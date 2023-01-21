Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Montana witness describes large disc-shaped object hovering over nearby peakRoger MarshMontana State
The richest woman in MontanaLuay RahilBozeman, MT
Whole Foods Market is Opening 1st Store in MontanaBryan DijkhuizenBozeman, MT
4 Amazing Pizza Places in MontanaAlina AndrasMontana State
Major grocery store chain set to open new location in MontanaKristen WaltersBozeman, MT
Related
montanarightnow.com
Celebration of Native American connection to Montana Lady Griz to be held this week
MISSOULA — In celebration of Montana's long and layered history with Native American peoples, the Lady Griz women's basketball program will hold special events this weekend. It's all part of an important two-game homestand that tips off Thursday at 7 p.m. when Montana hosts Big Sky Conference leader Sacramento State. The Hornets boast an impressive 6-1 mark in league play while UM is at 4-4 and hungry to end a two-game skid.
KULR8
Cat-Griz Insider Podcast: Brawl of the Wild sweep, football news
This week's episode of the Cat-Griz Insider Podcast mainly recaps the men's and women's basketball Brawls of the Wild, but it starts with some talk about fall sports. 406mtsports.com's Victor Flores touches on the departures of Montana defensive coordinator Kent Baer and defensive line coach Barry Sacks (2:00), the transfer of former Montana State running back Isaiah Ifanse and the introduction of Matt Hock as MSU head volleyball coach (12:19).
KULR8
Matt Houk retains Taylor Els on Montana State volleyball coaching staff
BOZEMAN — Taylor Els, who recently completed her second season as an assistant coach with the Montana State volleyball program, will remain on the Bobcat staff, announced MSU’s newly hired head coach Matt Houk on Tuesday. “I am excited to be keeping Taylor here on staff at MSU,”...
KULR8
Montana State's Duncan Hamilton, Colby Wilson named Big Sky men’s athletes of week
FARMINGTON, Utah — Following their conference-leading marks at the Bobcat Challenge, Montana State's Duncan Hamilton and Colby Wilson received the Big Sky Conference Indoor Track and Field Athlete of the Week awards, as announced by the conference office on Monday. On Saturday at the Bobcat Challenge, Hamilton won the...
KULR8
Rocky's Filip Johansson and Hilde Sato ski to slalom victories
Rocky Mountain College skiers Filip Johansson and Hilde Sato claimed victories in the Predator Cup slalom competition at Bridger Bowl near Bozeman on Sunday. Alexander Sehlberg of Rocky placed second in the slalom. Johansson had a combined time of 1:18.11, and Sehlberg had a two-run time of 1:20.57. For the...
Revisiting A Startling Montana State University Murder From 1990
It seems like the entire world has been captivated by the story of four students stabbed to death in off-campus housing near the University of Idaho in Moscow. The investigation into the stabbings is currently underway. A suspect, Bryan Kohberger, was arrested in January and more details about the gruesome murders have been made available to the public. A preliminary hearing is scheduled to begin the week of June 26. Click here for the latest updates regarding the investigation.
This Montana Town Announces Huge Idea And It’s A Game Changer.
You might be surprised to learn that this popular Montana location isn't an actual "town", but there are plans to change that. This destination in Southwest Montana has constant traffic year-round from tourists and locals. This area has everything you want in a Montana town, delicious food, fantastic outdoor activities, and is close to everything you might need. The interesting part about this town is that it's technically not a municipality. Well, that might change now.
Bozeman Rent Got You Broke? Save Hundreds In This Montana Town
The apartment search in Bozeman is always a memorable one. Finding something within budget, does it allow pets, is it ground floor, how far from work will I be. The list goes on and on. In the last couple of months, rent prices in Bozeman have decreased a bit but...
Can This Be Possible? Here’s The Top 5 Poorest Cities In Montana.
Over the last few years, Montana has become one of those states of the has and has not. As the wealthy continue to flock here, it's caused home prices to skyrocket, which in turn has caused a whole lot of hard-working Montanans to struggle to make ends meet. I was...
etxview.com
Crowd gathers for Bozeman's 14th annual March for Life
Catherine Aubrecht had a very early introduction to mortality in her family. She grew up in a big Midwestern city, where she witnessed the death of her parents’ marriage. Later on, at age 7, her grandfather died. Her great aunt died two months later. “I was about 8 years...
This Fantastic Montana Establishment Needs Your Help Immediately
One of Montana's most iconic establishments needs your help, or it could be gone forever. Pine Creek Lodge is a very special place. The popular indoor/outdoor concert venue in the Paradise Valley between Livingston and the north entrance of Yellowstone National Park features campsites, cabins, and a full restaurant to accommodate concertgoers. If you've been lucky enough to catch a show at Pine Creek Lodge, you're lucky enough.
Montana Beware: Bozeman Folks Are Moving To These 5 Montana Towns
Bozeman residents are on the move - but they're trying very hard to stay IN Montana. Some people can't afford housing in the Bozeman area, others are simply not interested in the rapid growth that has taken over the Gallatin Valley. There are so many different reason for people to...
Son saves family from mobile home blaze in Montana
BOZEMAN, Mont.—Jessica Kirkland was asleep when the fire started. Her dog stirred, slowly waking her up. Then Kirkland’s son burst into her room, and told her that the house was full of smoke. Kirkland got out of bed and went to her daughter’s room. She opened the door, and recalled that the room was filled with smoke. Luckily, her daughter was asleep on the couch. ...
The Bozeman Airport Has Exciting Plans For More Food Options
For many people who wait until the last minute to get on their flights and need a food option, we have some good news. The Bozeman Yellowstone International Airport had a record-breaking 2022 with over 2.2 million passengers traveling in and out of Bozeman. The Bozeman Airport has made efforts to deal with the massive surge of people, such as adding a new parking lot for short and long-term parking, and they even revamped the arrivals and departures drop-off locations.
etxview.com
Open enrollment, K-12 inflation money lead public education bills in Legislature
Public education officials and advocates think there could be change in store for school rules coming out of Montana’s 2023 Legislative session. “I think that adds to the anticipation this time,” said Bozeman Schools Superintendent Casey Bertram. “It feels like there are potentially significant changes in some of those bills. It’s whether they get traction in the Legislature or not.”
Victims identified in Friday's semi-truck crash
The two people killed in an early morning crash on Friday, Jan. 20, 2023, in Bozeman have been identified.
The richest woman in Montana
Cargill is the largest privately owned company in the U.S. This Minnesota-based company made 12 Cargill family members billionaires. Today, I will talk about the story behind the richest member who lives in Bozeman, Montana. Her name is Marianne Liebmann. Her net worth exceeds $4.1 billion, making her the 261 richest person in the country.
Comments / 0