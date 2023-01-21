Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Amazing Pizza Places in South CarolinaAlina AndrasGreer, SC
Cupid’s Chase 5k Coming to Three Cities in South Carolina on February 11PJ@SCDDSNColumbia, SC
The Billionaire Next Door: Who is the Richest Person in South Carolina?Ted RiversNorth Charleston, SC
Fun things to do in Charleston, South CarolinaGenni FranklinCharleston, SC
Leading store chain opening new location in South CarolinaKristen WaltersMount Pleasant, SC
Related
live5news.com
Charleston City Council expected to sign resolution supporting I-526 expansion
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Charleston City Council is expected to sign a resolution supporting the proposed construction of Interstate 526′s expansion. Councilmember Karl Brady, who represents outer West Ashley and Johns Island, said the extension could give people a third way off the island and help during any potential future evacuations due to hurricanes or other natural disasters.
live5news.com
North Charleston residents express concerns over potential redistricting
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Election season is still months away, but some people who live in North Charleston say they don’t want to wait until they have a ballot in front of them to make their voices heard. At a city council public hearing Tuesday, residents said they...
live5news.com
North Charleston wants public feedback during its redistricting process
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - As the City of North Charleston grows and leaders work to rebalance the city’s districts, they want the public to get involved. The city is holding a public meeting Tuesday and city leaders are encouraging residents to come look over the plan and share their thoughts or concerns. Redistricting is meant to make sure that each vote is counted equally throughout the city.
live5news.com
Charleston VA programs serve more than 430 homeless veterans in 2022
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Charleston services provided 432 permanent housing placements to homeless Veterans last year. The Ralph H. Johnson Health Care System was a big part of that success. From 2021 to 2022 the number of veterans experiencing homelessness went down nationwide by 11%. Here in Charleston, the veteran’s...
AOL Corp
These are the 44 worst rated SC nursing homes, according to the federal government. Take a look
As the baby boomer generation continues to age, the need for more nursing home care grows — but currently for South Carolina, quality varies among such facilities. Born from 1946 to 1964, there are more than 70 million estimated baby boomers and by 2030, they will all be at least 65 years old, U.S. Census data shows. But that’s not all.
kiss951.com
People Are Moving To South Carolina At The Highest Rates In The Country, Here’s Where They Are Coming From
It’s not your imagination, people are moving to South Carolina in droves. According to our friends at United Van Lines, South Carolina is one of the top states that people are flocking to. And we can see why they would want to! Many people like to come south for the weather, cheaper cost of living, and the laid-back atmosphere. The study is part of a yearly report by United Van Lines, in fact, this is the 46th annual National Movers Study the company has conducted. This year’s results show that Americans continue to move to lower-density locations. This relocation is driven by lifestyle preferences such as a career change, retirement, and wanting to be closer to family.
The Billionaire Next Door: Who is the Richest Person in South Carolina?
Anita Zucker is a businesswoman and philanthropist from South Carolina. She is the CEO of The InterTech Group, Inc., a privately held chemical manufacturing and technology company based in North Charleston, South Carolina.
live5news.com
McMaster to deliver State of the State address Wednesday
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCSC) - Gov. Henry McMaster will lay out his vision for the new year to the people of South Carolina in his annual State of the State Address Wednesday night. He will deliver the address at 7 p.m. from the South Carolina House Chamber at the State House.
WMBF
State senators could start voting on ‘Carolina squat’ bill as early as Tuesday
CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) -- South Carolina lawmakers are once again trying to ban what’s often called “the Carolina Squat”-- when a mechanic alters the front part of a car or truck by raising it. Voting on the legislation in the Senate could start as early as Tuesday.
FOX Carolina
‘Uncomfortable and upsetting:’ SC state representative files bill to ban teaching of slave owners
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - As some Republicans attempt to censor the teaching of Black history by banning the teaching of “Critical Race Theory,” one state representative decided to fight back with a new bill. On January 24, State Rep. Jermaine Johnson (D-Hopkins) filed a bill banning schools...
Motley Fool
The Best Cheap South Carolina Homeowners Insurance for 2023
Many or all of the products here are from our partners that pay us a commission. It’s how we make money. But our editorial integrity ensures our experts’ opinions aren’t influenced by compensation. Terms may apply to offers listed on this page. Homeowners insurance is rarely easy...
live5news.com
Dept. of Juvenile Justice asks for $30M for new detention center
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCSC) - The head of South Carolina’s juvenile justice department says the state’s main juvenile detention center is overcrowded and unsafe. So, she’s asking state lawmakers for nearly $30 million to build a new facility. Last year, Department of Juvenile Justice Executive Director Eden Hendrick...
State lawmakers propose power grid protections after attacks
RALEIGH, N.C. — When gunshots at two electrical substations cut power to thousands of central North Carolina homes for several days in early December, Republican state Rep. Ben Moss watched his vibrant district full of family farms, small businesses and sprawling golf courses become “a ghost town.”. After...
multifamilybiz.com
Aventon Companies Announces Construction of Its First Luxury Apartment Community in South Carolina with 394-Unit Aventon Bees Ferry
CHARLESTON, SC - Aventon Companies, a prominent multifamily developer and general contractor with active projects throughout the Mid-Atlantic and Southeast, announced that it has broken ground on its very first luxury apartment community in the state of South Carolina. Located in the booming West Ashley submarket of Charleston, Aventon Bees Ferry will be a 30-acre project encompassing 394 units and proximate to major employers as well as world-class dining and shopping options including the historic downtown Charleston peninsula.
abcnews4.com
SC woman sentenced for unemployment insurance fraud, ordered to pay back state
RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — The leader of a fraud ring in South Carolina was sentenced for unemployment insurance fraud and ordered to pay back the state. Diana B. Jordan stole tens of thousands of dollars over an 11-year period and was convicted of fraud and other crimes, according to the South Carolina Dept. of Employment and Workforce.
WRDW-TV
Georgia, South Carolina gas prices show a substantial jump
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Gas prices showed a sharp spike in the past week across the CSRA. The average price in Georgia is $3.26 per gallon, up from $3.07 a week ago, according to AAA. Augusta’s gas price average as of Monday is $3.27, up from $3.07 a week earlier,...
abccolumbia.com
Insurance fraud criminal sentenced, ordered to pay back SC
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— The leader of a fraud ring that stole thousands of dollars from South Carolina’s unemployment insurance system over 11 years was convicted of fraud and other crimes. Diana B. Jordan was arrested in 2015 and charged with four counts of forgery and four counts of...
South Carolina still seeking a way to hold executions
COLUMBIA, S.C. — As judges decide if the electric chair or a firing squad are legal execution methods in South Carolina, lawmakers are trying to figure out how 14 other states have managed to get the drugs for lethal injections. The state's latest attempt to end nearly 12 years...
live5news.com
North Charleston sees decrease in violent crime
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The North Charleston Police Department says violent crime in the city decreased 12% from last year from 2021. Data shows that the city is down in violent crime in every category except sexual assault. “This is a win for the entire community and the department,” Deputy...
FOX Carolina
Upstate player wins big; Powerball jackpot reaches half billion dollars
COLUMBIA, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Someone could start off the week with a half-a-billion dollars in Monday night’s Powerball drawing. According to the Lottery, the current jackpot sits at $502 million. In Saturday’s drawing two players in South Carolina came within one number of winning the jackpot. A...
Comments / 8