dotesports.com
Where could Capsidal go after filling in for Los Angeles Thieves?
The Los Angeles Thieves have shined a spotlight on former Boston Breach rookie Kenyen “Capsidal” Sutton after bringing him on as an emergency substitute for Kenny last weekend. Capsidal got his start in the Call of Duty League with Boston Breach during the Vanguard season but was dropped...
dotesports.com
A rising LEC prospect is leading the league in kills through the first week of 2023 Winter Split
The first week of the 2023 LEC Winter Split has swept through and many European League of Legends fans have gotten a good taste of what to expect from the best teams in the region. There is, however, one player who has gotten off to a red-hot start in his rookie campaign.
dotesports.com
Former TSM player dominates VALORANT Challengers last chance qualifier with top performance
The highest-rated VALORANT player during the North American Challengers last chance qualifier had a point to prove. Just weeks after former TSM player Daniel “Rossy” Abedrabbo was released by the organization, he set his sights on competing in Challengers with his free agent team ‘The Nation.’ Despite failing to qualify, Rossy was the highest-rated player in the tournament from the round of 32 onwards, according to VLR.gg.
dotesports.com
BetBoom is dominating the Dota Pro Circuit thanks to a few borrowed TI-winning tactics
BetBoom has been one of the standout teams in the Dota Pro Circuit so far this season, which isn’t all that surprising considering how stacked their new line-up is, and how they’ve shuffled things around to make it work. As it stands, they’re currently undefeated in the Eastern European branch of the Winter Tour with five wins and zero losses, making them one of the first teams to qualify for the Lima Major with two games in hand.
dotesports.com
FlyQuest bolsters bid for best offseason by signing former LCS interviewer as lead content creator
Ever since her departure from the LCS, former LCS interviewer Ovilee May has been missed as one of the funniest, most charismatic members of the broadcast team. But now, she will be returning to the LCS scene—but not in the capacity many expected. In a hilarious video, the 26-year-old...
dotesports.com
Perkz explains why Vitality took a different approach with its LEC roster this year
Team Vitality revamped its roster ahead of the 2023 LEC season, and star mid laner Luka “Perkz” Perković shed some additional details on the rebuilding process. The Croatian said this year’s lineup was made “way more carefully” in an interview with Em Dash Esports on Jan. 24. The 24-year-old explained that contrary to last year, this time around Vitality had much more time to thoughtfully pick players for its LEC team.
dotesports.com
Fnatic, Rekkles problems deepen after G2 hand their LEC arch-rivals lopsided loss
After a shellacking at the hands of G2 Esports, superstar LEC marksman Rekkles has yet to record a victory with Fnatic during the 2023 Winter Split. The team has one more chance to land in the winner’s circle tomorrow when they face off against MAD Lions. From the opening...
dotesports.com
Caps styles on Astralis with out-of-pocket AP Zac mid pick to close out G2’s perfect first week of 2023 LEC Winter Split
G2 mid laner Caps was feeling himself in today’s LEC game against Astralis, in which he picked an unorthodox Zac in the mid lane to lead G2 to victory in an absolute romp. While Caps is no stranger to bizarre picks (this is also the player who’s picked—and won—with champions like Draven and Kayn in the mid lane), Zac is a first-timer for the now-seventh-year pro.
dotesports.com
2 League champions have a 100 percent presence in 2023 LCK Spring Split
After the first week of the 2023 LCK Spring Split, where 24 games in total were played, two League of Legends champions boast a 100 percent pick and ban rate. These two champions are Maokai and Ryze. The former has been picked 10 times so far, with the latter being chosen for the Rift only four times, according to a League stat site Oracle’s Elixir. As expected, Maokai has been making a presence in the jungle, while Ryze has been chosen by mid laners so far in the season.
dotesports.com
Los Angeles Guerrillas notch important win over Minnesota amid CDL weather delays
The Los Angeles Guerrillas improved to 2-1 in the Call of Duty League’s second stage after an impressive 3-1 victory over the. It was all Los Angeles in the early goings, with the Guerrillas sprinting out to a 2-0 lead. Behind a big performance from Arcitys, Los Angeles took the series’ first map, Hydro Hardpoint, by a score of 250-163. The two-time CoD world champion dropped 30 kills while only dying 14 times, good for a 2.14 K/D in a map that the Guerrillas controlled throughout.
