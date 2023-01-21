Read full article on original website
Big Medical Change for Thousands of Louisiana Residents
Big changes for medical insurance for hundreds of thousands of Louisiana residents. Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Louisiana is being bought by Elevance Health Inc. BCBSLA has more than 1.9 million members in Louisiana and it will now join Elevance Health’s affiliated Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield family of brands.
ThomasNet Industrial News Room
Beverage Manufacturer to Build $160 Million Facility in Louisiana
Welcome to Thomas Insights — every day, we publish the latest news and analysis to keep our readers up to date on what’s happening in industry. Sign up here to get the day’s top stories delivered straight to your inbox. Beverage manufacturer Niagara Bottling announced plans to...
kadn.com
NEWS 15 INVESTIGATES UPDATE: Governor Calls Special Session
Lafayette, LA (KADN)- In the wake of a "news 15 investigates" special report last week on Louisiana's Housing Insurance Crisis -- the Governor is now doing an about face. After initially resisting, he's now calling a special session of the State Legislature to deal with the crisis triggered by years of rising hurricane damage in Louisiana.
a-z-animals.com
What’s the Largest Man-Made Lake in Louisiana
Louisiana is a state located in the south-central United States. It’s known for having numerous coastal marshlands, beaches, low swamp lands, and barrier islands – wetlands, in general. Besides the natural lakes it’s home to, the state has several artificial lakes, also called reservoirs, and we’re here to...
Louisiana Residents Get Billed $1.5 Billion More For Storms
Residents across Louisiana are having billions of additional dollars added to their electric bills, through no fault of their own. We're talking about single moves that increase bills by more than $1 billion at a time. Louisiana power companies, Entergy, CLECO and SWEPCO, have been adding these increased costs to...
Most Louisianans covered under state prescription plan not affected by changes
(The Center Square) — Less than 3% of folks with prescription coverage through the state health insurance plan will be forced to find new pharmacies after 72 independent pharmacies opted out of a new pharmacy benefit manager network. The finding comes from a Louisiana Legislative Auditor report issued last week aimed at gauging the impact of a new pharmacy benefit manager contract that took effect on Jan. 1. The new contract with CVS Caremark resulted in some independent pharmacies opting out of the network because...
KTBS
How 2022 Gun Sales in Louisiana Compare to the Rest of the Country
Gun sales, as approximated by background checks, surged in 2020 to 39,695,315 just as the COVID-19 pandemic began. They have declined each year since, to 38,876,673 in 2021 and to 31,596,646 in 2022. Still, these numbers remain higher than pre-pandemic levels. The FBI's National Instant Criminal Background Check System publishes...
Homeowners Insurance Crisis: Woman says she'll need a 2nd job to afford increase
A week from Monday, the Louisiana Legislature will convene a special session to deal with the homeowners' insurance crisis. Louisiana Insurance Commissioner Jim Donelon asked the governor for the special session, after tens of thousands of people lost their insurance companies after all the damage from recent hurricanes. See if...
Timing Louisiana's Severe Weather Outbreak Today
Winds gusting up to and beyond 50 mph are likely across Louisiana today as are strong to severe storms. Here is when the worst of the weather will move through your hometown.
theadvocate.com
Three injured, hospitalized in Louisiana after mobile homes were hit by tornado, sheriff says
Three people were injured and transported to a hospital after three mobiles homes were hit by storms in Louisiana, according to the Pointe Coupee Sheriff's Office. in Pointe Coupee Parish. One unoccupied mobile home flipped and two others were totaled by the storm. The sheriff's office said a tornado touched down in the area.
Three More from Louisiana Sentenced in Connection with Conspiring to Stage Automobile Accidents in Order to Defraud Insurance and Trucking Companies
Three More from Louisiana Sentenced in Connection with Conspiring to Stage Automobile Accidents in Order to Defraud Insurance and Trucking Companies. New Orleans, Louisiana – Three individuals from Louisiana have been sentenced and ordered to pay $43,000 in restitution for their involvement in a staged car accident to defraud an insurance company.
houmatimes.com
Tara Morvant graduates from the Louisiana Tourism Leadership Academy
The Louisiana Travel Association (LTA) celebrated the graduation of Tara Morvant, Communications and Public Relations Manager of Explore Houma from the Louisiana Tourism Leadership Academy (LTLA) at the association’s 2023 Annual Meeting in New Orleans. The 22 members of the LTLA class spent all of 2022 developing their leadership...
theadvocate.com
Louisiana takes another swipe at more federal offshore cash
WASHINGTON — State and local government officials from across Louisiana are heading to the Washington Mardi Gras this week and their top question for the state’s congressional delegation is “what do we do now?”. Parish presidents, police jurors, legislators, bureaucrats, U.S. representatives and U.S. senators, even the...
cenlanow.com
Former Louisiana health clinic CEO sentenced for $1.8 million Medicaid fraud scheme
BATON ROUGE, La. (KLFY) – The former CEO of a Louisiana health clinic has been sentenced to over six years in prison for defrauding the Louisiana Medicaid Program. Victor Clark Kirk, 73, of Baton Rouge, was sentenced to 82 months in federal prison and three years of supervised release following his convictions for conspiracy to commit health care fraud and health care fraud, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office Middle District of Louisiana.
theadvocate.com
'Forever chemicals' found in lower Mississippi. More testing, regulation needed?
Persistent chemicals increasingly drawing regulatory scrutiny because of their potential harm to the environment and the public have been detected in the Mississippi River in Ascension, Pointe Coupee and St. James parishes, a New Orleans nonprofit has found. Highlighted in the 2019 movie "Dark Waters," the manmade chemicals found this...
Ever Visited The Most Historical Building In Louisiana?
Louisiana might just have more historical landmarks than any state outside of Massachusetts, where you'll find Plymouth Rock, but there's one spot that even native born Louisianans might not know about and it's certainly worth a visit. Most have studied in their Louisiana history class that Natchitoches is the oldest...
What Louisiana City was Named Top Ten in the World for Food?
I'm sure it's not a surprise which city in Louisiana wins a Top Ten designation for food. Trip Advisor recognized their Top 10 Food Destinations in the world, and New Orleans came in at number 9... in the world... not too shabby. And since the only other US city that made the list finished 10th, Charleston South Carolina, that still makes New Orleans the Number 1 destination for food in the US.
Baton Rouge Business Report
Area employers should pay attention to Blue Cross acquisition
Area employers should pay close attention to the acquisition of Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Louisiana and stay in “constant contact” with their health agents in the coming months, says Ronnell Nolan, the Baton Rouge-based president and CEO of Health Agents for America. “Stay in the know...
NOLA.com
'The Bachelor': Louisiana's Vanessa Dinh, minus 1 rose, exits ABC dating reality series
After a jazzy, high-heel dancing, bead-throwing entrance at "The Bachelor" mansion on Monday night, Louisiana contestant Vanessa Dinh's stay, along with that of nine other contestants, proved a brief one. Dinh, 23, of Baton Rouge, is a 2021 graduate of LSU and a social media marketing specialist for GO Eat...
UPDATE: Power restored across Acadiana after storms move through area
UPDATE 1/25/2023 9 a.m.: Electric power has been restored to virtually all Acadiana customers, according to the National Power Outage Grid. In Lafayette Parish, 217 outages were reported out of over 123,000 customers tracked by the national grid. Jeff Davis Parish showed 128 outages among its 12,000 customers and Acadia Parish reported 85 of the […]
