ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A fire at a Target store in Buckhead prompted an evacuation of the store Monday night. Atlanta Fire Rescue Department says that just after 5 p.m. Monday, fire crews were dispatched to Target in the 2500 block of Piedmont Road NE, after reports of a fire. On arrival, firefighters investigated and found a working fire on the first floor of the two-story building in the bedding section. They believe the fire was started near a mattress in the middle of the store.

ATLANTA, GA ・ 1 DAY AGO