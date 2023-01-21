ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atascadero, CA

Atascadero Structure Fire on Balboa Road

 4 days ago
The fire is still under investigation but suspected to be related to electrical cause

ATASCADERO — On Friday morning, Jan. 20, Atascadero Fire and Emergency Services (AFES) responded to a structure fire on Balboa Road.

According to AFES, the fire started inside the living room of the residence. There was a single occupant who was able get out of the house and safely evacuate with her two dogs.

Crews were able to limit the fire damage and spread to the living room. Significant smoke damage was observed throughout the entire two-story structure. Balboa Road was temporarily closed between Ardilla and San Fernando as firefighters battled the blaze. No other buildings were impacted. Several local agencies responded, including Atascadero Fire, Atascadero Police, Paso Robles Fire, Templeton Fire, Cambria Ambulance, Atascadero State Hospital Fire and Cal Fire.

Crews remained on scene for approximately four hours in order to fully extinguish the fire, salvage personal belongings and clean up. The investigation was done by Atascadero Fire Department Staff and deemed electrical in nature.

