Fox11online.com
Not guilty plea in Fond du Lac County fentanyl bust
FOND DU LAC (WLUK) -- One of the alleged ringleaders of a drug distribution operation pleaded not guilty Monday. Melvin Kemp faces two charges, manufacture and delivery of amphetamine and narcotics. No trial date was set. He returns to court March 29 for a status conference, court records show. The...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Fond du Lac fatal crash, 'repeat drunk driver' gets $1M bond
FOND DU LAC, Wis. - An Oshkosh man charged with homicide by intoxicated use of a vehicle had cash bond set at $1 million, Fond du Lac County District Attorney Eric Toney announced Friday, Jan. 20. In a news release, Toney said 56-year-old Brian Sippel is a "repeat drunk driver"...
Fox11online.com
Trial begins for former student accused of stabbing police officer
OSHKOSH (WLUK) -- A trial is starting this week for a man who allegedly stabbed a police liaison officer at Oshkosh West High School. Jury selection took place Monday for Grant Fuhrman. He is charged with one count of attempted first-degree intentional homicide for the December 2019 incident. Prosecutors say...
Fox11online.com
Man critically injured in Appleton shooting
APPLETON (WLUK) -- Appleton police say they are looking for the suspect in a shooting that left a man in critical condition. Just after 8 p.m. Sunday, officers were called to the 1200 block of North Briarcliff Drive for a report of a man bleeding in the middle of the road.
Fox11online.com
Shawano man convicted of attempted homicide after stabbing ex-girlfriend
SHAWANO (WLUK) -- Allen Ortiz-Corporan was convicted Monday of attempted first-degree intentional homicide for a January 2021 stabbing. Ortiz-Corporan also pleaded no contest to counts of burglary and threatening an officer. Sentencing is scheduled for April 18, court records show. Seven other counts were dismissed. According to the criminal complaint,...
Fox11online.com
Manitowoc police looking for witnesses to intersection crash
MANITOWOC (WLUK) -- The Manitowoc Police Department is looking for witnesses to a two-vehicle crash over the weekend. It happened Sunday around 11:30 a.m. at the intersection of Waldo Boulevard and N. 11th Street. A grey car was driving westbound on Waldo Boulevard and a silver SUV was driving northbound...
Fox11online.com
Trial date set for Neenah murder suspect
OSHKOSH (WLUK) - An April 3 trial date has been set for one suspect in a Neenah murder, while another man arrested during the investigation was sentenced on an unrelated charge. Mandel Roy is charged with felony murder for the April, 2021, death of Rodger Ridgeway outside a Neenah tavern....
Fox11online.com
Oshkosh police investigating dead dog found in dumpster
OSHKOSH (WLUK) -- A dog was found deceased inside a dumpster in Oshkosh. Officers were dispatched to the multi-tenant property in the 3900 block of Oregon Street around 8:19 a.m. Monday. The dog is described as female, tan in color and is possibly a terrier mix. At this time, officers...
Fox11online.com
Dodge County rollover leads to power lines over road, OWI arrest
TOWN OF CALAMUS (WLUK) -- 55-year-old Hector Espinal Aries of Madison was arrested for operating while intoxicated Sunday. Police were called to a single-vehicle rollover crash on US Highway 151 north of E. Salem Rd. just after 2:00 p.m. Aries was taken to the hospital. Power lines were damaged. They...
Fox11online.com
Woman convicted in mail fraud and theft case, could face more charges
APPLETON (WLUK) – Danika Viasana was convicted Monday of multiple identity theft and drug charges – but could still face more charges. Viasana, 33, was already facing charges in Outagamie, and Calumet counties when investigators issued a warning in March that mail was being stolen from mailboxes, and warned the information could be used in identity theft and fraud cases. A few days later, two people were arrested in a traffic stop, and police found about 500 pieces of mail from more than 200 homes and businesses. Deputies then searched a hotel room in Kimberly where Viasana and a man were living, and found more stolen mail.
Fox11online.com
Twin moms get a Monday morning makeover
APPLETON (WLUK) -- Double the fun with this Monday Morning Makeover! Twins Ashley and Amber, from Manitowoc, are looking for new styles that fit their individual personalities. The twins are busy moms, each with a set of their own twins at home. Josif Wittnik gave them brand new looks with...
Fox11online.com
Check out Bitter Neumann's Anniversary Sale on Feb. 17th & 18th
Dan from Bitter Neumann joined the Living with Amy show to talk about their Anniversary & President's Day Sales coming up at their locations. Dan also talk about their Hansen Furniture location in Waupaca and everything it has to offer. Watch for more information. Bitter Neumann is a family owned...
Fox11online.com
Kewaunee native Robin Mueller sworn in as city's first female police chief
KEWAUNEE (WLUK) -- Kewaunee is entering a new era of leadership for its police department. Robin Mueller, previously the department's assistant police chief, became the city's first female police chief Monday. A Kewaunee native, Mueller was also the city's first female police officer. She was sworn in following the recognition...
Fox11online.com
HSGT: De Pere, Kaukauna and Bay Port record wins
GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- Tuesday night in High School Game Time, De Pere topped Bay Port 76-53 in a boys basketball game, while Kaukauna held off Neenah 67-60. In girls basketball, Bay Port beat De Pere 53-41. And in boys swimming, Bay Port defeated Sheboygan North to win another FRCC...
Fox11online.com
'It definitely created fear:' Northeast Wisconsin organization reacts to LA mass shooting
APPLETON (WLUK) -- Asian American organizations in Northeast Wisconsin are shaken up by the mass shooting in California. The Northeast Wisconsin Chinese Association celebrated Lunar New Year in Grand Chute on Saturday. Later that night, members of the association were saddened to hear about a fatal mass shooting after a...
Fox11online.com
Power restored in Denmark area
DENMARK (WLUK) -- The lights are on once again the Denmark area after a substation sustained damage Tuesday morning. Wisconsin Public Service's outage map showed two outages in the area of its electrical substation at 4563 Denmark Rd. About 3,600 customers were without power. The power was restored at 12:15...
Fox11online.com
Brown County receives complaint about Native American statue and mural at courthouse
BROWN COUNTY (WLUK) -- Brown County is being asked to remove a statue and painting from the courthouse. At least one Native American says they are offensive. The courthouse is on the National Registrar for Historic Places, which could play a role if the complaint is addressed. The "Spirit of...
Fox11online.com
Coast Guard to close southern Green Bay for commercial traffic
GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- The Coast Guard will be closing southern Green Bay for commercial traffic use. In a press release, the Captain of the Port Sector Lake Michigan will be closing the waters of southern Green Bay to commercial vessel traffic starting on Wednesday, January 25th at noon. This...
Fox11online.com
Taproom Takeover to benefit damaged children's museum
SHEBOYGAN (WLUK) -- A Christmas Day cold snap caused the pipes to burst at the Above and Beyond Children's Museum in Sheboygan. Damage from ice and water affected all four floors of the building and forced the closure of the museum until repairs can be made. A Taproom Takeover at 3 Sheeps Brewery will be a family friendly event to raise funds to help open the museum doors again.
Fox11online.com
Boys & Girls Club of Oshkosh gives update on construction project
OSHKOSH (WLUK) -- A five-part construction plan for the Boys & Girls Club of Oshkosh is moving along. The project will expand the club’s elementary and middle school age spaces, create a new teen center, add a new playground and multi-purpose field, a community center and a second gym.
