Springfield, MA

Supper held to appreciate Springfield firefighters

By Kristina D'Amours
WWLP
WWLP
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=01tVsE_0kM6plCQ00

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The John Boyle O’Reilly Club continuing a special monthly tradition Friday, members of the club holding a ‘supper’ and setting a table aside for first responders to eat for free.

On Friday night, the Springfield Fire Department enjoying a night of appreciation.

Richard Devine, of the John Boyle O’Reilly Club told 22News, “We are trying to reach out to the community for the first responders and appreciate all the hard work that they do. It should be year round that we respect and honor our first responders.”

Last month was the Springfield Police Department and the club plans to hold another tradition next month.

