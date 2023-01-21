ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 1

Related
Margaret Minnicks

The 6-year-old Virginia student who shot his teacher wanted to light another teacher on fire and watch her die

The 6-year-old who shot his teacher allegedly wrote a note to another teacher saying he wanted to light her on fire and watch her die. The boy's wish for that teacher was not carried out. However, his first-grade teacher Abigail Zwerner at Richneck Elementary School in Newport News, Virginia was shot in the chest for no apparent reason with a 9mm Taurus handgun on January 6, 2023.
NEWPORT NEWS, VA
TheDailyBeast

Victoria Gotti’s Long Island Mansion Goes to the Bank

Victoria Gotti’s abandoned 7,000-square-foot columned mansion has a new owner: the bank, Page Six reports. Real estate records show JP Morgan Chase National Bank paid $2.65 million for the spread in Westbury, Long Island, in an auction last year after it was subject to foreclosure. The opulent home was featured prominently on the reality show Growing Up Gotti, but the family moved out after the feds raided, reportedly as part of a tax investigation, in 2016. Victoria Gotti, the daughter of “Teflon Don” John Gotti, had no immediate comment.Read it at Page Six
WESTBURY, NY
Pete Lakeman

Toddlers 2 years, 5 months left by parents sleeping in a hotel room, mother loses children and husband in the same day

In a turn of events that swung from bad to worst, a mother of two is being charged with child endangerment. Dax Tejera, then an ABC News executive producer, and his wife Veronica left their two children aged 2 years and 5 months sleeping alone in their hotel room in New York. They went for dinner to a restaurant about a block and a half away.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
New York Post

Chase ATMs in NYC closing early over ‘rising crime’ and ‘vagrancy’

Crime is making it a lot harder to get cash in the Big Apple. You can bank on it. Chase Bank is locking up multiple around-the-clock ATMs early “due to rising crime.” “Our apologies. We decide (sic) to close several ATM vestibules at 5 PM or 6 PM, aligning the hours of service to that of the normal branch hours, due to rising crime and vagrancy that occurred in these previously 24/7 vestibules,” Chase tweeted this week. But the bank was cagey about the extent of the cutbacks. “For the safety of our customers and employees, we may temporarily close some ATMs overnight,” a Chase...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Outsider.com

Missing Teacher Allegedly Fed to Crocodiles by Boyfriend

Three months ago, an Australian music teacher disappeared without a trace in Africa. After an extensive search and investigation, it’s been revealed that he was allegedly poisoned and thrown into a river teeming with crocodiles in the Republic of the Congo. Mark Ciavarella, a 57-year-old English and music teacher,...
CBS News

Fox News meteorologist Adam Klotz says he was attacked on New York City subway by a group of teens

Fox News meteorologist Adam Klotz says he was attacked on a New York City subway by a group of teens over the weekend. In a series of Instagram Story posts, Klotz, whose face appeared bruised up, said it happened early Sunday on a No. 1 train in the Chelsea neighborhood of Manhattan after he told the teens to stop harassing an older passenger in the subway car.
NEW YORK CITY, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy