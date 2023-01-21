New Mexico Lottery opens competition for new scratcher games
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – New Mexico Lottery is looking for music to help promote a new set of scratcher games. Could you help them find what they’re looking for?
New Mexicans ages 18 and older are invited to submit their lyrics and music for a chance to win $3,000 and have their song featured in the Oro Scratchers campaign.
Story continues below:
- Crime: Have you seen this car? Grey sedan sought in Albuquerque Domino’s robbery
- Albuquerque: Handmade sign warns Albuquerque drivers of a speed camera
- Community: What’s happening around New Mexico Jan. 20 – Jan. 26
- New Mexico: Alec Baldwin and film armorer to be criminally charged in ‘Rust’ movie set shooting
The winner will also get to record their song in a professional sound studio. Submissions end on February 17 at 3 p.m. For more information, visit New Mexico Lottery’s website.Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KRQE NEWS 13 - Breaking News, Albuquerque News, New Mexico News, Weather, and Videos.
Comments / 0