Ivy Tech ‘Tuesday@TheTech’ to focus on Nursing program Jan. 31, 2023
KOKOMO, Ind. – For those cut out for it and willing to work hard, the field of nursing is wide open across Indiana and across the country and the highly selective Nursing program at Ivy Tech Community College is a great place to begin. Anyone interested in the expanding Nursing programs within Ivy Tech’s Kokomo Service Area is invited to learn more at the next “Tuesday@TheTech” open house for prospective students.
Sweet Surprise: Noblesville High School senior receives prestigious Lilly Endowment scholarship
A Noblesville High School senior has received a full-ride scholarship after being named as a Lilly Endowment scholar. Abby Pittman was surprised with the scholarship announcement in December at the high school and will receive full tuition for four years at an Indiana college of her choice. The scholarship also covers required fees and a book stipend annually.
Say “I Do” to A Wedding In Grant County
Did you say “yes!” to a marriage proposal recently? If so, congratulations! Now, where are you going to say, “I do?” Avoid the high costs in the big cities, and have the romantic day of your dreams in Grant County Indiana. There are a variety of venues offering historic elegance, classic & fun or rustic-chic atmospheres. We’ve put together a convenient list of venues to help you find the perfect place for your dream-come-true wedding day.
Donna Rogers Anderson
Donna Rogers Anderson, 90, of Logansport passed away on Saturday, January 21, 2023 at Millers Merry Manor. Born on October 4, 1932 in Logansport, she was the daughter of the late Russell and Ethel (Hunter) Collins, Sr. Donna retired from RBM after 29 years. She was a member of the...
Cass County EMA receives FEMA grant
LOGANSPORT, IN – Cass County Emergency Management Agency has been awarded a federal grant in the amount of $20,304.00 from the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA). These funds are from the Building Resilient Communities and Infrastructure program, and will support development of a county Hazard Mitigation Plan. Rocky Buffum,...
Temporary closure in Logansport Memorial Hospital’s Medical Office Building East Lab on January 25, 2023
Last Updated on January 23, 2023 by Logansport Memorial Hospital. There will be a temporary closure of the Medical Office Building East Lab on Wednesday, January 25, due to the water supply being shut off, to replace the water meter for MOB East. Logansport Utilities will begin working at 6:00 a.m. and should be completed by 7:30 a.m. Please note during this time frame all of Medical Office Building East will be without water. Patients can utilize the Lobby Lab, located in Medical Office Building West, beginning at 7:00 am., and the MOB East Lab will reopen at 7:30 a.m.
Wendy’s opens in Logansport
Wendy’s opened in Logansport again on January 23, 2023, after a long absence. The new restaurant at 3419 E. Market Street is located just east of where Wendy’s had been located through the late 1990s. McCord’s Do It Best thanked the franchise and the construction company for purchasing...
The Fudge Shoppee’ opens in downtown Logansport
The Fudge Shoppee’ is located at 526 E. Broadway next to the Keystone Building. They will be opening Monday January 23, 2023. Business partners Patrick Kleckner and Joe Popejoy bought the building in April of 2021 and just completed phase 2 of 3 of the building. Along with The...
Charley Alan Smelser
Last Updated on January 23, 2023 by Murray-Weaver Funeral Home. Charley Alan Smelser, 64, of Kokomo, passed away at 3:35 p.m. Thursday, January 19, 2023, at St. Vincent Hospital in Kokomo. He was born May 7, 1958, in Peru, Indiana to Charley A. “Junior” and Judy (McKinley) Smelser. Charley married Lynne M. (Smith) Hansen on December 18, 2016, in Kokomo and she survives.
Mark Ensfield
Mark Ensfield, age 64, Logansport, passed away on Saturday, January 21, 2023, in IU Health Arnett Hospital, Lafayette. Arrangements are currently pending at Kroeger Funeral Home.
Jury selection in Delphi murders narrowed down to 2 counties
CARROLL COUNTY, Ind. – The jury for the future Delphi murders trial will either be selected out of St. Joseph County or Allen County, FOX59 has learned. Prosecutors and the defense team for suspect Richard Allen were tasked with choosing a county by Friday, Jan. 20, but the decision was made public on Monday, Jan. […]
Philip A. Bostic
Last Updated on January 23, 2023 by Murray-Weaver Funeral Home. Philip A. Bostic, 78, of Kokomo, went home to be with the Lord at 4:28 am Thursday, January 19, 2023, at his home. Phil was born April 27, 1944, in Kokomo to Alfred and Linna Bostic. He married Glenda Wolfenbarger on January 29, 1965, in Kokomo and she survives.
Closings, Cancellations & Delays 7 AM Wednesday
Historic Huntington’s Milligan Block Celebrates Grand Opening Feb. 11
HUNTINGTON, IN — The organizers behind the restoration of the historic Milligan Block on Huntington’s North Jefferson Street have a lot to celebrate. The Victorian-era building dating back to 1883 has officially reopened as Silver Moon 3 Pub, a cafe style gathering spot with a menu of seasonal, light fare and cocktails, mocktails or other choice beverages.
2 hurt after minivan crashes into tree in Cass County
Jury in Delphi murders case can come from 1 of these 2 Indiana counties
CARROLL COUNTY, Ind. — A jury for the Delphi murders case will come from either St. Joseph or Allen counties. Judge Frances Gull gave the prosecutor and defense one week to agree on a county where they will select a jury and bring that jury to Carroll County in the trial of Richard Allen, who is accused of killing Libby German and Abby Williams in Delphi in February 2017.
Logansport High School Honor Roll for 2nd quarter of 2022-2023 school year
Congratulations to the Logansport High School students who made the honor roll for the 2nd quarter of the 2022-2023 school year:. Kamyah Adams, Grady Alexander, Brooklynn Cullers, Kaylynn Fillmore, Eric Garcia, Ethan Gellinger, Audrey Graham, Nancy Grana Manzanares, Cooper Hackman, Nathalia Hernandez, Jacqueline Hernandez-Flores, Lucas Jones, Lian Kim, Golda Kitchell, Kaira Langley, Joshua Middleton, Allison Miranda-Castro, Kanlaya Nomany, Haven Ogle, Radhe Patel, Jada Paul, Violet Pherson, Shelby Ping, Jane Rojas Ceciliano, Taylor Ross, Maddison Sell, Adam Shidler, Sydney Vo, Erin Williams, Gianna Williamson, Lily Yax, Miguel Zarate, Rylee Zimmerman.
Indiana bills backed by national pet store chain draw pushback from animal advocates
A national pet brand chain is a driving force behind two Indiana bills that would block local communities from enforcing outright bans on the retail sale of pets, drawing pushback from animal advocates. Such ordinances already exist in cities like Bloomington and Carmel. Pet stores in those municipalities are currently barred from selling cats or […] The post Indiana bills backed by national pet store chain draw pushback from animal advocates appeared first on Indiana Capital Chronicle.
Tasty Takeout: Titus Bakery and Deli
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — On Tuesday’s “All Indiana” Titus Bakery and Deli joined News 8 to share some tasty pastries. Titus Bakery is located in Lebanon and Westfield, Indiana. Visit their website here.
Attorney General says Marion doctor is ‘danger to public’
The Indiana Attorney General’s Office is seeking to strip a Grant County OB/GYN of his medical license after a woman accused him of sexually assaulting her during an examination and taking photographs of her private area without her consent. The AG’s investigation reported several other women have come forth...
