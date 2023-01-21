Read full article on original website
Crowd gathers for Bozeman's 14th annual March for Life
Catherine Aubrecht had a very early introduction to mortality in her family. She grew up in a big Midwestern city, where she witnessed the death of her parents’ marriage. Later on, at age 7, her grandfather died. Her great aunt died two months later. “I was about 8 years...
Son saves family from mobile home blaze in Montana
BOZEMAN, Mont.—Jessica Kirkland was asleep when the fire started. Her dog stirred, slowly waking her up. Then Kirkland’s son burst into her room, and told her that the house was full of smoke. Kirkland got out of bed and went to her daughter’s room. She opened the door, and recalled that the room was filled with smoke. Luckily, her daughter was asleep on the couch. ...
Residents call for safety improvements to love lane
Residents have raised concerns about the intersection of Durston Road and Love Lane and are asking for something to be done.
Open enrollment, K-12 inflation money lead public education bills in Legislature
Public education officials and advocates think there could be change in store for school rules coming out of Montana’s 2023 Legislative session. “I think that adds to the anticipation this time,” said Bozeman Schools Superintendent Casey Bertram. “It feels like there are potentially significant changes in some of those bills. It’s whether they get traction in the Legislature or not.”
Investigation continues into cause of mobile home fire in Bozeman
Three people in a mobile home were able to get out of the house safely Sunday morning. It is unknown what caused the fire, and the investigation is on going.
