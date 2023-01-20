Pennsylvania-based Aliner has debuted its new Evolution 12’, which it calls the “supreme tow and go camper for first-timers.”. The company brought out the Evolution 15’ at a trade show last year, and the 12’ is the same technology but on a smaller frame, making it lighter and ideal for two people. The unit weighs in at 1,965 pounds dry, meaning it can be hauled by most gas or electric vehicles. It comes with a rear bike rack receiver, outdoor shower and LED running lights and solar panel.

