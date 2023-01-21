Brooklyn teen sneaker designer gets flood of support
NEW YORK (PIX11) — PIX11 News told you about Amira-Dior Traynham-Artis, a 14-year-old from Brooklyn who started her own sneaker line. Viewers fell in love with the ambitious and talented teenage CEO.
After PIX11's story, her mom said she received a flood of love on social media and has had meetings to collaborate with known fashion designers and stores. She now has a new website.
