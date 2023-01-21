Read full article on original website
atlantanewsfirst.com
Atlanta woman wanted for insurance fraud in Gwinnett County
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - An Atlanta woman is wanted for insurance fraud. Insurance and Safety Fire Commissioner John King says between November 2016 and March 2020, 42-year-old Kesha Petty submitted 20 fraudulent prescription claims to Aetna Insurance so she could receive reimbursement from her employer. In total, Petty received over $228,000 from the fraudulent claims, with some individual payments reaching as high as $30,000.
atlantanewsfirst.com
Plane makes landing on I-985 in metro Atlanta
New photos released of possible arson suspects at Atlanta Target, Walmart. Multiple state agencies are asking for the public’s help to identify two persons of interest. Gov. Kemp declared Tuesday Addiction Recovery Awareness Day. Updated: 53 minutes ago. Gov. Kemp declared Tuesday Addiction Recovery Awareness Day. Event created to...
atlantanewsfirst.com
New photos released of possible arson suspects at Atlanta Target, Walmart
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Fire officials are investigating a fire Monday night inside the Target store located at 2539 Piedmont Road, as well as the recent fires at the Walmart stores located at 835 Martin Luther King Jr. Dr. and 1801 Howell Mill Rd. as cases of arson.
atlantanewsfirst.com
A closer look at the plans for the Atlanta Public Safety Training Center
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Atlanta’s Public Safety Training Center has been the center of controversy for years. A lot of information has been spread about the plans for this site. Atlanta News First is taking a deeper dive into what is actually planned for this area and who will use it.
Police searching for man spotted prowling around Georgia home in the middle of the night
CALHOUN, Ga. — Calhoun police are searching for a man spotted prowling around a home in the middle of the night. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. Police released an image of the man, who they said was caught on surveillance camera around 1 a.m. Sunday night.
atlantanewsfirst.com
Vine City Walmart will reopen, Howell Mill site to close permanently
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The Walmart location in Vine City closed due to a fire back in December and only one word can describe what the past month has been like for people who relied on the location, inconvenience. Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens announced the Walmart at the...
atlantanewsfirst.com
Target releases statement after fire at Buckhead store
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A fire at a Target store in Buckhead prompted an evacuation of the store Monday night. Atlanta Fire Rescue Department says that just after 5 p.m. Monday, fire crews were dispatched to Target in the 2500 block of Piedmont Road NE, after reports of a fire. On arrival, firefighters investigated and found a working fire on the first floor of the two-story building in the bedding section. They believe the fire was started near a mattress in the middle of the store.
‘Stop Cop City’ graffitied on Cobb County Bank of America
COBB COUNTY, Ga. — A Cobb County Bank of America was vandalized Saturday. The Bank of America on Wade Green Road had graffiti on the front doors and an ATM that said phrases such as “Stop Cop City” and “Funds Cop City.”. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News...
atlantanewsfirst.com
Man wanted by Atlanta police nearly 3 months after deadly shooting
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The Atlanta Police Department is looking to identify a person wanted in connection to a murder in the Old Fourth Ward section of Atlanta. According to the police, on October 27, at around 9:00 p.m. officers responded to a person shot at 657 Boulevard NE.
Plane that landed on Gwinnett interstate was making 2nd flight of day
A single-engine plane that landed on I-985 North in Gwinnett County on Tuesday afternoon, temporarily blocking traffic d...
The Lost Community and Hidden Graveyard In The Heart Of Buckhead Atlanta
atlantanewsfirst.com
Suspect injured in Cherokee County hit-and-run
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A man is in the hospital after hitting a flatbed wrecker on Highway 5 near Ball Ground in Cherokee County. Elias Baudilio Cruz was driving a Honda CRV late last night when he crossed the center line and hit the wrecker. He fled the scene afterward.
Celebrating 75: A look back at ‘Snowmageddon’ and the changes it brought
ATLANTA — Channel 2 Action News is taking a look at the biggest events in Georgia history as WSB-TV celebrates its 75th anniversary. One of the biggest stories to impact Georgians in recent years was Snowmageddon, which happened nearly nine years ago this month. The snowstorm and its aftermath...
Woman recovering from attack at Doraville MARTA station parking lot
DORAVILLE, Ga. — A Gwinnett County woman is recovering from an attack at the Doraville MARTA station parking lot over the weekend. “Right after I got in and started [my car], a man jumped into the passenger seat next to me,” said Jennifer Carpenter. “He told me he wanted me to drive.”
atlantanewsfirst.com
Armed robbery reported at Regions Bank in Hall County, officials say
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Police responded to a report of an armed robbery at Regions Bank on Shallowford Road Tuesday afternoon. Police said a man entered the bank, brandished a firearm, and left the facility. No injuries were reported. No further information was available. Anyone with information is...
atlantanewsfirst.com
Proposed affordable housing web portal passes important hurdle
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Finding an affordable place to live in Atlanta isn’t easy, but now a simple solution could make a world of difference for a lot of families. A city council member wants to launch a new website that lists all the options. Councilmember Michael...
atlantanewsfirst.com
Man killed in Atlanta Police Training Center legally bought gun
Vine City Walmart will reopen, Howell Mill site to close permanently. A Walmart statement said “a variety of economic headwinds existed at both stores before they were closed due to arson.”. Fund created after Atlanta Spa shooting aids California after mass shooting. Updated: 4 hours ago. Fund created after...
atlantanewsfirst.com
Man charged in shooting death of 24-year-old Atlanta man outside Taco Mac
COBB COUNTY, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Cobb County homicide detectives have confirmed to Atlanta News First that a 24-year-old Atlanta man has died after being shot multiple times outside a Taco Mac restaurant on Monday afternoon. Around 12:19 p.m., officials said officers responded to a shooting at 3101 Cobb...
Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens says arrested rioters 'traveled to our city to wreak havoc'
A protest turned violent in downtown Atlanta on Saturday night after the death of an environmental activist who was killed this week after authorities said the 26-year-old shot a state trooper. Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens said peaceful protests are welcome in Atlanta, but violence will not be tolerated. Speaking on...
Man shot in Midtown after car break-in
Atlanta Police are investigating the Sunday night shooting of a man outside Bulldogs nightclub on Peachtree Street in Midtown. According to the report, at around 11:45 p.m., officers were dispatched to a person shot call at 893 Peachtree St NE. Upon arrival, officers located a male with a gunshot wound. The victim told officers he […] The post Man shot in Midtown after car break-in appeared first on Rough Draft Atlanta.
