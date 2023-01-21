Read full article on original website
Central Dauphin girls basketball earns convincing 63-35 MPC Commonwealth victory against CD East
Central Dauphin coasted to a comfortable 63-35 divisional win over rival CD East Tuesday. Olivia Green paced the Rams with a double-double by way of 18 points and 11 rebounds. Lauren Cavoli finished the contest with 9 points, all of which came from three-point range. For the Panthers, Zara Spann...
Olivia Jones sparks undefeated Cedar Cliff girls hoops in emphatic 61-27 win over Mifflin County
Cedar Cliff (17-0) continued its dominant campaign with a decisive 61-27 divisional victory against Mifflin County Tuesday. The Colts led 24-9 by the end of the first quarter and never allowed the Huskies to make the contest competitive after that. Olivia Jones netted 30 points in another stellar performance that...
Larry Onabanwo’s 20-point performance propels Milton Hershey boys hoops past Palmyra
Milton Hershey opened up an early lead and kept Palmyra at bay to secure a 63-53 Mid-Penn Keystone win Tuesday. The Spartans led 39-25 by halftime and didn’t allow the Cougars to close the gap much in the second half. Larry Onabanwo netted 20 points to lead all players....
Sydney Pettis turns in huge performance to power Susquehanna Twp. girls in decisive win over Boiling Springs
Sydney Pettis provided the spark for Susquehanna Twp. (9-7) in a decisive 58-40 victory against Boiling Springs Tuesday. Pettis led all players with 30 points. Teammate Schuyler Coles netted 20 points in an impressive performance of her own. For the Bubblers, Lindsey Furfiri and Molly Kimmel tallied 9 points and...
Jill Jekot’s 23 points help lift Cumberland Valley girls to MPC Commonwealth victory over State College
The Cumberland Valley girls basketball team received a game-high 23 points from Jill Jekot as the Eagles posted a 59-53 Mid-Penn Conference victory over State College Tuesday night. Reagan Basehore added 11 points for the Eagles and Sienna Manns chipped in 8 more for CV, who moved to 11-5 overall...
Mid-Penn Conference boys basketball top performers for Jan. 24, 2023
Several Mid-Penn Conference boys basketball players turned in big performances during Tuesday’s high school basketball games. The following is a glance at those top performances, as reported to PennLive:. Keon Dockens, Central Dauphin – Dockens poured in 23 points, leading the Rams to a victory over CD East.
Braeden Shrewsberry helps State College stave off Cumberland Valley comeback
All eyes in the Mid-Penn Commonwealth were on Mechanicsburg on Tuesday, with two one-loss teams squaring off in the Eagle Dome. • Sign up for PennLive’s new high school sports newsletter here.
Ayahna Fleisher’s 19-point performance powers Susquenita girls hoops to 50-36 victory against Line Mountain
Line Mountain kept things close early, but Susquenita used a strong second half to blow things open and secure a 50-36 win Tuesday. The Blackhawks led 19-17 at the intermission but outscored the Eagles 31-19 in the second half to seal the victory. Ayahna Fleisher’s 19-point outing paced the Blackhawks...
‘It was a fun game with my brothers’: Freshman guard Reece Brown scores 18 for Trinity in win against East Pennsboro
ENOLA— Sometimes great team’s get off to rough starts, especially when playing on the road. Trinity led 18-7 following the first quarter of Tuesday night’s basketball game against East Pennsboro, but it was out of sync offensively and the team didn’t knock down open shots that it normally does.
Mid-Penn Conference wrestling schedule for Jan. 25, 2023
Red Land at Carlisle, 7 p.m. Spring Grove at Cumberland Valley, 7 p.m. If you purchase a product or register for an account through one of the links on our site, we may receive compensation.
Cedar Cliff K Derek Witmer makes his college pick
Cedar Cliff’s Derek Witmer told PennLive Tuesday evening that he has committed to Shippensburg. “Ship felt like home to me when it came to the people and the coaches,” the 6-foot, 190-pound senior kicker said. “The atmosphere on gamedays is awesome with all the fans, students, and the marching band as well.”
Rylie Bell, Linda Brown post double-doubles as CSY girls hoops bests Dayspring Christian
The Christian School of York girls basketball team received double-double performances from Rylie Bell and Linda Brown en route to a 50-27 victory over Dayspring Christian Tuesday. Bell scored 19 points and grabbed 12 rebounds. Linda Brown scored 12 points and added 12 rebounds. Cally Carpenter scored a career high...
Juniata girls hoops cruise past St. Joe’s behind Regan Lowrey’s 24-point night
Juniata built a double-digit lead by halftime and never looked back en route to a 52-26 victory against St. Joe’s Tuesday. The Indians led 22-10 at the intermission and extended the lead in the second half. Regan Lowrey turned in another superb outing for the Indians, leading all players...
Another wrestling forfeit over girls calls into question tactics, sportsmanship, diocese rules
When Camp Hill’s wrestling team weighed in for last Wednesday’s home dual against Bishop McDevitt, just one wrestler stepped on the scales for the Lions at 285 pounds. She happened to be a female. Kiara Vilanova-Medina is the only wrestler left for that spot on coach Chad Gallaher’s...
Carlisle’s Ezeekai Thomas makes his college pick
Ezeekai Thomas is off the market. The Carlisle standout senior safety told PennLive Sunday that he has committed to play at IUP. • Sign up for PennLive’s new high school sports newsletter here. “I went on two visits at IUP, and I knew as soon as I stepped on...
Is the start of your school delayed Wednesday? Check here to find out
Snow should move into the Harrisburg area just after sunrise Wednesday, with the heaviest snowfall expected north and west of the city, according to forecasters. A winter weather advisory in effect from 4 a.m. until 4 p.m. Wednesday with a predicted snowfall of 1 to 3 inches. Higher amounts are expected toward State College and Williamsport.
Cumberland County doughnut shop relocates
A doughnut shop in Carlisle recently relocated to a bigger shop. Crazy Glazed moved to 333 B St. in Carlisle with its warm vanilla cake doughnuts dipped in glazes and topped with candies, nuts and drizzles. Last spring, owner Kelly Cloud opened Crazy Glazed at 204 N. Hanover St. in Carlisle.
Winter weather will hit during morning commute, but quick melt expected
Wednesday morning’s snowstorm should have immediate impacts for early commuters, but the remnants of the storm could be gone by the evening. National Weather Service meteorologist David Martin said snow should move into the Harrisburg area just after sunrise, with the heaviest snowfall expected north and west of the capital.
What’s landed along a Cumberland County road? The mysterious objects have a simple purpose
If you’ve been through Upper Allen Township recently, you may have noticed several large, strange objects that started to appear across from the Mechanicsburg Middle School in recent months. The action started in late August when crews cleared a bunch of trees from the lot in the 1700 block...
New York furniture company opens another store in central Pa.
A furniture and mattress retailer has opened a new store in York County. Raymour & Flanigan opened its new 34,684-square-foot showroom at 371 Eisenhower Drive in Hanover on Jan. 11. If you purchase a product or register for an account through one of the links on our site, we may...
