For many people who wait until the last minute to get on their flights and need a food option, this will be a hit with them. The Bozeman Yellowstone International Airport had a record-breaking 2022 with over 2.2 million passengers traveling in and out of Bozeman. The Bozeman Airport has made efforts to deal with the massive surge of people, such as adding a new parking lot for short and long-term parking, and they even revamped the arrivals and departures drop-off locations.

BOZEMAN, MT ・ 14 HOURS AGO