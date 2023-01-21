ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Evansville, IN

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

14news.com

New body cam footage shows law enforcement response to shooting

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - We have new body cam footage showing the reaction from law enforcement the night of Thursday’s shooting, and giving us another glimpse of their perspective. The video comes from the Vanderburgh County Sheriff’s Office, which shared the footage from eight different deputies. Its gives us...
EVANSVILLE, IN
WEHT/WTVW

HPD looking for suspect after alcohol robbery

HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – On January 23, officers with the Henderson Police Department (HPD) responded to the 500 block of Barrett Boulevard for a robbery. Police say upon arrival, officers spoke with employees who told officers a male left the store with a bottle of alcohol. The employees told police they went after the male after […]
HENDERSON, KY
14news.com

HPD looking for man involved in robbery, cutting victim

HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - The Henderson Police Department is searching for a man they say robbed a store and cut another man. According to a press release, that happened Monday around 4:21 p.m. at the Beverage Barn on Barrett Boulevard. Officers say when they arrived, employees told them a man...
HENDERSON, KY
14news.com

Sheriff Robinson, Mayor Winnecke commend bravery of law enforcement

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Less than an hour after the suspect in an active shooting at Evansville’s west side Walmart was shot and killed, Vanderburgh County Sheriff Noah Robinson said the situation could’ve been a lot worse. [Previous story: Woman shot at Evansville Walmart; Suspect killed]. Police say...
EVANSVILLE, IN
14news.com

EPD: Intoxicated driver in stolen car arrested

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Evansville Police say a car warming up in a driveway was stolen by an intoxicated stranger. It happened Monday night in the 600 block of East Michigan Street. Police say a man was warming up his car while he finished getting ready for work, when an...
EVANSVILLE, IN
My 1053 WJLT

GoFundMe for Evansville Woman Shot During Active Shooter Incident at the Westside Walmart

Thursday, January 19, 2023, is a date that Evansville will remember forever, especially those who were at the West Side Walmart during the active shooter incident. From the time that police were dispatched to the time the first officers arrived, only four minutes went by. The shooter was incapacitated only eight minutes later. A lot can happen in a few minutes when someone plans to shoot former co-workers. I am so thankful for the Walmart employee that gave an excellent description to dispatch, the dispatchers for staying calm and keeping track of every detail of the incident, and for Heather the Hero for helping the shooting victim.
EVANSVILLE, IN
14news.com

Coroner’s office releases autopsy results of Walmart shooter

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The Vanderburgh County Coroner’s Office has released the autopsy results of Ronald Mosley II. According to the coroner, Mosley died from multiple gunshot wounds to the head and torso. Mosely was killed by police after he shot a woman in the Evansville’s west side Walmart....
EVANSVILLE, IN
14news.com

Vincennes police searching for shooting suspect

VINCENNES, Ind. (WFIE) - The Vincennes Police Department responded to the 1000 block of North 14th Street in reference to a shooting. Police say when they arrived on scene they found a victim with two gunshot wounds. First responders gave aid to the victim and then transported him to a hospital.
VINCENNES, IN
wevv.com

Arson report filed after Evansville apartment fire

Members of the Evansville Fire Department were at the scene of an apartment fire on Monday evening. Officials with the fire department say it happened near the intersection of West Illinois Street and North 3rd Avenue around 7 p.m. Crews responded after multiple 911 calls were made, and found fire...
EVANSVILLE, IN
14news.com

Mom: Several surgeries ahead for Walmart shooting victim

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Amber Cook is starting the long journey of recovery after she was shot Thursday night at the west side Walmart. We’re keeping in touch with her mom, Jenny Couch, who says Amber had her second surgery on Sunday. [Previous: Mother of Walmart shooting victim gives...
EVANSVILLE, IN
WTHR

Walmart shooting victim's mom: Gunman threatened daughter

EVANSVILLE, Ind. — The mother of a Walmart employee who was shot and wounded by a former co-worker inside a Walmart store in Indiana says the gunman had repeatedly threatened to kill her daughter. Jenny Couch told WFIE-TV that her daughter, 28-year-old Amber Cook, was targeted by Ronald Ray...
EVANSVILLE, IN
14news.com

Coroner: 1 dead, 2 hurt in Henderson Co. crash

HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - Emergency crews were called to a crash in Henderson. It happened shortly before 12:30 p.m. Tuesday on KY 425 near the Pratt Paper Mill. Our crew saw a medical helicopter on scene. Deputies say a white car went left of center and hit a truck, causing...
HENDERSON COUNTY, KY
14news.com

Petersburg Police Dept. asking for help identifying vehicle in theft investigation

PETERSBURG, Ind. (WFIE) - The Petersburg Police Department is asking the public’s help during a theft investigation. According to police, they are turning to the public in helping to identify a vehicle that is suspected in being involved in a theft investigation. Police say if you have any information...
WEHT/WTVW

Survivor speaks out after Walmart shooting

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT)– A Walmart employee who was inside the breakroom when a gunman opened fire Thursday night is speaking out about his experience. Gary Cardwell was clocking out at 9:53 when he says Ronald Mosley, a former Walmart employee entered the breakroom with a gun. “I did not want to die. I have a […]
EVANSVILLE, IN
WEHT/WTVW

Evansville auto shop ransacked in suspected arson incident

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — The Evansville Police Department says arson and burglary are suspected after a fire erupted inside a local auto shop. Shortly before 1:30 a.m. Saturday, officers were dispatched to a possible arson at the Best Value Auto Sales on Riverside Drive. Firefighters advised that flames were shooting out all the windows on […]
EVANSVILLE, IN

