EUGENE, Ore. -- To raise awareness of human trafficking, and help victims recover, two non-profit organizations are hosting a local fundraiser. One’s Purpose, a national non-profit focused on raising awareness of human trafficking, and the Junior League of Eugene, a local chapter of a nationwide activist organization, are putting on a bingo fundraiser at Valley River Life Church at 6 p.m. on Saturday, January 28. Cards are $5, and will go towards buying a house in Oregon for survivors of human trafficking. Organizers said resources for survivors of trafficking in Oregon are extremely scarce, and there isn’t any housing specifically for survivors to stay in while they get back on their feet. Their mission is to shine a light on sex trafficking to help meet the needs of victims and to support survivors.

EUGENE, OR ・ 1 DAY AGO