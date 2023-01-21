Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
$60 million Clay Town Center in Middleburg begins opening this yearLauren FoxMiddleburg, FL
Jacksonville restaurant temporarily closed twice due to ‘vermin activity’Don JohnsonJacksonville, FL
Supporting Veterans at Culvers February 1st 4 pm - 8 pmVeterans Council Clay County Florida, Inc.Clay County, FL
15-year-old boy missing for over a month could be in Clay County, family attorney reportsZoey FieldsClay County, FL
Superman actor Dean Cain to host movie premiere in Jacksonville on Jan. 27Debra FineJacksonville, FL
Related
thecomeback.com
NFL world reacts to huge Patrick Mahomes update
The Kansas City Chiefs were hit with quite a scare during Saturday night’s Division Round showdown with the Jacksonville Jaguars when star quarterback Patrick Mahomes suffered a leg injury that momentarily kept him out of the game. But Mahomes did return to the game even despite a high ankle sprain and it’s sounding more and more like he’s going to play in this week’s game against the Cincinnati Bengals.
NFL fans are mystified at how John Lynch teleported from a suite to the field in what felt like seconds
There’s an unsolved mystery from Sunday’s San Francisco 49ers win over the Dallas Cowboys. No, it’s not “What the heck was that final play about?”. Nope, it’s not “What the heck was that final few minutes of bad clock management all about?” Although we asked that, too.
NFL World Reacts To The Tom Brady, Raiders Announcement
The NFL world today is fixated on Tom Brady and Aaron Rodgers. Questions continue to follow the future Hall-of-Famers regarding their future. Is retirement on the table? What about a change of scenery? In the case of Brady, a report emerged Tuesday indicating Brady may play in 2023... just ...
Tom Brady Didn't Go Home To Gisele Bündchen After Loss To Cowboys & What's Next For Him
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers lost to the Dallas Cowboys last night with a final score of 31-14. It was a monumental game as it was Tom Brady's last one with his Florida team this season before he moves on to the next chapter. Brady had a tough year following his...
Angry Cowboys Fans Smash Televisions After Brutal Loss to 49ers
Dallas fans were upset with the team’s result on Sunday.
Yardbarker
George Kittle gave touchdown ball to 49ers legend
George Kittle hooked up a 49ers legend with a touchdown ball on Sunday. Christian McCaffrey rushed for a two-yard touchdown on a second-and-goal play to start the fourth quarter of the San Francisco 49ers’ NFC Divisional Round playoff game against the Dallas Cowboys. McCaffrey spiked the ball after his...
NFL World Is Furious With League's Controversial Plan
Few in-game stadium atmospheres are as good as an NFL stadium in a conference championship game. Tens of thousands of fans are trying to will their team to the Super Bowl. It's an electric environment. But will we get those games moving forward? According to a report, the NFL is seriously ...
San Francisco 49ers Star Defensive Player Arrested
The San Francisco 49ers have just defeated the Dallas Cowboys to advance to the NFC Championship game against the Philadelphia Eagles. Since rookie Brock Purdy took over for the San Francisco 49ers, the team has gone 8-0 and is now one win away from the Super Bowl.
NASCAR World Reacts To The College Football Announcement
NASCAR's 2023 Clash at the Coliseum will have a big name waving the flag next month. The sport announced on Sunday evening that USC Trojans quarterback Caleb Williams will be the honorary starter at the race. NASCAR fans are pretty excited. "Okay - now I'll watch," one fan wrote. "Back at the Coli ...
Son competes in Jacksonville wheelchair basketball tournament named in honor of his dad
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Dozens of athletes competed and made new friends during the inaugural ‘Brooks Borne to Play’ Classic Junior Wheelchair Basketball Tournament held Saturday and Sunday held at the University of North Florida. Seven teams competed in the tournament including the reigning. champs the Brooks BullSharks.17-year-old...
NFL world reacts to incredible Christian McCaffrey stat
The San Francisco 49ers have been undoubtedly the hottest team in the NFL. They’ve won their last 11 games including a postseason win last weekend over the Seattle Seahawks. Much of this has been due to the excellent play of star running back Christian McCaffrey. The former Pro Bowler yet again proved his worth on Read more... The post NFL world reacts to incredible Christian McCaffrey stat appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
NFL World Is Ripping CBS For All The Commercial Breaks
CBS is getting heat for its Sunday broadcast of the Buffalo Bills and Cincinnati Bengals' divisional-round game. The broadcast cut out twice during two critical calls — a touchdown review and fumble review — which were reviewed over a commercial break. "It's been a really poor broadcast ...
Titans' Ran Carthon shares his take on use of analytics
The Tennessee Titans have not been big on analytics in the past. In fact, the Titans were the last team in the NFL to hire someone specifically for that purpose, which they did in 2021. Now, this is not to say analytics are the end-all, be-all of evaluating, but they...
Look: Football World Stunned By Cowboys-49ers TV Ratings
In the storied history of playoff matchups between the Dallas Cowboys and San Francisco 49ers, the two teams' most recent meeting likely won't make the top of anyone's list. The 49ers won 19-12 to advance to the NFC Championship game. But Sunday's iteration may go down as the most-watched. Fox ...
NFL announces referee assignment for Eagles-49ers title game
Championship Sunday is just days away and the NFL’s officiating crews for the AFC and NFC title games have been announced. John Hussey will be in Philadelphia for the NFC showdown between the 49ers and Eagles, while Ron Torbert will be in Kansas City for the rematch of last season’s AFC Championship between the Bengals and the Chiefs.
'I cried like a baby': Jags honor 904WARD CEO with award at game
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Jaguars ended a special season this weekend, and for the leader of a Jacksonville non-profit, it’s one she’ll never forget. 904WARD’s Chief Executive Officer Dr. Kimberly Allen won the NFL team’s inaugural Duval Diversity Playmaker Award earlier this month. For...
Look: NFL World Furious With Referees Sunday Afternoon
The Cincinnati Bengals are leading the Buffalo Bills, 27-10, early in the fourth quarter on Sunday. While the Bengals are playing well, their fan base believes they've been slighted by the referees throughout Sunday afternoon's contest. There have been some questionable calls, to be sure. NFL ...
First Coast News
Jacksonville, FL
29K+
Followers
13K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT
Jacksonville local newshttps://www.firstcoastnews.com/
Comments / 0