Bismarck, ND

New bill would allow more youth deer hunting

By Joel Porter
KX News
 4 days ago

NORTH DAKOTA ( KXNET ) — Another hunting bill proposed in Bismarck on Friday was far less contentious and had far less bickering.

House Bill 1233 would allow youth deer hunters more chances in the field.

Right now, kids who are 11, 12, or 13 are allowed to hunt for a whitetail doe in the youth season, which is two weeks in September.

The bill, proposed by Representative Corey Mock, would allow boys and girls to continue hunting during deer gun season in November.

BNSF and FORB clash over the fate of historic Bismarck-Mandan rail bridge

“This added opportunity will allow hunters and their families some added flexibility to enjoy and appreciate one of North Dakota’s greatest past times,” said Representative Corey Mock.

“This bill looks to increase opportunity for youth. And of course, anytime we can increase opportunity, that’s a good deal,” said Casey Anderson, the North Dakota Game and Fish wildlife division chief.

As part of the bill, boys and girls who take advantage of the season are required to hunt with a guardian who must remain within voice distance at all times.

Last year, the game and fish issued around 6,300 youth tags.

