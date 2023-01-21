Read full article on original website
90 days and counting: the uncertainty of being an employed physician [PODCAST]
Subscribe to The Podcast by KevinMD. Catch up on old episodes!. In the world of medicine, job security is not a given. In this episode, we speak with Aaron Morgenstein, an orthopedic surgeon who discusses the challenges and uncertainties of being an employed physician. He explains the implications of the 90-day notice provision in most employment contracts and the risks and opportunities it presents. He also shares his advice on how physicians can evaluate and negotiate their contracts to maximize job stability and career satisfaction. Tune in to learn more about the realities of being an employed physician and how to navigate the changing health care landscape.
When the doctor’s advice isn’t enough: a caregiver’s perspective [PODCAST]
Subscribe to The Podcast by KevinMD. Catch up on old episodes!. In this episode, Nancie Wiseman Attwater discusses her husband Bill’s struggle with idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis. Despite the doctor’s advice to change his diet, Nancie realized that it was probably too late for that to make a difference. Instead, she focuses on making him comfortable in his remaining days and encourages other caregivers to do the same. Tune in to hear more about Nancie’s journey as a caregiver and the importance of taking care of yourself while taking care of a loved one.
The future of health care is virtual: a nurse’s perspective
This time, it’s my family. My work takes me all over the U.S., consulting on the implementation of virtual care to get the most appropriate level of care to the patients who need it. I work with teams to develop better workflows and to get more experienced eyes on patients. It’s the kind of care anyone would want for their own family.
Streamlining your life is the key to career fulfillment
When my kids were born (3 within 19 months), one thing became very clear: there was only one way that I could possibly accomplish all of my goals. I wanted a fulfilling, successful career, with big aspirations. I also wanted to be really happy and present in my personal life. I didn’t want to sacrifice my career and didn’t want to sacrifice my personal life. I wanted success and fulfillment in both.
The empathy gap: How a lack of understanding is fueling poor outcomes and health disparities
I recently watched The Color of Care, a documentary highlighting the disparate and inequitable care received by Black and brown individuals during the COVID-19 pandemic. During the movie, Executive Producer Oprah Winfrey opined that one of the primary health care issues is the “empathy gap.” Upon hearing the phrase, I shot up in my chair, as it felt eerily (and painfully) similar to what I described in my 2019 TEDx talk: Overcoming Invisibility, Improving Healthcare, and Restoring the Doctor-Patient Relationship.
It’s time to ditch cultural competence
A pregnant Somali woman was determined to have a vaginal delivery. Unfortunately, labor wasn’t progressing as expected, and the health care team recommended a C-section. The patient declined the recommendation and said it’s in God’s hands. After some persistence, the health care team convinced the patient to get a C-section. After the C-section, the patient felt disappointed that her wishes weren’t considered. The OB team, however, didn’t understand why the patient was so upset, as the baby was healthy, she was doing OK, and they had met their goals.
Why sharing your complete medical history with your clinicians is important
It’s your first visit to a cardiologist because you’ve had occasional episodes of an irregular heartbeat. As you fill out your pre-appointment paperwork, you carefully list the symptoms you’re experiencing and the treatments your primary care physician has recommended before referring you to a specialist. You don’t mention that you recently started taking Lexapro (escitalopram) to treat depression because you’re focused on your heart issue.
How minimizing treatment burden can help patients with chronic conditions
An older patient recently told me that she spent 80 days over the past year in a doctor’s office. This represented over 20 percent of her life. She was relatively well but had several chronic medical conditions that required frequent office visits. In addition to these visits, she navigated scheduling, prescriptions, laboratory testing, and copayments.
