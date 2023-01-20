ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

rv-pro.com

Relentless Dealer Services Acquires General Agent Services

Jamison Carrier of Relentless Dealer Services and Reggy Huddleston of General Agent Services have announced that RDS has acquired substantially all of the assets of General Agent Services. General Agent Services has operated a successful agency in the Pacific Northwest for decades. Reggy Huddleston is the third generation to work...
Lone RVer on Recall List

There was just one RV company included on what is a very light week in recalls by the National Highway Transportation Safety Administration. Forest River is recalling its 2022 East to West Entrada because of incorrect seating information on Label/FMVSS 120. The recall number is 23V004.
Reuters

Japan cuts economic view as exports to Asia weaken

TOKYO, Jan 25 (Reuters) - Japan cut its view on the overall economy for the first time in 11 months in January, as China's COVID-19 infections and a slowdown in global demand for tech and semiconductors hurt exports, especially to Asia.
Shurhold Names New Chief Operating Officer

Shurhold, a manufacturer of cleaning and maintenance products for RV, marine, automotive and aviation, has hired Forrest Ferrari as its chief operating officer (COO). Barry Berhoff, CEO, made the announcement. In his new role, Ferrari designs and implements robust, data-driven systems that further advance Shurhold operations. By armoring the company’s...
Aliner Introduces the Evolution 12’

Pennsylvania-based Aliner has debuted its new Evolution 12’, which it calls the “supreme tow and go camper for first-timers.”. The company brought out the Evolution 15’ at a trade show last year, and the 12’ is the same technology but on a smaller frame, making it lighter and ideal for two people. The unit weighs in at 1,965 pounds dry, meaning it can be hauled by most gas or electric vehicles. It comes with a rear bike rack receiver, outdoor shower and LED running lights and solar panel.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE

