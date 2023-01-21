Last Updated on January 23, 2023 by Logansport Memorial Hospital. There will be a temporary closure of the Medical Office Building East Lab on Wednesday, January 25, due to the water supply being shut off, to replace the water meter for MOB East. Logansport Utilities will begin working at 6:00 a.m. and should be completed by 7:30 a.m. Please note during this time frame all of Medical Office Building East will be without water. Patients can utilize the Lobby Lab, located in Medical Office Building West, beginning at 7:00 am., and the MOB East Lab will reopen at 7:30 a.m.

