep our people safe and to protect the citizens.”

The backpack also has a panic button. If a firefighter goes down, they can push the alarm so others can follow the sound to get to them to help if conditions are too bad to see during a fire.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WBOY.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WDTV

Authorities searching for 16-year-old Philippi girl

PHILLIPI, W.Va (WDTV) - Authorities are asking for the public’s help locating a 16-year-old girl from Barbour County. Cindy (Lucinda) Miller, of Philippi, was last seen Sunday evening getting into a white four-dour Chevrolet Cruze with Pennsylvania license plate LZV3385, the Barbour County Sheriff’s Department said. Miller had...
BARBOUR COUNTY, WV
wajr.com

Morgantown shooting possibly connected to online sale of property

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. The Morgantown Police Department is investigating a shooting that may have been connected to the online sale of property. Morgantown Police Chief Eric Powell said officers responded to a report of a shooting in the 500 block of Grant Avenue at 11:45 p.m. One person was shot, and the suspected shooter fled toward Beechurst Avenue and Third Street.
MORGANTOWN, WV
wajr.com

Major quantity of meth seized, three arrested in Morgantown

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. Three people are facing felony charges in Morgantown after members of the Mon Metro Drug and Violent Task recovered a large quantity of methamphetamine from a River Road residence. On Jan. 19, officers raided the home in the 1000 block of River Road and made contact with Nolan...
MORGANTOWN, WV
Farm and Dairy

Vagabond chef Matt Welsch returns home to W.Va.

Standing at 6 feet 3 inches with tattoos covering most of his arms, Matt Welsch might seem like a daunting figure, as he rides his motorcycle across the Ohio Valley of West Virginia. He calls himself a vagabond, wandering from place to place without a home or job, scraping to get by.
WHEELING, WV
WTRF- 7News

Will vehicles ever be allowed back on the Wheeling Suspension Bridge?

OHIO COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) – As repairs continue on the Wheeling Suspension Bridge, one question remains. When the project is complete….will vehicles be allowed back on? The bridge was closed indefinitely back in 2019 after a series of incidents involving heavy vehicles ignoring the posted weight limits. Engineer Tony Clark with the West Virginia Division […]
WHEELING, WV
WBOY 12 News

WBOY 12 News

28K+
Followers
10K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

wboy.com provides news, weather and sports coverage for north central West Virginia, including Morgantown, Fairmont and Clarksburg

 https://wboy.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy