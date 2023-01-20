ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

blockchain.news

Bybit CEO clarifies company's exposure to Genesis

On January 20, 2019, renowned cryptocurrency lender Genesis Global Trading became the latest firm to declare bankruptcy in the aftermath of the collapse of FTX. Genesis Global Trading filed for protection under Chapter 11 in New York, becoming the fourth company to do so. On the other hand, the attention...
CNBC

75% of retirees fall short of a key retirement income goal. These steps can help

Today's workers are tasked with making sure they will have enough money when they retire while also juggling competing financial priorities. While planning for retirement may seem daunting, experts say there are strategic moves you can make to improve your lifestyle later on. To maintain your standard of living in...
Engadget

Google lays off most employees part of its Area 120 incubator

Google's Area 120 division has been severely affected by the layoffs happening across Alphabet, according to Bloomberg and TechCrunch, which said the unit now has fewer than 100 employees after the most recent round of cuts. Area 120 is known as Google's in-house incubator, which works on experimental apps and products. Those include GameSnacks, an HTML5-based platform that enables users to load and play games quickly even on poor connections and basic smartphones. Sundar Pichai established the division in 2016 to "provide a purpose-built home for bottom-up innovation at Google." The division's website reads: "Area 120 teams work on new products, experiences, and services every day."
blockchain.news

Insider Trading and Cryptocurrency

Particularly in light of the recent conviction of an ex-Coinbase manager's brother for insider trading, the problem of insider trading has emerged as one of the most pressing concerns in the cryptocurrency ecosystem. It was thought that the allegations of insider trading using cryptocurrencies were the first of their kind;...
bitcoinist.com

Dogecoin and Shiba Inu Investors Flock To Snowfall Protocol

Many investors suffered from the unprecedented market fall last year. Dogecoin and Shiba Inu investors were among the worst losers as both coins lost billions of dollars in valuation to the bearish market condition. Crypto enthusiasts have turned to Snowfall Protocol as a viable option for short and long-term profitability.
blockchain.news

Argo Blockchain regains stock listing compliance with Nasdaq

The Bitcoin (BTC) mining company Argo Blockchain has regained stock listing compliance with Nasdaq, which coincides with the recent positive movement seen on cryptocurrency markets. Amidst the recent uptick in share price, Argo made the formal announcement on January 23 that the firm had once again achieved compliance with the...
CNBC

The U.S. hit the debt ceiling — here's what that means for your money

The U.S. hit the debt ceiling on Thursday, which forced the Treasury Department to begin taking so-called "extraordinary measures" to continue paying the government's bills. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen told lawmakers on Jan. 13 that these short-term moves, including suspending reinvestment in the workplace retirement plan for federal employees, could allow the government to pay its obligations until June, after which the U.S. would be in danger of defaulting on its debt.
CBS News

U.S. economy is slowing to stall speed, recession gauge shows

A closely watched gauge of economic activity shows the U.S. is likely to tip into recession sometime this year. The Conference Board's Leading Economic Index, which consolidates several measures of the economy's trajectory, declined in December — its tenth consecutive monthly drop. Several indicators pulled the index down, including a shorter average workweek for employees, weaker manufacturing orders and diminished consumer expectations.
blockchain.news

The Importance of NFTs in the Web3 industry

Over the course of the last year, nonfungible tokens, often known as NFTs, have maintained their position as an integral part of the expanding Web3 economy. The introduction of NFTs marked the beginning of a transition away from hype-based drops and toward utility-centered programmes with long-term worth. According to a...

