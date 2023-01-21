Read full article on original website
Little Boy Slips Note To Cop, Who Reads It And Leaps From His Seat
9-year-old Noah was having breakfast with his mom at Denny’s when he saw a police officer sitting on his own at a nearby table. Noah instantly became nervous, he knew he wanted to do something but wasn’t sure what.
Virginia woman rolls her husband over 39 times with her SUV after waking him up to see her grandmother in bed with him.
Last night in Richmond, Virginia, a lady who discovered her husband having sex with her own grandmother reacted violently, carelessly driving over him with her car and repeatedly rolling over his body.
Police Officer Pulls Woman Over And Tells Her To Pop The Trunk, Doesn’t Realize He’s On Camera
County Henrico in Virginia One man determined that performing his job duties as a police officer for Henrico County, Virginia, was insufficient. The county officer stopped his squad car when he noticed a driver in need, and he did something unexpected for Chy-Niece Thacker.
The 6-year-old Virginia student who shot his teacher wanted to light another teacher on fire and watch her die
The 6-year-old who shot his teacher allegedly wrote a note to another teacher saying he wanted to light her on fire and watch her die. The boy's wish for that teacher was not carried out. However, his first-grade teacher Abigail Zwerner at Richneck Elementary School in Newport News, Virginia was shot in the chest for no apparent reason with a 9mm Taurus handgun on January 6, 2023.
Man Arrested In Upstate New York After Pumping Gas For 3 Hours
A New Jersey man is accused of stealing a lot of gas in Upstate New York. On Thursday, New York State Police announced more charges in a fuel theft investigation. New York State Police add charges against New Jersey man in a fuel theft investigation. On January 9, 2023, New...
Woman Rents Son His Own Apartment After Learning That Husband Had Been Sabotaging His Job Applications to Keep Him Home
After a father secretly canceled his adult son's job applications to keep him at home to take care of his younger disabled brother, the mother, in response, rented an apartment for him to live in and encouraged him to find a job and become financially independent. Recently, she took to Reddit to explain what had happened.
Woman Inherits Money From Her Mother and Is Blindsided When Husband’s Family Expected Her to Pay For Their Dinner
A woman recently inherited money from her mother, which triggered a family feud during one evening that was supposed to be about celebration. Apparently, unbeknownst to her, the family expected her to cover their expenses that night. So she took to Reddit to explain her situation.
Parents Sued Their Abandoned Daughter for Not Buying Brother’s Apartment
A Chinese couple who had abandoned their daughter as a toddler returned to her life many years later when they became aware of her financial success and asked her to purchase a house for her younger brother.
Victoria Gotti’s Long Island Mansion Goes to the Bank
Victoria Gotti’s abandoned 7,000-square-foot columned mansion has a new owner: the bank, Page Six reports. Real estate records show JP Morgan Chase National Bank paid $2.65 million for the spread in Westbury, Long Island, in an auction last year after it was subject to foreclosure. The opulent home was featured prominently on the reality show Growing Up Gotti, but the family moved out after the feds raided, reportedly as part of a tax investigation, in 2016. Victoria Gotti, the daughter of “Teflon Don” John Gotti, had no immediate comment.Read it at Page Six
Toddlers 2 years, 5 months left by parents sleeping in a hotel room, mother loses children and husband in the same day
In a turn of events that swung from bad to worst, a mother of two is being charged with child endangerment. Dax Tejera, then an ABC News executive producer, and his wife Veronica left their two children aged 2 years and 5 months sleeping alone in their hotel room in New York. They went for dinner to a restaurant about a block and a half away.
Couple finds 47 coins dating 1920-1960 buried in the sand: 'And about 26 or 27 of them were full silver coins'
I don't own a metal detector, but I've been thinking about buying one to use in the new year. Metal detecting is a great way to get outside and explore the world around you.
In 2017, a 15-year-old girl snuck out to meet a man and never came back. Then, her parents made a shocking discovery.
15-year-old Sophie Reeder was born to Patrick Reeder and Nicole Twist, who divorced when she was two. Loved ones described Sophie as an introvert who liked all types of music and mostly kept to herself.
Man slams woman's head against Brooklyn subway door in unprovoked attack
A man slammed a woman’s head into a subway train door in an unprovoked attack in Brooklyn, police said Friday as they released video of a suspect.
NYC scammer steals thousands of dollars from good Samaritans who lent phone: police
A man stole thousands of dollars from two people who lent him their phones after he told them a bogus story about being locked out of his apartment, police said.
The Couple That Stole $3.6 Billion worth of Bitcoin
In March 2022, the US Government seized $3.6 Billion in stolen Bitcoin from this couple:. Yes.. really, this couple. Here’s a quick background on Ilya Lichtenstein and his wife Heather Morgan:
Chase ATMs in NYC closing early over ‘rising crime’ and ‘vagrancy’
Crime is making it a lot harder to get cash in the Big Apple. You can bank on it. Chase Bank is locking up multiple around-the-clock ATMs early “due to rising crime.” “Our apologies. We decide (sic) to close several ATM vestibules at 5 PM or 6 PM, aligning the hours of service to that of the normal branch hours, due to rising crime and vagrancy that occurred in these previously 24/7 vestibules,” Chase tweeted this week. But the bank was cagey about the extent of the cutbacks. “For the safety of our customers and employees, we may temporarily close some ATMs overnight,” a Chase...
Missing Teacher Allegedly Fed to Crocodiles by Boyfriend
Three months ago, an Australian music teacher disappeared without a trace in Africa. After an extensive search and investigation, it’s been revealed that he was allegedly poisoned and thrown into a river teeming with crocodiles in the Republic of the Congo. Mark Ciavarella, a 57-year-old English and music teacher,...
Woman, 74, found dead with hands, feet tied in Upper West Side apartment: 'It's unbelievable'
A 74-year-old woman was found bound and killed in her Upper West Side apartment this week, police said Friday.
Crucial clue emerges in Murdaugh family murders as docs reveal son sent Snapchat minutes before execution style killing
A SNAPCHAT video could be a key piece of evidence in the trial against a lawyer who is accused of killing his wife and son. Alex Murdaugh's son Paul sent the Snapchat to friends minutes before his father allegedly killed him execution-style, new court filings have revealed. Alex Murdaugh, a...
Fox News meteorologist Adam Klotz says he was attacked on New York City subway by a group of teens
Fox News meteorologist Adam Klotz says he was attacked on a New York City subway by a group of teens over the weekend. In a series of Instagram Story posts, Klotz, whose face appeared bruised up, said it happened early Sunday on a No. 1 train in the Chelsea neighborhood of Manhattan after he told the teens to stop harassing an older passenger in the subway car.
