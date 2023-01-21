ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charleston, SC

live5news.com

Charleston City Council expected to sign resolution supporting I-526 expansion

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Charleston City Council is expected to sign a resolution supporting the proposed construction of Interstate 526′s expansion. Councilmember Karl Brady, who represents outer West Ashley and Johns Island, said the extension could give people a third way off the island and help during any potential future evacuations due to hurricanes or other natural disasters.
CHARLESTON, SC
live5news.com

North Charleston wants public feedback during its redistricting process

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - As the City of North Charleston grows and leaders work to rebalance the city’s districts, they want the public to get involved. The city is holding a public meeting Tuesday and city leaders are encouraging residents to come look over the plan and share their thoughts or concerns. Redistricting is meant to make sure that each vote is counted equally throughout the city.
NORTH CHARLESTON, SC
live5news.com

Charleston VA programs serve more than 430 homeless veterans in 2022

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Charleston services provided 432 permanent housing placements to homeless Veterans last year. The Ralph H. Johnson Health Care System was a big part of that success. From 2021 to 2022 the number of veterans experiencing homelessness went down nationwide by 11%. Here in Charleston, the veteran’s...
CHARLESTON, SC
kiss951.com

People Are Moving To South Carolina At The Highest Rates In The Country, Here’s Where They Are Coming From

It’s not your imagination, people are moving to South Carolina in droves. According to our friends at United Van Lines, South Carolina is one of the top states that people are flocking to. And we can see why they would want to! Many people like to come south for the weather, cheaper cost of living, and the laid-back atmosphere. The study is part of a yearly report by United Van Lines, in fact, this is the 46th annual National Movers Study the company has conducted. This year’s results show that Americans continue to move to lower-density locations. This relocation is driven by lifestyle preferences such as a career change, retirement, and wanting to be closer to family.
ILLINOIS STATE
live5news.com

McMaster to deliver State of the State address Wednesday

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCSC) - Gov. Henry McMaster will lay out his vision for the new year to the people of South Carolina in his annual State of the State Address Wednesday night. He will deliver the address at 7 p.m. from the South Carolina House Chamber at the State House.
SOUTH CAROLINA STATE
Motley Fool

The Best Cheap South Carolina Homeowners Insurance for 2023

Many or all of the products here are from our partners that pay us a commission. It’s how we make money. But our editorial integrity ensures our experts’ opinions aren’t influenced by compensation. Terms may apply to offers listed on this page. Homeowners insurance is rarely easy...
SOUTH CAROLINA STATE
live5news.com

Dept. of Juvenile Justice asks for $30M for new detention center

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCSC) - The head of South Carolina’s juvenile justice department says the state’s main juvenile detention center is overcrowded and unsafe. So, she’s asking state lawmakers for nearly $30 million to build a new facility. Last year, Department of Juvenile Justice Executive Director Eden Hendrick...
COLUMBIA, SC
multifamilybiz.com

Aventon Companies Announces Construction of Its First Luxury Apartment Community in South Carolina with 394-Unit Aventon Bees Ferry

CHARLESTON, SC - Aventon Companies, a prominent multifamily developer and general contractor with active projects throughout the Mid-Atlantic and Southeast, announced that it has broken ground on its very first luxury apartment community in the state of South Carolina. Located in the booming West Ashley submarket of Charleston, Aventon Bees Ferry will be a 30-acre project encompassing 394 units and proximate to major employers as well as world-class dining and shopping options including the historic downtown Charleston peninsula.
CHARLESTON, SC
WRDW-TV

Georgia, South Carolina gas prices show a substantial jump

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Gas prices showed a sharp spike in the past week across the CSRA. The average price in Georgia is $3.26 per gallon, up from $3.07 a week ago, according to AAA. Augusta’s gas price average as of Monday is $3.27, up from $3.07 a week earlier,...
GEORGIA STATE
abccolumbia.com

Insurance fraud criminal sentenced, ordered to pay back SC

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— The leader of a fraud ring that stole thousands of dollars from South Carolina’s unemployment insurance system over 11 years was convicted of fraud and other crimes. Diana B. Jordan was arrested in 2015 and charged with four counts of forgery and four counts of...
SOUTH CAROLINA STATE
live5news.com

North Charleston sees decrease in violent crime

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The North Charleston Police Department says violent crime in the city decreased 12% from last year from 2021. Data shows that the city is down in violent crime in every category except sexual assault. “This is a win for the entire community and the department,” Deputy...
NORTH CHARLESTON, SC

