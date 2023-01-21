ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Big Sky, MT

96.7 KISS FM

The Bozeman Airport Has Exciting Plans For More Food Options

For many people who wait until the last minute to get on their flights and need a food option, this will be a hit with them. The Bozeman Yellowstone International Airport had a record-breaking 2022 with over 2.2 million passengers traveling in and out of Bozeman. The Bozeman Airport has made efforts to deal with the massive surge of people, such as adding a new parking lot for short and long-term parking, and they even revamped the arrivals and departures drop-off locations.
BOZEMAN, MT
96.7 KISS FM

This Montana Town Announces Huge Idea And It’s A Game Changer.

You might be surprised to learn that this popular Montana location isn't an actual "town", but there are plans to change that. This destination in Southwest Montana has constant traffic year-round from tourists and locals. This area has everything you want in a Montana town, delicious food, fantastic outdoor activities, and is close to everything you might need. The interesting part about this town is that it's technically not a municipality. Well, that might change now.
BIG SKY, MT
The Moose 95.1 FM

This Fantastic Montana Establishment Needs Your Help Immediately

One of Montana's most iconic establishments needs your help, or it could be gone forever. Pine Creek Lodge is a very special place. The popular indoor/outdoor concert venue in the Paradise Valley between Livingston and the north entrance of Yellowstone National Park features campsites, cabins, and a full restaurant to accommodate concertgoers. If you've been lucky enough to catch a show at Pine Creek Lodge, you're lucky enough.
LIVINGSTON, MT
etxview.com

Crowd gathers for Bozeman's 14th annual March for Life

Catherine Aubrecht had a very early introduction to mortality in her family. She grew up in a big Midwestern city, where she witnessed the death of her parents’ marriage. Later on, at age 7, her grandfather died. Her great aunt died two months later. “I was about 8 years...
BOZEMAN, MT
Idaho State Journal

Son saves family from mobile home blaze in Montana

BOZEMAN, Mont.—Jessica Kirkland was asleep when the fire started. Her dog stirred, slowly waking her up. Then Kirkland’s son burst into her room, and told her that the house was full of smoke. Kirkland got out of bed and went to her daughter’s room. She opened the door, and recalled that the room was filled with smoke. Luckily, her daughter was asleep on the couch. ...
BOZEMAN, MT
etxview.com

Open enrollment, K-12 inflation money lead public education bills in Legislature

Public education officials and advocates think there could be change in store for school rules coming out of Montana’s 2023 Legislative session. “I think that adds to the anticipation this time,” said Bozeman Schools Superintendent Casey Bertram. “It feels like there are potentially significant changes in some of those bills. It’s whether they get traction in the Legislature or not.”
MONTANA STATE

