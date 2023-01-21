Read full article on original website
khqa.com
Conservation police investigating poached, beheaded buck
ILLLINOIS (KHQA) — The Illinois Conservation Police are asking for the public’s help in finding the culprit(s) responsible for poaching what agents believed to have been a double drop-tine buck in central Illinois. The beheaded buck was found near the intersection of University Drive at West Lake Shore...
khqa.com
Fatal crash at intersection of U.S. Route 67
MORGAN COUNTY, Ill. (WICS) — Illinois State Police officers (ISP) Morgan County Deputies and emergency and road crews are on the scene of a two-vehicle fatal crash. ISP says the crash is located at the intersection of U.S. Route 67 northbound and Woodson/Winchester Road in Morgan County. Motorists traveling...
khqa.com
Jacksonville police warn they will never email traffic citation
JACKSONVILLE, Ill. (KHQA) — The Jacksonville Police Department is warning citizens about the latest scam going around. The department posted an email on its Facebook page of a fake traffic citation, saying the department "will NEVER email you a traffic citation." Police said do not pay these fake citations...
khqa.com
Illinois Secretary of State executes settlement agreement with Carvana
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — Illinois Secretary of State Alexi Giannoulias announced a settlement agreement Tuesday with online used-car retailer Carvana. Carvana admitted to violating Illinois law and agreed to abide by new restrictions aimed at protecting consumers. Illinois was the first state in the nation to suspend Carvana’s license in May 2022.
muddyrivernews.com
Yohn twice removed from courtroom for interrupting judge; makes another claim he’s being beaten in Adams County Jail
QUINCY — A Springfield man awaiting a motion hearing in Adams County Circuit Court was removed from the courtroom by bailiffs after interrupting a judge Tuesday morning. When he came back an hour later for his hearing, the man lasted less than 90 seconds in the courtroom before another heated exchange started, and he was removed again.
khqa.com
LLCC-Jacksonville hosting community scholarship event
JACKSONVILLE, Ill. (WICS) — Lincoln Land Community College (LLCC) in Jacksonville is hosting a community scholarship event. Attendees will have an opportunity to learn about local community organizations that are providing scholarships. Representatives from the LLCC Foundation will be available to answer questions and provide scholarship application assistance from...
Effingham Radio
Impactful Winter Storm System Possible Middle of Next Week
A winter storm system is possible around the middle of next week. According to the National Weather Service in Lincoln, a storm system is expected to move into Illinois next week. Current timing is showing Tuesday evening and into Wednesday for the expected arrival. Illinois is positioned on the cold...
