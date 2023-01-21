Netflix has been forced to defend the conditions on its upcoming Squid Game: The Challenge reality series following reports of freezing cold temperatures and a contestant having to be stretchered off during the Red Light, Green Light game. In amidst UK temperatures that have dropped below freezing during the day, Netflix and producers Studio Lambert and The Garden said “while it was very cold on set – and participants were prepared for that – any claims of serious injury are untrue.” “We care deeply about the health and safety of our cast and crew, and invested in all the appropriate safety procedures,”...

13 MINUTES AGO