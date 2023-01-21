Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Football: Former Oregon State QB Gebbia announces transfer to BuckeyesThe LanternColumbus, OH
Oregon witness's daughter snaps photo of hovering oval-shaped objectRoger MarshOregon State
Save the Date for the Next Great Junk HuntMaria Shimizu ChristensenMonroe, OR
4 Amazing Burger Places in OregonAlina AndrasOregon State
Related
kezi.com
Interstate 5 on-ramp in Eugene temporarily closed by semi-truck crash
EUGENE, Ore. -- The on-ramp to northbound Interstate 5 from Beltline Highway is closed after a semi-truck rolled over on the roadway, the Oregon Department of Transportation said Monday. ODOT sent out an emergency alert about the closure at approximately 1 p.m. on January 23. ODOT said the ramp to...
kezi.com
One injured after crashing into power pole
EUGENE, Ore. -- One person took a trip to the hospital Tuesday morning after a vehicle crashed into a parked vehicle, which itself collided with a power pole and knocked it over. Just after 7 a.m. on January 24, Eugene Springfield Fire officials were called to a vehicle that had...
kezi.com
Man found dead in Willamette River after allegedly falling in
EUGENE, Ore. -- A man was found dead underwater in the Willamette River Tuesday afternoon after allegedly falling into the water Monday evening, the Lane County Sheriff’s Office and Eugene Springfield Fire said. According to Eugene Springfield Fire, at about 5:30 p.m. on January 23, ESF, the LCSO, and...
kezi.com
Thousands without power for several hours in west Eugene
EUGENE, Ore. -- More than 6,000 people in west Eugene were without electricity, according to the Eugene Water and Electric Board’s outage map. According to EWEB on January 23, 6,157 customers lost power for a few hours. The affected area was wide, spanning between west Fifth Avenue, Bailey Hill Road, Chambers Street, and neighborhoods in the southwest hills. EWEB says the outages were first reported at about 3:30 p.m.
kezi.com
Eugene's Golden Gardens Park to get new features
EUGENE, Ore. -- Big plans are in the works for the Golden Gardens Park in Eugene, and city officials are asking residents for their input on the future of the park. The Golden Gardens Park is located in the Bethel neighborhood of Eugene just north of Barger Drive. The city acquired an additional 170 acres for the park in 2007 thanks to funding from the 2006 Parks and Open Space Bond Measure. Back then, there were plans to develop the area into a sports complex including baseball diamonds, soccer fields, pickleball courts, a community park, an off-leash dog area and walking trails.
kezi.com
Lebanon firefighters respond to three calls in five hours
LEBANON, Ore. -- Firefighters with the Lebanon Fire District had a busy morning Monday as they responded to three separate calls for help in a five-hour period, according to fire officials. According to LFD, the morning of Monday, January 24, began at around 2:45 a.m. when firefighters were dispatched to...
kezi.com
Local gun shop closes doors, saying Measure 114 is to blame
JUNCTION CITY, Ore. -- A local gun store has shut down shop, and the owner says Measure 114 is to blame. 'GunRunner Arms' in Junction City closed their doors for good on Saturday, January 21. According to their website, they have the following statement:. "Store permanently closed! It has been...
kezi.com
Suspects in deadly Eugene shooting arrested; friend speaks out
EUGENE, Ore. -- Two men suspected in the shooting deaths of two people in a home on west 18th Avenue Thursday have been arrested, the Eugene Police Department said. According to EPD, officers responded to reports of shots fired at a home on west 18th Avenue just after 11 p.m. on January 19. Officers said they arrived to find Dylan Wayne George, 31, dead at the scene and Breanna Don Dapron, 20, with injuries that later proved fatal. An investigation immediately began involving forensic analysis and interviews with nearby residents.
kezi.com
Pet of the Week: Kono
EUGENE, Ore. – Kono is a cuddly, curious rabbit with a knack for exploring who would love to go to a new home!. Kono is an adorably playful bunny with patchy orange and brown fur and brown eyes. Greenhill Humane Society staff say she can be a bit shy with new people, but she warms up to them quickly. She loves head pats, attention and exploring, but Greenhill says Kono should be the only rabbit in the home.
kezi.com
Suspect shot, killed after Salem police respond to armed robbery
SALEM, Ore. -- A person suspected of armed robbery is dead after an exchange of gunfire Monday morning, Salem police said. According to the Salem Police Department, officers responded to a reported armed robbery in progress at a Walmart on southeast Commercial Street at about 9 a.m. on January 23. Police said that as they arrived, the suspect moved to a nearby Planet Fitness and then to a nearby Napa Auto Parts Store. Officers said they confronted the suspect in the Napa parking lot, where gunshots were fired between officers and the suspect. Police said during this exchange, the suspect was struck and killed at the scene.
kezi.com
Man arrested for allegedly selling drugs to children near Eugene schools
EUGENE, Ore. - A man is in jail after allegedly selling drugs to children near Eugene schools, according to the Lane County Sheriff's Office. Earlier this month, Lane County Sheriff’s Office investigators received information about a man that was believed to be dealing drugs to children. In a follow...
kezi.com
Crow high-schooler arrested after making school shooting threat, LCSO says
CROW, Ore. -- A student was taken into custody Monday after allegedly threatening to shoot up Crow Middle/High School, according to the Lane County Sheriff’s Office. Police said they received reports of a school shooting threat at Crow High School just after 9:30 a.m. on Monday, January 23. LCSO said their investigators looked into the matter, and found that a student at the high school had made a social media post on Friday, January 20, allegedly asking other students if they would like to help 'shoot up the school'.
kezi.com
Local bingo fundraiser to be held to help human trafficking survivors
EUGENE, Ore. -- To raise awareness of human trafficking, and help victims recover, two non-profit organizations are hosting a local fundraiser. One’s Purpose, a national non-profit focused on raising awareness of human trafficking, and the Junior League of Eugene, a local chapter of a nationwide activist organization, are putting on a bingo fundraiser at Valley River Life Church at 6 p.m. on Saturday, January 28. Cards are $5, and will go towards buying a house in Oregon for survivors of human trafficking. Organizers said resources for survivors of trafficking in Oregon are extremely scarce, and there isn’t any housing specifically for survivors to stay in while they get back on their feet. Their mission is to shine a light on sex trafficking to help meet the needs of victims and to support survivors.
kezi.com
50th Anniversary of Roe v. Wade, locals weigh in
EUGENE, Ore – January 22 marks the 50-year anniversary of when abortion in the United State was made legal by a landmark supreme court case, Roe v. Wade. But now, for the first time since 1973, the issue of abortion has been left for the states to regulate. Here...
kezi.com
Beavs defeat Cal for first road win since 2021
BERKELEY, Calif.--- Oregon State took the court on Sunday morning at Cal and recorded their first road win since the 2021 NCAA Tournament. The Beavers (8-12, 2-7 Pac 12) dominated for forty minutes, defeating the Golden Bears (3-17, 2-7 Pac 12) 68-48 the final. Jordan Pope led the Beavers in...
Comments / 0