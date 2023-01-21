ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mechanicsburg, PA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
PennLive.com

Cedar Cliff K Derek Witmer makes his college pick

Cedar Cliff’s Derek Witmer told PennLive Tuesday evening that he has committed to Shippensburg. “Ship felt like home to me when it came to the people and the coaches,” the 6-foot, 190-pound senior kicker said. “The atmosphere on gamedays is awesome with all the fans, students, and the marching band as well.”
CAMP HILL, PA
PennLive.com

Cumberland County doughnut shop relocates

A doughnut shop in Carlisle recently relocated to a bigger shop. Crazy Glazed moved to 333 B St. in Carlisle with its warm vanilla cake doughnuts dipped in glazes and topped with candies, nuts and drizzles. Last spring, owner Kelly Cloud opened Crazy Glazed at 204 N. Hanover St. in Carlisle.
CARLISLE, PA
PennLive.com

PennLive.com

Harrisburg, PA
201K+
Followers
88K+
Post
71M+
Views
ABOUT

PennLive and The Patriot-News are Pennsylvania's sources for breaking news, sports, entertainment, weather and more. http://www.pennlive.com

 https://www.pennlive.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy