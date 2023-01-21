ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Toledo, OH

Comments / 1

Mike McMahon
4d ago

If it was not for Katie Moline, our city be without hope. She is the only one who is not drunk on the “Free money” we were given by the Feds. Unlike the Federal Government, we can’t print money to save us from insolvency. If the city does not pay attention to the warning she has Brito their attention, We are all doomed. Even Carty won’t be able to save us!

Reply
2
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WTOL 11

Perrysburg City Administrator to resign Feb. 10

PERRYSBURG, Ohio — Perrysburg's City Administrator Bridgette Kabat will resign from her position on Feb. 10, the city of Perrysburg announced Monday. Kabat notified Mayor Tom Mackin in a letter Monday that she had accepted a position with a new employer in northwest Ohio. The search for a new...
PERRYSBURG, OH
WTOL 11

Toledo's largest Asian supermarket opens on Secor Road

TOLEDO, Ohio — Kirin Asian Mart is ringing in the new year by ringing up customers eagerly shopping at Toledo's largest Asian supermarket. Although the family-owned store on Secor Road in west Toledo specializes in Asian groceries and goods, its owners aim for a wide appeal. Toledo's diversity is what drew store manager Vicky Wang's family to the Glass City to open a second supermarket around 20 years after opening their first near Ann Arbor.
TOLEDO, OH
WTOL 11

Toledo tenant without heat for more than 2 months

TOLEDO, Ohio — As Toledo deals with impending subfreezing temperatures and accumulating snow, many are bundling up or staying home. But some don't have the luxury of a warm home. Michael Degler lives in the Warren Sherman neighborhood of central Toledo. He woke up one day in November in...
TOLEDO, OH
crawfordcountynow.com

Northwest Ohio expected to receive brunt of weather system

BOWLING GREEN—A storm system will arrive in northwest Ohio by midnight tonight, bringing several inches of snow and winds. The Ohio Department of Transportation (ODOT) is preparing for the following:. The weather system is expected to enter northwest Ohio by as early as 11 p.m. or midnight tonight. The...
OHIO STATE
13abc.com

City of Toledo issues a water boil advisory

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A boil advisory is in effect as of Saturday at 1 p.m. for a part of Toledo, according to the City of Toledo news release. According to the City, the Boil Advisory is in effect for the area bounded by Grantwood Drive between Drummond Road to Stannard Drive. The advisory also affects 4254 Kingsmoor Drive.
TOLEDO, OH
13abc.com

ProMedica Toledo Hospital named one of 50 best hospitals in America

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - ProMedica Toledo Hospital announced Tuesday that for the sixth year in a row, they have been named one of the 50 best hospitals in America for 2023, according to research by Healthgrades. The achievement puts ProMedica Toledo Hospital in the top 1% of hospitals nationwide for...
TOLEDO, OH
13abc.com

Rosemary Apartments demolition gives family closure

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A chorus of cheers arose as the Rosemary Apartments began to crumble Friday morning. “It’s been over six years we’ve been fighting to get this building down,” said Kerri Sorrell, the mother of a 16-year-old who died inside the building . “No more chances of someone else getting injured.”
TOLEDO, OH
WTOL 11

LC4 to host low-cost vaccination and microchip clinic

TOLEDO, Ohio — The Lucas County Canine Care and Control will host a low-cost vaccination and microchip clinic this week. LC4 says costs for the clinic will be $10 for each vaccination and only $5 for deworming. Monthly flea and tick prevention will be available for purchase at $18 for one-month flea and tick prevention and $50 for three-month flea and tick prevention. New 2023 dog licenses will also be available for $25 each.
LUCAS COUNTY, OH
WTOL 11

WTOL 11

Toledo, OH
25K+
Followers
10K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

Northwest Ohio local news

 https://www.wtol.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy