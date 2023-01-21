ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta woman wanted for insurance fraud in Gwinnett County

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - An Atlanta woman is wanted for insurance fraud. Insurance and Safety Fire Commissioner John King says between November 2016 and March 2020, 42-year-old Kesha Petty submitted 20 fraudulent prescription claims to Aetna Insurance so she could receive reimbursement from her employer. In total, Petty received over $228,000 from the fraudulent claims, with some individual payments reaching as high as $30,000.
Plane makes landing on I-985 in metro Atlanta

A closer look at the plans for the Atlanta Public Safety Training Center

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Atlanta’s Public Safety Training Center has been the center of controversy for years. A lot of information has been spread about the plans for this site. Atlanta News First is taking a deeper dive into what is actually planned for this area and who will use it.
Vine City Walmart will reopen, Howell Mill site to close permanently

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The Walmart location in Vine City closed due to a fire back in December and only one word can describe what the past month has been like for people who relied on the location, inconvenience. Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens announced the Walmart at the...
Target releases statement after fire at Buckhead store

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A fire at a Target store in Buckhead prompted an evacuation of the store Monday night. Atlanta Fire Rescue Department says that just after 5 p.m. Monday, fire crews were dispatched to Target in the 2500 block of Piedmont Road NE, after reports of a fire. On arrival, firefighters investigated and found a working fire on the first floor of the two-story building in the bedding section. They believe the fire was started near a mattress in the middle of the store.
Man wanted by Atlanta police nearly 3 months after deadly shooting

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The Atlanta Police Department is looking to identify a person wanted in connection to a murder in the Old Fourth Ward section of Atlanta. According to the police, on October 27, at around 9:00 p.m. officers responded to a person shot at 657 Boulevard NE.
Jodian Marie

The Lost Community and Hidden Graveyard In The Heart Of Buckhead Atlanta

Disclosure: The data and information presented in this article have been obtained from sources believed to be reliable. The information contained in this article is provided for informational purposes only, and should not be relied upon as the sole basis for making decisions. Users of this information should carefully consider the sources and context of the data and exercise due diligence in utilizing the information.
Suspect injured in Cherokee County hit-and-run

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A man is in the hospital after hitting a flatbed wrecker on Highway 5 near Ball Ground in Cherokee County. Elias Baudilio Cruz was driving a Honda CRV late last night when he crossed the center line and hit the wrecker. He fled the scene afterward.
Armed robbery reported at Regions Bank in Hall County, officials say

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Police responded to a report of an armed robbery at Regions Bank on Shallowford Road Tuesday afternoon. Police said a man entered the bank, brandished a firearm, and left the facility. No injuries were reported. No further information was available. Anyone with information is...
Proposed affordable housing web portal passes important hurdle

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Finding an affordable place to live in Atlanta isn’t easy, but now a simple solution could make a world of difference for a lot of families. A city council member wants to launch a new website that lists all the options. Councilmember Michael...
Man killed in Atlanta Police Training Center legally bought gun

Man charged in shooting death of 24-year-old Atlanta man outside Taco Mac

COBB COUNTY, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Cobb County homicide detectives have confirmed to Atlanta News First that a 24-year-old Atlanta man has died after being shot multiple times outside a Taco Mac restaurant on Monday afternoon. Around 12:19 p.m., officials said officers responded to a shooting at 3101 Cobb...
Man shot in Midtown after car break-in

Atlanta Police are investigating the Sunday night shooting of a man outside Bulldogs nightclub on Peachtree Street in Midtown. According to the report, at around 11:45 p.m., officers were dispatched to a person shot call at 893 Peachtree St NE.  Upon arrival, officers located a male with a gunshot wound.  The victim told officers he […] The post Man shot in Midtown after car break-in appeared first on Rough Draft Atlanta.