dotesports.com
EG continues to fill out 10-man VALORANT roster with former DarkZero star
Evil Geniuses has nearly completed its ambitious 10-man VALORANT roster project ahead of the start of the 2023 VALORANT Champions Tour season, with only one spot left to fill. The organization announced the signing of Kyle “ScrewFace” Jensen, formerly of DarkZero Esports, today. This brings the total number of players signed to the EG main VALORANT roster to nine, with almost all of them signed through the 2024 season, according to the global contract database.
dotesports.com
NIP forced to make an unexpected roster change during BLAST Spring Groups
Ninjas in Pyjamas’ CS:GO division has been forced to make a roster change in the middle of BLAST Premier: Spring Groups 2022. The organization announced today that Hampus “hampus” Poser had to depart the team due to “unforeseen personal circumstances” and he will be replaced by Young Ninjas’ Max “maxster” Jansson.
dotesports.com
Why YSKM will be the next great League of Legends star
After only playing two series, a new rookie has already made a name for himself in the 2023 LPL Spring Split. YSKM has taken the Chinese league by storm, becoming one of the most hyped League of Legends players of the new year. The rookie top laner has already showcased sensational plays and exceptional mechanics, solo killing veteran top laners like RNG’s Breathe, who is considered one of the best in his role.
dotesports.com
Rain teams drown the competition in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet’s Liverpool Regional
In a surprising twist of events, teams based around the Rain weather condition seemed to be the most popular archetype to be causing havoc in the Liverpool Regional that took place over the past weekend, with 10 players who were running Rain teams reaching the top cut. It’s been just...
dotesports.com
Breaking up the band: Overwatch 2 devs are working on nerfing one of game’s most OP duos
Sojourn has been one of the most divisive heroes in Overwatch 2. If you play Sojourn, the last thing you want is your best character to be nerfed to oblivion, but if you’re playing against her, you will have a rough game. This, paired with a pocket Mercy—who keeps...
dotesports.com
Sentinels joins growing list of orgs releasing their Apex rosters
Split One of the ALGS North America Pro League has concluded and the top 10 of the 30 Apex Legends teams will represent NA at the Split One Playoffs in February 2023. The bottom eight teams, though, have been relegated to the Split Two Qualifiers, with Sentinels, one of the most dominant teams of 2021, dropping down after finishing the split in 23rd place.
dotesports.com
Is FlyQuest the favorite to win the LCS in 2023?
Completely building a team from scratch in the span of one offseason is rare in League of Legends, but it’s nothing new. When it does happen, the team that takes the massive undertaking of completely overhauling its starting five usually draws eyes and instantly enters the championship conversation. For...
dotesports.com
Dot Esports’ LCS Spring Split 2023 power rankings
Following a tumultuous performance at the 2022 League of Legends World Championship, controversy regarding a time and date change, and a preseason victory for the zoomers, the LCS is prepared to kick off its upcoming 2023 Spring Split on Jan. 26. Yet in the time since last year’s LCS Championship, the scene has changed drastically, including a major shift of the competition to Thursdays and Fridays.
dotesports.com
LEC commissioner explains reasoning behind plentiful delays in first week of 2023 Winter Split
Though fans anxiously anticipated the return of professional EMEA League of Legends with the start of the 2023 LEC Winter Split this past weekend, nearly every game played in week one experienced some sort of delay or pause. This made it so that five-hour game days turned into upwards of eight hours, not only making the viewing experience difficult but forcing players to endure longer hours than anticipated.
dotesports.com
Dota 2 fan scores a date thanks to an unknowing assist from n0tail
Dota 2’s n0tail might not be in OG’s main roster anymore, but the man is still a support player by nature. While team Old G did not make it past the open qualifiers for the DPC in December, Johann “n0tail” Sundstein is still making some game-winning support plays of his own. Most recently, he helped a fellow colleague with his love life without expecting to, that’s just how good the man is.
