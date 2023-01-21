ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
North Dakota State

Hunters urge legislature to pass bill allowing baiting during deer season

By Joel Porter
KX News
KX News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ZZvv0_0kM6mo6C00

NORTH DAKOTA ( KXNET ) — One of the most popular past-times in our state brought a room full of people to the Capitol on Friday morning.

House Bill 1151 is not even a full page long but invited more than two hours of testimony. It discusses allowing hunters to use bait during deer season.

Right now, the North Dakota Game and Fish Department has banned baiting in 20 out of the 38 units in the state.

That comes after biologists found positive tests for Chronic Wasting Disease among deer harvested.

Rep. Armstrong: Supporting ND on two committees in D.C.

The bill would allow hunters to use bait during hunting on private land.

“I stood before this very committee a couple of weeks ago talking about a variety of things. One of those is that there are times where the game and fish department doesn’t win popularity contests dealing with issues,” said Jeb Williams, the North Dakota Game and Fish director,

“There’s still going to be some buying tags. So game and fish is happy because they’re selling tags. But what I look at is, how many of them are actually out in the field? And when that opportunity is taken away, and that interest level drops, it will plunge,” said Velva Resident Randy Schepp.

The energy and natural resources committee didn’t take any action on the bill on Friday.

It’ll now go to a subcommittee for more consideration.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KX NEWS.

Comments / 0

Related
kfgo.com

House bill looks to make school lunch free in North Dakota

BISMARCK (KFGO) – During the Covid-19 pandemic, the federal government paid for universal free meals for all students regardless of income. With that subsidy ending this school year, some North Dakota legislators have joined those in a number of other states looking make the program permanent. North Dakota House...
NORTH DAKOTA STATE
Hot 97-5

What Do People From Out Of State Think About North Dakotans?

Honestly, my first thought of an answer to the question I posed on the cover... ..."Who cares?" Let people think what they want...so first of all, I can speak for some experience on both sides of this coin - I am from San Diego, California and I talk to my best friend ( who also lives there ) every weekend, just recently we laughed at what many people from out of state think about North Dakotans. The movie "Fargo" came out back in 1996 and left many people wondering if accents and the ways of life depicted in the film were really accurate - the answer to that was UFF DA. North Dakota natives were actually quite put off by the EXTRA exaggerated lingo that was delivered A LOT in the movie - Here is a quick video of one minute and eights seconds of what some people assumed North Dakotans were like:
CALIFORNIA STATE
valleynewslive.com

Barrage of bills affecting trans people heard at ND Legislature

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Lawmakers in Bismarck heard a barrage of bills relating to transgender people Tuesday. Seven pieces of legislation were heard Tuesday that affect trans people. Two would prevent trans females from competing in girls’ and women’s sports at the high school and college levels. Then there are two bills that would bar trans students from using bathrooms different from their sex assigned at birth. That’s four. Then the committee heard a bill that would change the rules around conversion therapy for LGBTQ+ people. And finally, there are two bills that would make medical transitions illegal for people under 18.
BISMARCK, ND
Field & Stream

North Dakota Angler Catches Massive 19-Pound State Record Burbot

A North Dakota angler caught a state-record burbot on January 3 while jigging for walleye in the Garrison Tailrace at Lake Sakakawea. Shane Johnson, of Minot, hooked the 19-pounder on a quarter-ounce jig rigged with a 3-inch plastic lure while fishing off a wing wall that juts into the spillway below the 2-mile-long Garrison Dam.
MINOT, ND
KX News

South Dakota tribe: Storm deaths ‘could have been prevented’

(AP) — Honor Beauvais’ every breath was a battle as a snowstorm battered the Rosebud Sioux Reservation in South Dakota. The asthmatic 12-year-old’s worried aunt and uncle begged for help clearing a path to their cattle ranch near the community of Two Strike as his condition worsened, his fragile lungs fighting a massive infection. But […]
NEBRASKA STATE
KFYR-TV

North Dakota lawmakers weigh pros and cons of deer baiting

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - It’s an important issue for deer hunters: should they be allowed to leave bait for deer when they’re hunting? That’s the question posed to lawmakers Friday. The answer to that question is complicated. Some hunters seem to think yes, some not so much.
NORTH DAKOTA STATE
Hot 97-5

Bismarck/North Dakota – Why Does This Get Denied Every Time?

I have two sides to this story, AND I understand all the arguments FOR and AGAINST this proposed bill. Here is the long-running debate about having it legal to smoke cigars in bars and lounges - secondhand smoke of course is the main culprit. In this day and age, it's really almost impossible to think back to what it must have been like when smoking inside was allowed and almost everywhere you went - I remember like it was yesterday sitting in a coffee shop with my dad when I was a kid, in San Diego, California, flanked by a smoker on our left and right. My dad was furious, but there was nothing he could do about it. For almost 10 years now here in North Dakota smoking INSIDE is not allowed. A controversial bill has been announced that would change that law.
CALIFORNIA STATE
NBCMontana

Montana Freedom Caucus launches with Rosendale as its north star

HELENA, Mont. — The mission of a freedom caucus, Montana congressman Matt Rosendale told state lawmakers in Helena Thursday evening, can be defined by what it fights against. “The radical left is trying to destroy our families, they’re trying to keep us from practicing our faith, and they’re trying...
MONTANA STATE
KX News

Senate hearings scheduled for 2 bills focusing on CO2 Pipeline in North Dakota

BISMARCK, ND (KXNET) — Summit Carbon Solutions‘ proposed CO2 pipeline is still being reviewed by the North Dakota Public Service Commission.But after more landowners spoke out against the pipeline, one state senator decided to do something to help the landowners. State Senator Jeff Magrum (R)-Hazelton introduced two bills: SB 2209 and 2212. They both cover […]
IOWA STATE
Hot 97-5

Have You Seen More Coyotes In North Dakota?

It seems so far winter 2022-2023 there have been a number of coyote sightings, possibly more than usual in urban settings. Specifically regarding towns, the outskirts of city limits as well as in the cities themselves in North Dakota. These predators appear to be more fearless than in other years. Even one of our own DJ's had what he believes to be a "coyote thief" after going back outside to retrieve a trophy pheasant to be mounted from the backstep. Instead of finding the beautiful long-tailed rooster, it was missing and only fresh tracks remained telling the tale of where this bird had disappeared. Other sightings include one Bismarck resident near Calgary Avenue coming home to find a coyote laying bedded down in the backyard. Then another was a Mandan resident that spotted two coyotes running along the old Fort Lincoln trolly bridge. Some while performing snow removal in the Bismarck / Mandan area have noted the coyotes out, especially after the last holiday blizzard and severe temperatures. Areas mentioned in the social media group on Facebook, Bismarck People Reporting News were: River Road near the water treatment plant, running along railroad tracks, and some venturing into people's yards looking for apples or leftovers. What has been the repeated comment amongst many on social media, is noticing how these furry dog-like looking predators have become more daring. Is it due to the long snow-covered winter, colder temps or maybe more too that our cities have become spread out further? Regardless of the reason, they are scavengers, and coyotes are adapting to finding new ways to survive. Small pets should be kept indoors if you feel there are coyotes around, or be sure to not leave the pets outside unattended. According to Game and Fish, coyotes are rarely threats to humans, but there are measures to take to ensure safety. ND Game and Fish advises against feeding coyotes or approaching coyotes. And if you do have to ward off a coyote, you should "wave your hands and arms and make loud noises so that coyotes learn being in close proximity to people is dangerous."
BISMARCK, ND
KX News

KX News

12K+
Followers
8K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Western North Dakota's primary news and information resource

 https://www.kxnet.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy