Putin's navy frigate armed with hypersonic missiles 'sails towards US'
The Admiral Gorshkov, armed with Zircon missiles which Vladimir Putin boasts has 'no equivalent in the world', is being closely monitored by NATO navies during its maiden voyage.
Exclusive-Chile mine delays to slow copper growth; peak seen lower, later -regulator
SANTIAGO (Reuters) - Copper production in Chile, the world’s largest producer of the red metal, will grow at a slower rate this decade than previously hoped, a government report seen by Reuters showed, with peak output later and lower than estimated a year ago.
Don't rule out further inflation surprises yet, and here are 3 ways for investors to predict them, Goldman Sachs says
Goldman Sachs says monitoring commodity prices, recent currency movements, and CPI releases in nearby countries can help smooth out surprises.
