Arlington Museum Dedicated to Dallas Cowboys Grows to Several Thousand Collectibles, Memorabilia Pieces

Mattress Mack shades Dak after loss to 49ers costs him $2M originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea. Everything is bigger in Texas, including the gambling losses. The Dallas Cowboys' 19-12 loss to the 49ers in NFC Divisional Round on Sunday at Levi's Stadium proved to be costly for the team and one high-stakes gambler.

DALLAS, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO