Louisiana State

NEWS 15 INVESTIGATES UPDATE: Governor Calls Special Session

Lafayette, LA (KADN)- In the wake of a "news 15 investigates" special report last week on Louisiana's Housing Insurance Crisis -- the Governor is now doing an about face. After initially resisting, he's now calling a special session of the State Legislature to deal with the crisis triggered by years of rising hurricane damage in Louisiana.
What’s the Largest Man-Made Lake in Louisiana

Louisiana is a state located in the south-central United States. It’s known for having numerous coastal marshlands, beaches, low swamp lands, and barrier islands – wetlands, in general. Besides the natural lakes it’s home to, the state has several artificial lakes, also called reservoirs, and we’re here to...
Louisiana Residents Get Billed $1.5 Billion More For Storms

Residents across Louisiana are having billions of additional dollars added to their electric bills, through no fault of their own. We're talking about single moves that increase bills by more than $1 billion at a time. Louisiana power companies, Entergy, CLECO and SWEPCO, have been adding these increased costs to...
Most Louisianans covered under state prescription plan not affected by changes

(The Center Square) — Less than 3% of folks with prescription coverage through the state health insurance plan will be forced to find new pharmacies after 72 independent pharmacies opted out of a new pharmacy benefit manager network. The finding comes from a Louisiana Legislative Auditor report issued last week aimed at gauging the impact of a new pharmacy benefit manager contract that took effect on Jan. 1. The new contract with CVS Caremark resulted in some independent pharmacies opting out of the network because...
How 2022 Gun Sales in Louisiana Compare to the Rest of the Country

Gun sales, as approximated by background checks, surged in 2020 to 39,695,315 just as the COVID-19 pandemic began. They have declined each year since, to 38,876,673 in 2021 and to 31,596,646 in 2022. Still, these numbers remain higher than pre-pandemic levels. The FBI's National Instant Criminal Background Check System publishes...
Three More from Louisiana Sentenced in Connection with Conspiring to Stage Automobile Accidents in Order to Defraud Insurance and Trucking Companies

Three More from Louisiana Sentenced in Connection with Conspiring to Stage Automobile Accidents in Order to Defraud Insurance and Trucking Companies. New Orleans, Louisiana – Three individuals from Louisiana have been sentenced and ordered to pay $43,000 in restitution for their involvement in a staged car accident to defraud an insurance company.
Tara Morvant graduates from the Louisiana Tourism Leadership Academy

The Louisiana Travel Association (LTA) celebrated the graduation of Tara Morvant, Communications and Public Relations Manager of Explore Houma from the Louisiana Tourism Leadership Academy (LTLA) at the association’s 2023 Annual Meeting in New Orleans. The 22 members of the LTLA class spent all of 2022 developing their leadership...
Louisiana takes another swipe at more federal offshore cash

WASHINGTON — State and local government officials from across Louisiana are heading to the Washington Mardi Gras this week and their top question for the state’s congressional delegation is “what do we do now?”. Parish presidents, police jurors, legislators, bureaucrats, U.S. representatives and U.S. senators, even the...
Former Louisiana health clinic CEO sentenced for $1.8 million Medicaid fraud scheme

BATON ROUGE, La. (KLFY) – The former CEO of a Louisiana health clinic has been sentenced to over six years in prison for defrauding the Louisiana Medicaid Program. Victor Clark Kirk, 73, of Baton Rouge, was sentenced to 82 months in federal prison and three years of supervised release following his convictions for conspiracy to commit health care fraud and health care fraud, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office Middle District of Louisiana.
What Louisiana City was Named Top Ten in the World for Food?

I'm sure it's not a surprise which city in Louisiana wins a Top Ten designation for food. Trip Advisor recognized their Top 10 Food Destinations in the world, and New Orleans came in at number 9... in the world... not too shabby. And since the only other US city that made the list finished 10th, Charleston South Carolina, that still makes New Orleans the Number 1 destination for food in the US.
Area employers should pay attention to Blue Cross acquisition

Area employers should pay close attention to the acquisition of Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Louisiana and stay in “constant contact” with their health agents in the coming months, says Ronnell Nolan, the Baton Rouge-based president and CEO of Health Agents for America. “Stay in the know...
