In 2017, a 15-year-old girl snuck out to meet a man and never came back. Then, her parents made a shocking discovery.Fatim HemrajFort Lauderdale, FL
4 Amazing Steakhouses in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
Florida beach walkers spot triangle light formation hovering over oceanRoger MarshDelray Beach, FL
The fourth richest man in FloridaLuay RahilFlorida State
Levan Center of Innovation Announces LEVL5: SPACEDOCK™ 4-Week Ideate Cohort ProgramJudith MastersDavie, FL
mascrapping.com
2021: Spring Break 2021 – Sea Watch and 15th Street Fisheries
I decided to combine these two restaurants that we enjoyed into one spread, even though one occurred during our ride on the Fort Lauderdale Water Taxi, and the other happened later in the day. I chose blues and greens for the background based on the colors in the fish that is part of the title block on the right-hand page. The borders were created using a jagged edge tearing tool.
QSR magazine
DalMoros Fresh Pasta To Go Expands in South Florida
DalMoros Fresh Pasta To Go is expanding in South Florida with new locations coming soon to West Palm Beach and Delray Beach and joining existing stores in St. Petersburg, Tampa, and Sarasota. DalMoros will open a 1,436-square-foot to-go restaurant at 400 Clematis Street, West Palm Beach in early 2023, which will be the largest location with indoor and outdoor seating. Then, DalMoros will open a 400-square-foot to-go restaurant at 439 E. Atlantic Avenue, Delray Beach in spring 2023, which will offer delivery and takeout only with some outdoor seating. Italian food lovers will delight in DalMoros signature menu of delicious, made-from-scratch, fresh pastas, and homemade sauces, a variety of tasty toppings and tiramisu—all ready within minutes and served in to-go boxes.
This Florida City Is The No. 1 Place To Find A 'New' Apartment In 2023 & It's Close To Miami
The rental market in South Florida has been one of the most challenging in the last year, and now one city in the area is being looked at as the No. 1 place to find a new apartment for 2023. RentCafe analyzed Yardi Matrix apartment data that looked at 178...
WSVN-TV
Passengers cause disruption at MIA again, raising concern as trend continues
MIAMI (WSVN) - Passengers are again being accused of causing trouble in the terminal, leading to a tough takedown. It’s not the first time something like this has happened at Miami International Airport. Jerry was catching a flight when he captured it all on his cellphone at around 11...
Isla & Co. brings Australian themed dining to West Palm Beach
West Palm Beach's emerging Warehouse District has welcomed a new restaurant to the fold — one helmed by a chef who oversaw the kitchen at two Michelin starred Marea in New York City.
Yankee Candle owner announces plan to close corporate headquarters in Massachusetts
SOUTH DEERFIELD, Mass. — The parent company of Yankee Candle on Tuesday announced plans to close its corporate headquarters in Massachusetts as the company moves forward with cutting 13 percent of its workforce. In addition to closing Yankee Candle’s corporate offices in South Deerfield, Newell Brands said it will...
3 South Florida restaurants shut: Issues include rodent droppings near vodka bottles, roaches under grill
Rodent droppings near vodka bottles, live flies on a kitchen prep table, and cockroaches beneath a grill were among the issues that forced state inspectors to temporarily shut three South Florida restaurants last week. The South Florida Sun Sentinel typically highlights restaurant inspections conducted by the Florida Department of Business and Professional Regulation in Broward and Palm Beach ...
Culver’s Heads to Loxahatchee
The brand is approaching one hundred locations in Florida
South Florida landmark The Tamiami Trail Arch demolished
MIAMI - The Tamiami Trail arch has been a landmark for those in southwest Miami Dade for decades, but the 60-year-old structure was suddenly torn down. The 70-foot arch has had a strange history over the years. "There is a recurring theme of strange things happening at the arch," said Jason Katz, a journalist with the Islandia Journal. Katz found records that show that the arches were built in 1962. It was supposed to be an entryway for an industrial park, but it never happened. Over the years, the empty lot became a hangout for those in the...
Anthony's Runway slated to reopen this week in Fort Lauderdale as new Runway 84
Before popular red sauce establishments like Carbone, Prime Italian, and Café Martorano made their way to South Florida, there was Anthony’s Runway 84. The iconic dining institution first opened in the heart of Fort Lauderdale 40 years ago, considered a landmark establishment that maintained a well-earned reputation for classic Italian-American cooking and hospitality.
communitynewspapers.com
A FALL FROM GRACE – WHAT HAPPENED TO CHEF ADRIANNE?
The rise was meteoric. Self-styled “A List Celebrity Chef” and Miami-local Chef Adrianne had everything going for her. From a humble beginning at a small, west Kendall restaurant Chef Adrianne was all the rave during the pandemic. Her hospitality company, Maximum Flavor Hospitality partnered with Rodney Barreto and Barreto Hospitality. Together the two groups opened a flurry of new restaurants all over town.
WSVN-TV
Car wedged under 18-wheeler on I-95 in Dania Beach
DANIA BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A driver is in the hospital after rear-ending an 18-wheeler and becoming wedged under the back of it. On Monday afternoon, Broward Sheriff Fire Rescue arrived at the scene of the crash in the northbound lanes of Interstate 95, just north of Stirling Road in Dania Beach.
COUNTDOWN: Diverging Diamond Nears For Boca Raton, I-95 Closes Tonight
Final Push To Finish Work Before Massive Traffic Pattern Change In Boca Raton. BY: TRAFFIC CENTER | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2023 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — What should be the final push for massive highway construction on I-95 in Boca Raton will tonight (Tuesday) lead to a closure of I-95 as the […]
9 Miami Area Apartments That Are Under $900 a Month
Miami, Fla. - Miami has one of the hottest (and unfortunately, most expensive) rental markets in the United States. For example, the average cost to rent an 888 square-foot apartment in the city is $2,356 a month. Given the fact that the average household income is around $75,000 a year, residents can end up paying a large portion of their take-home pay on rent.
West Palm Beach car wash closer to purchasing duplex land to create new entrance
WEST PALM BEACH — Owners of Mint Eco Car Wash in West Palm Beach’s south end have developed a final site plan that, if approved, they hope will end the longstanding traffic travails at the business’s busy intersection. “We’re feeling a lot more positive at this point...
Gulfstream park exercise rider killed in house racing accident
An accident occurred at the Gulfstream Park horse track in Hallandale Beach, Florida, An exercise rider, identified as 57-year-old Juan Saez, was killed when the horse he was riding suffered a catastrophic injury during a morning training session.
cw34.com
Fight at South Florida Fair leads to 4 arrested, nearly 60 kicked out
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — A fight broke out over the weekend at the South Florida Fair where four people were arrested and almost 60 people were kicked out of the fair. Now, South Florida Fair is considering tightening rules even further to protect fairgoers. The South Florida...
10 Miami Employers That Pay Over $40 an Hour
Miami, Fla. - The fast-growing Miami Metro has a population of nearly 6.2 million people. In addition to retirees moving to the region, one of the area's biggest draws is economic opportunities, i.e., jobs.
WSVN-TV
Homeowner has message for thief who took American flag in Little Havana
MIAMI (WSVN) - A homeowner can’t believe someone would take his American flag, and he has a message for the thief. Should the crook choose to return, it’s posted for everyone to see. A new American flag is now flying proudly outside of Aldo Ducci’s home in Little...
Efforts Underway To Recall The Mayor Of West Palm Beach
A judge removed Rodney Mayo from the March election ballot, so the former candidate is collecting petitions to recall Mayor James. He claims it's unfair to residents of the largest city in Palm Beach County to have no election.
