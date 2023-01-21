Subscribe to The Podcast by KevinMD. Catch up on old episodes!. In the world of medicine, job security is not a given. In this episode, we speak with Aaron Morgenstein, an orthopedic surgeon who discusses the challenges and uncertainties of being an employed physician. He explains the implications of the 90-day notice provision in most employment contracts and the risks and opportunities it presents. He also shares his advice on how physicians can evaluate and negotiate their contracts to maximize job stability and career satisfaction. Tune in to learn more about the realities of being an employed physician and how to navigate the changing health care landscape.

