blockchain.news
Bybit CEO clarifies company's exposure to Genesis
On January 20, 2019, renowned cryptocurrency lender Genesis Global Trading became the latest firm to declare bankruptcy in the aftermath of the collapse of FTX. Genesis Global Trading filed for protection under Chapter 11 in New York, becoming the fourth company to do so. On the other hand, the attention...
CNBC
Here are the layoff severance packages Google, Microsoft, Amazon and other tech giants have promised
Google is the latest Big Tech company to reduce head count, laying off 12,000 employees. Severance packages vary from company to company, ranging from the minimum legally required to longer-term packages that include health-care benefits and accelerated vesting. Regardless, laid-off employees will enter an uncertain job market with reduced investor...
CNBC
Bank of America, JPMorgan and other banks reportedly team up on digital wallet to rival Apple Pay
According to The Wall Street Journal, the digital wallet would be operated by Early Warning Services, a joint venture from several banks that also runs Zelle. The major banks involved include. Early Warning Services confirmed to CNBC that it plans to launch a wallet product this year. Shares of PayPal,...
CNBC
75% of retirees fall short of a key retirement income goal. These steps can help
Today's workers are tasked with making sure they will have enough money when they retire while also juggling competing financial priorities. While planning for retirement may seem daunting, experts say there are strategic moves you can make to improve your lifestyle later on. To maintain your standard of living in...
Elon Musk takes the stand in class-action lawsuit over controversial tweet
Tesla CEO Elon Musk took the stand in a California court room Friday to testify in the lawsuit over his controversial "funding secured" tweet in 2018.
The Fed should raise rates by more than markets anticipate in February as inflation will likely be sticky through mid-year, Mohamed El-Erian says
"I'd go for 50" basis points, economist El-Erian told Bloomberg about the Fed's potential decision to hike interest rates.
Get ready for a gig-worker boom that could make it harder for contractors to earn a living
Over 1 million Americans may flock to gig work this year if unemployment spikes, and the competition could mean less money for everyone.
More US companies brace for job cuts amid likely recession, survey shows
More American companies expect a decline in payrolls this year as the U.S. economy heads into a possible recession triggered by Fed interest rate hikes.
Here's what will happen to the economy as the debt ceiling drama deepens
After the United States hit its debt ceiling on Thursday, the Treasury Department is now undertaking "extraordinary measures" to keep paying the government's bills.
Big Tech's wipeout sends workers scrambling
We're taking you inside the mass layoffs hitting Silicon Valley's biggest companies. Plus, a look at the biggest four-day workweek experiment yet.
Engadget
Google lays off most employees part of its Area 120 incubator
Google's Area 120 division has been severely affected by the layoffs happening across Alphabet, according to Bloomberg and TechCrunch, which said the unit now has fewer than 100 employees after the most recent round of cuts. Area 120 is known as Google's in-house incubator, which works on experimental apps and products. Those include GameSnacks, an HTML5-based platform that enables users to load and play games quickly even on poor connections and basic smartphones. Sundar Pichai established the division in 2016 to "provide a purpose-built home for bottom-up innovation at Google." The division's website reads: "Area 120 teams work on new products, experiences, and services every day."
These Companies Have Announced the Biggest Layoffs in 2023
As Google's parent company Alphabet announces 12,000 employee layoffs, it joins a number of businesses downsizing to cut costs in 2023
blockchain.news
Insider Trading and Cryptocurrency
Particularly in light of the recent conviction of an ex-Coinbase manager's brother for insider trading, the problem of insider trading has emerged as one of the most pressing concerns in the cryptocurrency ecosystem. It was thought that the allegations of insider trading using cryptocurrencies were the first of their kind;...
bitcoinist.com
Dogecoin and Shiba Inu Investors Flock To Snowfall Protocol
Many investors suffered from the unprecedented market fall last year. Dogecoin and Shiba Inu investors were among the worst losers as both coins lost billions of dollars in valuation to the bearish market condition. Crypto enthusiasts have turned to Snowfall Protocol as a viable option for short and long-term profitability.
The U.S. Economy Is Screwed Whether Inflation Slows Or Not
Also, emerging markets are one of the hottest opportunities in the market right now.
blockchain.news
Argo Blockchain regains stock listing compliance with Nasdaq
The Bitcoin (BTC) mining company Argo Blockchain has regained stock listing compliance with Nasdaq, which coincides with the recent positive movement seen on cryptocurrency markets. Amidst the recent uptick in share price, Argo made the formal announcement on January 23 that the firm had once again achieved compliance with the...
CNBC
The U.S. hit the debt ceiling — here's what that means for your money
The U.S. hit the debt ceiling on Thursday, which forced the Treasury Department to begin taking so-called "extraordinary measures" to continue paying the government's bills. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen told lawmakers on Jan. 13 that these short-term moves, including suspending reinvestment in the workplace retirement plan for federal employees, could allow the government to pay its obligations until June, after which the U.S. would be in danger of defaulting on its debt.
U.S. economy is slowing to stall speed, recession gauge shows
A closely watched gauge of economic activity shows the U.S. is likely to tip into recession sometime this year. The Conference Board's Leading Economic Index, which consolidates several measures of the economy's trajectory, declined in December — its tenth consecutive monthly drop. Several indicators pulled the index down, including a shorter average workweek for employees, weaker manufacturing orders and diminished consumer expectations.
blockchain.news
The Importance of NFTs in the Web3 industry
Over the course of the last year, nonfungible tokens, often known as NFTs, have maintained their position as an integral part of the expanding Web3 economy. The introduction of NFTs marked the beginning of a transition away from hype-based drops and toward utility-centered programmes with long-term worth. According to a...
geekwire.com
The power dynamics behind tech job cuts: How layoffs are changing the realities of the past decade
One of the defining tech industry trends of the past decade, along with the meteoric expansion of big companies and their insatiable appetite for talent, was the growing influence of engineers who commanded ever-increasing salaries. That dynamic is changing with the waves of layoffs by Amazon, Microsoft, Google parent Alphabet,...
