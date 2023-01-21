Read full article on original website
sonomamag.com
Like Seafood? Forthcoming Santa Rosa Restaurant Has It in the Bag
Bag ‘o Crab seafood restaurant will soon open a new location in Santa Rosa at the former Steele and Hops location on Mendocino Boulevard. The Fremont-based restaurant chain specializes in seafood boils featuring lobster, crab (Dungeness, King, Snow), crawfish, shrimp, mussels and clams steamed up with a selection of Cajun and Asian seasonings.
sonomamag.com
Everything You Need to Know About Santa Rosa’s New Airport Restaurant
Since the recent closure of Sky Lounge restaurant at the Charles M. Schulz-Sonoma County Airport, there’s been plenty of buzz about the new tenants, SSP America, and their plans. The 15-year-old Sky Lounge, owned locally by Jim Goff, changed hands in early January after a competitive bidding process awarded...
mendofever.com
A Glimpse of Mendocino County’s Iconic, Pure White Fallow Deer—MendoMoments
On Sunday, January 22, 2022, Jacob Haydon Kziki got the chance to see one of Mendocino County’s marvels: a bevy of pure white fallow deer grazing along Highway 101 on the Willits Grade. Fallow deer are native to Europe. Historians trace Mendocino County’s herd to a man named Charles...
sonomacountygazette.com
Who’s the cutest pet in Sonoma County? Meet the contestants.
With more than two dozen entries in the Sonoma County Gazette Cutest Pet Contest, we’re looking at making a ruff call for Best In Show, Best Dog, Best Cat and Best Other Pet. Take a look through the photo gallery of all the entries for the 2023 photo contest.
sfstandard.com
Check Out All the Incredible California Rock Legends Playing This Small Festival in Marin
Cake, Michael Franti & Spearhead, and Tank and the Bangas will headline the Mill Valley Music Festival on Saturday and Sunday, May 13-14. Returning to Friends Field for its second year, the Mill Valley Chamber of Commerce also announced today that the outdoor all-ages festival will expand to two days. Tickets go on sale Tuesday, Jan. 24, at noon.
luxury-houses.net
Newly Built Stunning Property with Resort Style Amenities in Santa Rosa, California is Selling for 8.88 Million
4693 Wallace North Road Home in Santa Rosa, California for Sale. 4693 Wallace North Road, Santa Rosa, California is a single level, Modern California style home was built to the highest standards under the collaboration of Alfa Partners, Sonoma Hill Builders & Bevan & Associates, located on nearly 12 acres in Foothill Ranch, equidistant to Healdsburg & Calistoga & just minutes to the Sonoma County Airport. This Home in Santa Rosa offers 4 bedrooms and 5 bathrooms with over 5,400 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 4693 Wallace North Road, please contact Randy Waller (Phone: 707-843-1382) at W Real Estate for full support and perfect service.
sonomamag.com
Petaluma Is Getting a Luxury Foodie Hotel from Chef Charlie Palmer
Chef Charlie Palmer has announced plans to develop a culinary-focused 93-room hotel with a 190-seat restaurant and rooftop bar in downtown Petaluma. The 66,500-square-foot, five-story luxury property will be located at the corner of Petaluma Boulevard South and B Street and is slated for a 2026 opening. It is a collaboration between Palmer’s recently-launched hospitality group, Appellation, and EKN Development Group of Newport Beach.
northbaybusinessjournal.com
Sonoma County natural food trade group names new board chair, adds 2 directors
Naturally North Bay, a trade association of local independent natural food and beverage producers, announced a new board chairman and two additional directors. Starting this month, Kristel Corson, chief marketing officer at Sebastopol-based tea company Traditional Medicinals, and Ritu Mathur, vice president of marketing at Amy’s Kitchen in Petaluma, joined the 11-member board of the nonprofit trade group, once known as the North Bay Food Industry Group, or FIG.
The Mendocino Voice
Creekside residents have two days to move: “They just want this place to go away”
WILLITS, CA, 1/23/23 — On Saturday morning, a smattering of residents of all ages streamed to a small footbridge adjacent to Creekside Cabins & RV Resort to meet volunteers from United Disaster Relief of Northern California (UDRNC). A well-oiled machine, residents began unloading more than 100 boxes of fresh produce onto small wagons to haul across the wooden bridge, depositing the food in the back of the managers’ truck to drive to families around the property.
