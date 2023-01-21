TOLEDO, Ohio — The Lucas County Canine Care and Control will host a low-cost vaccination and microchip clinic this week. LC4 says costs for the clinic will be $10 for each vaccination and only $5 for deworming. Monthly flea and tick prevention will be available for purchase at $18 for one-month flea and tick prevention and $50 for three-month flea and tick prevention. New 2023 dog licenses will also be available for $25 each.

LUCAS COUNTY, OH ・ 2 DAYS AGO