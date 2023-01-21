Read full article on original website
Edmonds Arts Commission issues call for youth, adult poetry submissions
The City of Edmonds Arts Commission (EAC) seeks submissions of short poems to be displayed in temporary poetry poster installations at various city locations. The goal is to surprise and delight the public with thoughtful short pieces of poetry that create a literary link connecting the reader to a sense of place of our Puget Sound region. Poetry topics might reference, but are not restricted to, connections to environment, habitat, nature, sustainability, history or other cultural aspects of our local community.
Attorney offering free Art+Business online course Feb. 4
Attorney Sarah Jordan, owner of Edmonds-based Jordan Law Firm, will offer a free online course Art+Business: Business Basics to Keep You Creative, at 10 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 4. This session is for creatives in visual arts, performance, music, writing, illustration and photography who want plain-language basics about starting or thriving in business endeavors. The course will address topics such as:
City of MLT weekday swim preregistration for winter Jan. 31-Feb. 1
The City of Mountlake Terrace’s weekday swim lesson registration for the winter session is approaching. For anyone currently participating in swim lessons Monday/Wednesday, preregistration starts at noon Tuesday, Jan. 31. Preregistration for Tuesday/Thursday lessons is at noon Wednesday, Feb. 1. Open registration for those not enrolled in a current...
Foundation for Edmonds School District partners with Rotary Club of Lynnwood to manage scholarships for graduating seniors
The Foundation for Edmonds School District said it is partnering with the Rotary Club of Lynnwood and the Lynnwood Rotary Community Foundation to award academic scholarships. In 2010, the Martha Lake Community Club provided a generous gift to the Lynnwood Rotary Community Foundation, which includes awarding multiple vocational, trade school, and academic scholarships.
On video: Martin Luther King Day celebration at Edmonds Waterfront Center
This video, courtesy of the Edmonds Waterfront Center, captures the full day of events held Jan. 16 to honor Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. and his legacy. The fifth annual tribute to Dr. King was sponsored by the Edmonds-based Lift Every Voice Legacy (LEVL).
Edmonds School Board Jan. 24 to consider expanding learning assistance programs
The Edmonds School District Board of Directors is scheduled at its Tuesday, Jan. 24 meeting to celebrate student musicians, update district policies to provide clearer language and discuss possible expansion of learning assistance programs. Alderwood Middle School representatives are scheduled to give an update on the school’s goal of increasing student engagement.
13 residents seeking vacant Mountlake Terrace City Council seat
Thirteen individuals with a diverse range of community engagement and work backgrounds have applied for appointment to the vacant Mountlake Terrace City Council Position 3 seat. The position opened up in mid-December after former Councilmember Doug McCardle announced Nov. 2022 that he was resigning from the job. The Mountlake Terrace...
State housing bills a battleground for local control vs. density
I’ve written it before, and it is still true: Nothing sparks more reaction in South Snohomish County than the phrase “single-family zoning.” What drives that reaction is equal parts growth, change, fear, the economy and history. The Washington State Legislature is again debating a bill that could...
