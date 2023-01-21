ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fresno County, CA

Squaw Valley officially renamed Yokuts Valley in Fresno County after board vote

ABC30 Central Valley
 4 days ago

The Fresno County community once known as Squaw Valley has a new name.

The U.S. Board on Geographic Names voted on January 12 to change the name to Yokuts Valley .

Yokuts means "people," and it was chosen to honor the land's first inhabitants.

The decision comes after two years of debate surrounding the name of the community, which is home to about 3,500 people.

Many argued the former name is racist and offensive to Native American women, even contributing to their harm.

But those who opposed the name change disagreed and also expressed that any new name should be chosen by people who live in the community, not a board or commission.

Back in November of 2021, U.S. Secretary of the Interior Deb Haaland, the first Native American to serve as a cabinet secretary, formally declared "squaw" to be a derogatory term. She ordered the Board on Geographic Names to implement procedures to remove the term from federal usage.

The U.S. Department of Interior says the Fresno County community was among seven "unincorporated populated places" that went through a special review process, which included comments from Tribes, local communities, and stakeholders before a final vote.

Governor Gavin Newsom also signed AB2022 into law in November of 2022, requiring the term "squaw" be removed from all geographic features and place names in the state starting on January 1, 2025.

*Due to the official decision by the Board on Geographic Names, Action News is using the name Yokuts Valley in future coverage, including weather maps and stories.*

GV Wire

White Supremacist Group Says It Already Has a Fresno Chapter

A group that openly espouses white supremacy is not just coming to Fresno on Saturday but says it already has a chapter here. “Direct confrontation is like kindling to that ideology and really to any group. The more you respond to it, the more you feed that. The answer to hate speech is more positive speech.” — Fresno State sociology professor Matthew Jendian.
FRESNO, CA
KMJ

Disaster Unemployment Assistance Approved For Those Impacted By Storm Damage

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KMJ/FOX26) — Disaster unemployment assistance has been approved for those impacted by devastating storms in Dec. and Jan. There are now benefits available to people in the counties of Sacramento, Merced, Santa Cruz, Monterey, San Luis Obispo, Santa Barbara, and San Joaquin. The assistance is specifically for...
SACRAMENTO, CA
sjvsun.com

Tulare hospital district recovers $3mil in settlement with ex-attorney

The Tulare Local Healthcare District reached a settlement with its former attorney Bruce Greene for $3 million, bringing an end to one part of the turmoil that Tulare’s hospital went through under previous ownership. Greene and BakerHostetler – his law firm – were accused of breaching their fiduciary duty...
GV Wire

Undercover Agent in Fresno Foiled Prison-Bound Fentanyl Trafficker

Oscar Arturo Salomon Perez, 48, a native and citizen of Mexican, pleaded guilty Monday in Fresno federal court to distributing fentanyl and an altered form of fentanyl. According to court documents, in October 2021, Perez negotiated with an undercover agent for the sale of 10,000 counterfeit oxycodone pills laced with fentanyl and one kilogram of “Chinese Food,” believed to be synthetic heroin laced with fentanyl.
FRESNO, CA
GV Wire

7-Eleven’s No Heaven for One Fresno Councilman

The 7-Eleven near Fresno City Hall can be a busy place. Too busy for one city councilman. During Thursday’s meeting, Miguel Arias used his council report time to bash the convenience store’s operation. David Taub. Politics 101. “It’s a textbook case of a business that’s clearly violating the...
FRESNO, CA
YourCentralValley.com

This health insurance is once again accepted at Community Medical

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Community Medical Centers in Fresno has reached an agreement with one of the three major health insurance carriers whose contract had expired at the end of 2022. YourCentralValley.com reported earlier this month that a contract dispute had placed three insurance providers out of network. On its website, Community Medical Centers officials […]
FRESNO, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Madera depuites search for missing man

MADERA COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The search continues for a 21-year-old man who did not report to work in Madera County on Monday, according to the Sheriff’s Office. Deputies say they are looking for Christopher Alvarez who was last seen by family members at his home in the area of Juanita Drive and Highway 145 […]
MADERA COUNTY, CA
