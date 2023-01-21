BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — Idaho Freedom Caucus Co-Chair Senator Tammy Nichols released the "Education Freedom Act" on Tuesday, according to a recent press release. The release says the Act will create Freedom in Education Savings Accounts (ESAs) for Idaho families with K-12th grade students and will allow money to follow the student so parents can access the educational services and providers that work best for their children.