Man accidentally burns himself to death in Santa Rosa
SANTA ROSA -- A man died Saturday morning in Santa Rosa after apparently accidentally setting himself on fire.Santa Rosa police said they received calls at 12:47 a.m. reporting a fire in the 1200 block of Santa Rosa Ave., in the rear of a business.The Santa Rosa fire department crew extinguished the blaze which had engulfed an adult male, who was pronounced dead at the scene. Police said surveillance footage from nearby businesses provided a clear picture of what occurred.The man appeared at the rear of the business to be using a lighter to consume what officials assume was a narcotic. The man then slumped to the ground and appeared to fall asleep. Moments later, his clothes started smoldering, then caught fire. Police say he was unable to extinguish the flames.Police detectives are working with the Sonoma County coroner's office to identify the victim they believe was a man in his 40s or 50s who was likely homeless. Officials say it's possible the victim had a flammable gel residue (possibly a chafing gel) on his hands and/or clothing that was ignited when he used his lighter.
KTVU FOX 2
Video shows Richmond teacher slamming student to the ground in class, district says
RICHMOND, Calif., - The West Contra Costa Unified School District is investigating a video showing a substitute teacher throw a student to the ground and then shove him out of the classroom. The video was taken on Monday at Richmond High School, the district said. The district said the substitute...
sonomasun.com
Sonoma County hosts hazardous waste disposal event
Many common household products require special disposal including paint, medications, sharps, fluorescent lamps, and household batteries. Residents in Sonoma County can dispose of these products at no charge at Zero Waste Sonoma Household Hazardous Waste (HHW) Collection Events. Appointments must be made at least 12 hours in advance. The location...
ksro.com
RV Park and Resort Near Willits Closing Due to Sinkhole and Sewage
Mendocino County officials are ordering an RV park and resort to close. Creekside Cabins, near Willits, was labeled a “menace to public health” on Saturday, a day after getting visited by Mendocino County Code Enforcement officers. Inspectors found overflowing RV septic tanks that covered the ground of the resort with sewage. It was also discovered that sewage from the property was being drained into an adjacent creek. Residents were ordered to evacuate on Friday after tests found bacteria in the property’s water posed an immediate health threat. A weeks-old sinkhole that opened on a private road leading to Creekside Cabins was supposed to be temporarily fixed with a bridge tomorrow.
ksro.com
Rohnert Park House Project gets $1.3-Million to House Homeless Seniors
Providence Health is getting federal funds to help house homeless seniors in Rohnert Park. Congressman Mike Thompson awarded $1.3-million to Providence Health for the Rohnert Park House project. This will go towards creating 76-units to aid chronically homeless seniors. Six of the units will be focused on recuperative care services. While built in Rohnert Park, the facility will be open to homeless seniors county-wide.
sfstandard.com
Body Pulled From Storm Debris in Bay Area Creek
A body was discovered among storm debris along the Corte Madera Creek in Marin County on Sunday. On Monday afternoon, the Marin County County Coroner’s Office reported the deceased had been identified as a 59-year-old man from the San Rafael area with no fixed address. The name of the man was being withheld until the next of kin were notified. Toxicology reports are pending.
Live power lines down in San Anselmo, structure engulfed in flames
SAN ANSELMO, Calif. (KRON) — Live power lines are down and a structure is fully engulfed in flames in San Anselmo, according to an alert from Central Marin Police. Units with the Central Marin Police Department and Ross Valley Fire Department are responding to the scene in the area of Rutherford Drive and Bennit Avenue. […]
KTVU FOX 2
Homeless Santa Rosa man killed by fire after smoking fentanyl
SANTA ROSA, Calif. - An unhoused man in Santa Rosa is dead after accidentally setting himself on fire from smoking narcotics, officials said. Around 1 a.m. in the 1200 block of Santa Rosa Ave., the unnamed victim went behind a business and began smoking what is believed to be fentanyl. Shortly after using, he lay down with heatable gel pads in his pocket, according to authorities.
mendofever.com
Creekside Cabins a ‘Public Health Menace’—Inspectors Find RVs Draining Sewage Into Nearby Creek
The County of Mendocino has announced the imminent closure of the Creekside Cabins, an RV park north of Willits that has become the center of public attention after a sinkhole cut off the road in and out of the property over two weeks ago. A press release provided by the...
ksro.com
Mass Consolidation of Santa Rosa Schools Being Studied
The Santa Rosa City School Board is taking its next step toward consolidation. Last week, the board met to discuss three possible merger scenarios. The board decided to study one option that calls for full unification of the entire district. That would put Santa Rosa City Elementary and High School Districts and all eight of its elementary feeder districts into one. This move would break down the segregation existing in the city and its public schools. However, the full consolidation option appears to be the most expensive, as $21.3 million would be lost in “concentration grant funds and basic aid funding.”
kymkemp.com
‘Frozen River’ Causes Crash on Ukiah’s Lovers Lane
A Mendocino County Sheriff’s Office vehicle ended up in a roadside ditch this morning along Ukiah’s Lovers Lane. Thankfully, no one was injured. The exact sequence of the collision is unclear, but photographs of the scene sent to us by a passerby portray a red Dodge pick-up truck with front-end damage in the middle of Lover’s Lane. The MCSO patrol vehicle is wedged in a roadside ditch with visible damage to its passenger side.
