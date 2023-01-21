Read full article on original website
Related
Post Register
Idaho Freedom Caucus Co-Chair sponsors "Education Freedom Act"
BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — Idaho Freedom Caucus Co-Chair Senator Tammy Nichols released the "Education Freedom Act" on Tuesday, according to a recent press release. The release says the Act will create Freedom in Education Savings Accounts (ESAs) for Idaho families with K-12th grade students and will allow money to follow the student so parents can access the educational services and providers that work best for their children.
Post Register
7 killed in Northern California agricultural area
HALF MOON BAY, California — 7 people were fatally shot in a Northern California agricultural area and a man suspected in the killings is in custody, authorities and local lawmakers said. California state Sen. Josh Becker, who represents the area, said at least seven people were killed in separate...
Post Register
Police report details what led to Georgia player's arrest
ATHENS, Ga. (AP) — Georgia football transfer Rodarius “Rara” Thomas was arrested for blocking the door to a campus dorm room and causing injuries to a 17-year-old girl during an argument, a police report says. The incident resulted in a felony charge of false imprisonment against the...
Post Register
The trip of a lifetime: Treasure Valley boy gets his wish
BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — 11-year-old Michael Joel was diagnosed with a rare heart condition called Tetralogy of Fallot. So far, he's had multiple open heart surgeries and is expected to have two more. "Just a tad bit nervous, but it's scary," Michael said. But the Make-A-Wish Foundation is giving...
Comments / 0