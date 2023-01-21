ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebration of Native American connection to Montana Lady Griz to be held this week

MISSOULA — In celebration of Montana's long and layered history with Native American peoples, the Lady Griz women's basketball program will hold special events this weekend. It's all part of an important two-game homestand that tips off Thursday at 7 p.m. when Montana hosts Big Sky Conference leader Sacramento State. The Hornets boast an impressive 6-1 mark in league play while UM is at 4-4 and hungry to end a two-game skid.
Cat-Griz Insider Podcast: Brawl of the Wild sweep, football news

This week's episode of the Cat-Griz Insider Podcast mainly recaps the men's and women's basketball Brawls of the Wild, but it starts with some talk about fall sports. 406mtsports.com's Victor Flores touches on the departures of Montana defensive coordinator Kent Baer and defensive line coach Barry Sacks (2:00), the transfer of former Montana State running back Isaiah Ifanse and the introduction of Matt Hock as MSU head volleyball coach (12:19).
Rocky's Filip Johansson and Hilde Sato ski to slalom victories

Rocky Mountain College skiers Filip Johansson and Hilde Sato claimed victories in the Predator Cup slalom competition at Bridger Bowl near Bozeman on Sunday. Alexander Sehlberg of Rocky placed second in the slalom. Johansson had a combined time of 1:18.11, and Sehlberg had a two-run time of 1:20.57. For the...
Revisiting A Startling Montana State University Murder From 1990

It seems like the entire world has been captivated by the story of four students stabbed to death in off-campus housing near the University of Idaho in Moscow. The investigation into the stabbings is currently underway. A suspect, Bryan Kohberger, was arrested in January and more details about the gruesome murders have been made available to the public. A preliminary hearing is scheduled to begin the week of June 26. Click here for the latest updates regarding the investigation.
This Montana Town Announces Huge Idea And It’s A Game Changer.

You might be surprised to learn that this popular Montana location isn't an actual "town", but there are plans to change that. This destination in Southwest Montana has constant traffic year-round from tourists and locals. This area has everything you want in a Montana town, delicious food, fantastic outdoor activities, and is close to everything you might need. The interesting part about this town is that it's technically not a municipality. Well, that might change now.
Crowd gathers for Bozeman's 14th annual March for Life

Catherine Aubrecht had a very early introduction to mortality in her family. She grew up in a big Midwestern city, where she witnessed the death of her parents’ marriage. Later on, at age 7, her grandfather died. Her great aunt died two months later. “I was about 8 years...
This Fantastic Montana Establishment Needs Your Help Immediately

One of Montana's most iconic establishments needs your help, or it could be gone forever. Pine Creek Lodge is a very special place. The popular indoor/outdoor concert venue in the Paradise Valley between Livingston and the north entrance of Yellowstone National Park features campsites, cabins, and a full restaurant to accommodate concertgoers. If you've been lucky enough to catch a show at Pine Creek Lodge, you're lucky enough.
Son saves family from mobile home blaze in Montana

BOZEMAN, Mont.—Jessica Kirkland was asleep when the fire started. Her dog stirred, slowly waking her up. Then Kirkland’s son burst into her room, and told her that the house was full of smoke. Kirkland got out of bed and went to her daughter’s room. She opened the door, and recalled that the room was filled with smoke. Luckily, her daughter was asleep on the couch. ...
The Bozeman Airport Has Exciting Plans For More Food Options

For many people who wait until the last minute to get on their flights and need a food option, we have some good news. The Bozeman Yellowstone International Airport had a record-breaking 2022 with over 2.2 million passengers traveling in and out of Bozeman. The Bozeman Airport has made efforts to deal with the massive surge of people, such as adding a new parking lot for short and long-term parking, and they even revamped the arrivals and departures drop-off locations.
Open enrollment, K-12 inflation money lead public education bills in Legislature

Public education officials and advocates think there could be change in store for school rules coming out of Montana’s 2023 Legislative session. “I think that adds to the anticipation this time,” said Bozeman Schools Superintendent Casey Bertram. “It feels like there are potentially significant changes in some of those bills. It’s whether they get traction in the Legislature or not.”
The richest woman in Montana

Cargill is the largest privately owned company in the U.S. This Minnesota-based company made 12 Cargill family members billionaires. Today, I will talk about the story behind the richest member who lives in Bozeman, Montana. Her name is Marianne Liebmann. Her net worth exceeds $4.1 billion, making her the 261 richest person in the country.
