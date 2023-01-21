Read full article on original website
Mike McMahon
4d ago
If it was not for Katie Moline, our city be without hope. She is the only one who is not drunk on the “Free money” we were given by the Feds. Unlike the Federal Government, we can’t print money to save us from insolvency. If the city does not pay attention to the warning she has Brito their attention, We are all doomed. Even Carty won’t be able to save us!
Council bill to curb gun violence by working with community organizations tabled Tuesday
TOLEDO, Ohio — The main sponsor of a Toledo City Council bill to curb gun violence in the city tabled the resolution Tuesday because it didn't have the necessary votes to pass. Council member George Sarantou said he does not expect the resolution, also sponsored by council members Theresa...
Waterville City Council sends amphitheater referendum to Lucas County Board of Elections
WATERVILLE, Ohio — A referendum on the Waterville amphitheater will be heading to the Lucas County Board of Elections. Volunteers with the group "Not In My Backyard" collected over 1,000 signatures to petition Waterville City Council to send the controversial amphitheater to the ballot and to voters. On Monday,...
Perrysburg City Administrator to resign Feb. 10
PERRYSBURG, Ohio — Perrysburg's City Administrator Bridgette Kabat will resign from her position on Feb. 10, the city of Perrysburg announced Monday. Kabat notified Mayor Tom Mackin in a letter Monday that she had accepted a position with a new employer in northwest Ohio. The search for a new...
Council sends Waterville amphitheater proposal to BOE for potential voter referendum
WATERVILLE, Ohio (WTVG) - Waterville City Council voted to leave the decision to build an amphitheater in the community to voters but there’s one more hurdle to clear first before that can happen. Council met Monday night to decide whether to repeal its previous approval to build the controversial...
Democrats and Republicans have Different Plans for State Pension Tax Cut
Lansing, MI – Taxes on retiree’s pensions are a topic of discussion in Lansing with the new legislature…one controlled by Democrats for the first time in about 4 decades. The agenda, first unveiled by the newly elected House and Senate leadership earlier this year, will look to...
Toledo's largest Asian supermarket opens on Secor Road
TOLEDO, Ohio — Kirin Asian Mart is ringing in the new year by ringing up customers eagerly shopping at Toledo's largest Asian supermarket. Although the family-owned store on Secor Road in west Toledo specializes in Asian groceries and goods, its owners aim for a wide appeal. Toledo's diversity is what drew store manager Vicky Wang's family to the Glass City to open a second supermarket around 20 years after opening their first near Ann Arbor.
Waterville’s mayor says he’s setting the record straight on amphitheater
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - At Monday night’s Waterville City Council meeting, residents piled into council chambers to hear members vote on a resolution regarding the controversial amphitheater proposal. The meeting location had a capacity of 48 people but that did not stop some community members from listening in from the outside.
Family of Stone Foltz settles wrongful death lawsuit against BGSU
COLUMBUS, Ohio — The parents of Stone Foltz and their attorney announced Monday that they have reached a record $2.9 million settlement with Bowling Green State University regarding the 2021 hazing death of their son. In a joint statement, BGSU and the Foltz family said Stone's death would remain...
Toledo tenant without heat for more than 2 months
TOLEDO, Ohio — As Toledo deals with impending subfreezing temperatures and accumulating snow, many are bundling up or staying home. But some don't have the luxury of a warm home. Michael Degler lives in the Warren Sherman neighborhood of central Toledo. He woke up one day in November in...
Northwest Ohio expected to receive brunt of weather system
BOWLING GREEN—A storm system will arrive in northwest Ohio by midnight tonight, bringing several inches of snow and winds. The Ohio Department of Transportation (ODOT) is preparing for the following:. The weather system is expected to enter northwest Ohio by as early as 11 p.m. or midnight tonight. The...
Children's Mentoring Connection cuts ribbon on new Findlay location
FINDLAY, Ohio — The Children's Mentoring Connections of Hancock County, a nonprofit that has been pairing children with adult volunteer mentors for decades, now has a new home at The Family Center in north Findlay. The volunteers help the youths ages six to 14 through school, new hobbies or...
City of Toledo issues a water boil advisory
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A boil advisory is in effect as of Saturday at 1 p.m. for a part of Toledo, according to the City of Toledo news release. According to the City, the Boil Advisory is in effect for the area bounded by Grantwood Drive between Drummond Road to Stannard Drive. The advisory also affects 4254 Kingsmoor Drive.
Toledo's residential roads program makes neighbors, small business owners happy
TOLEDO, Ohio — In early January, the city of Toledo announced plans to rehab nearly 70 miles of roads in 2023. The Toledo Department of Transportation Residential Roads Program plans to resurface 105 residential streets, patch and seal 44 streets and overlay 24 unimproved streets. One of those streets,...
Video: Train derails in Huron County
Emergency responders are currently at the scene of a train derailment in Huron County.
Some parking bans, snow emergencies remain in NE Ohio
Several Northeast Ohio schools are closed or on delay after the area was slammed with snow for much of Sunday.
ProMedica Toledo Hospital named one of 50 best hospitals in America
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - ProMedica Toledo Hospital announced Tuesday that for the sixth year in a row, they have been named one of the 50 best hospitals in America for 2023, according to research by Healthgrades. The achievement puts ProMedica Toledo Hospital in the top 1% of hospitals nationwide for...
Cold case: 2 brothers arrested in Ohio in connection with headless, handless body found in Michigan farmer's field in 1997
Two brothers who live in Ohio have been arrested in connection with a decades-old cold case murder in Michigan. A body was found in a Lenawee County field without a head or hands in 1997.
Rosemary Apartments demolition gives family closure
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A chorus of cheers arose as the Rosemary Apartments began to crumble Friday morning. “It’s been over six years we’ve been fighting to get this building down,” said Kerri Sorrell, the mother of a 16-year-old who died inside the building . “No more chances of someone else getting injured.”
LC4 to host low-cost vaccination and microchip clinic
TOLEDO, Ohio — The Lucas County Canine Care and Control will host a low-cost vaccination and microchip clinic this week. LC4 says costs for the clinic will be $10 for each vaccination and only $5 for deworming. Monthly flea and tick prevention will be available for purchase at $18 for one-month flea and tick prevention and $50 for three-month flea and tick prevention. New 2023 dog licenses will also be available for $25 each.
UToledo partners with Justice for Sierah to raise money for self-defense program
TOLEDO, Ohio — Community members at Saturday’s University of Toledo women’s basketball game honored UToledo student Sierah Joughin - who was kidnapped and murdered in 2016. Sierah’s family has been working for years to keep her memory alive - from advocating for the adoption of Sierah's Law,...
